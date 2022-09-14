Read full article on original website
seminolesentinel.com
Top farmers named at annual celebration
One of the many highlights of the annual Ag & Oil Day Celebration in Gaines County is the announcement of four outstanding farmers over the past year. It's a difficult decision since Gaines County is home to the best of the best, and if it were at all possible, everyone who plants, harvests, and reaps the rewards of their labor would receive an award. At Ag/Oil, however, the recipients are…
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
seminolesentinel.com
Seagraves to celebrate this weekend
Much of the talk, and excitement, during the September 12 meeting of the Seagraves City Council evolved around Celebrate Seagraves, which was set to begin Friday evening, September 16, and continue until 10 p.m. Saturday, September 17. According to Mayor Rick Dollahan, the annual event includes a homecoming game on Friday night and a street dance Saturday evening. The council discussed a Power…
seminolesentinel.com
Hometown Fun is on its Way
For those of us who often complain there isn’t much to do in the small, sleepy town of Seminole, the rest of September and October will do its best to prove us wrong. Besides numerous church activities and football games on Friday nights, the next couple of months will provide activities for anyone looking for a bit of excitement. Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) Rodeo on Sept. 23…
Ector Country Is Getting Dragged Online for Busting a Tamale Lady
For nearly five years in the early 2010s, I worked at a local sign shop. I loved working there for the most part, but by far the best part was Tamale Tuesdays. On the first Tuesday of every month, a beautiful woman would show up bearing gifts. She'd walk in...
KCBD
Missing Hockley Co. man found safe in New Mexico
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hockley County man Blue Wade Dorman has been found safe in New Mexico. Local law enforcement confirmed the finding and his family has been contacted, according to a release. Dorman was reported missing to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon. Dorman’s family...
seminolesentinel.com
Pro Rodeo Finds a Home in Seminole
Local rodeo enthusiasts are in for a real treat on Sept 23 and 24 when the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) comes to the Gaines County arena for the first time. Butch Williams, Gaines County Riding Club president, is one of many looking forward to the event. 'I'm excited because it's never been done in this town before. It's the highest grade we can do,' Williams said. The rodeo…
fox34.com
Traffic disrupted by 2-vehicle crash at 34th & University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 34th Street and University Avenue. Just before 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, two red pickup-trucks crashed in the intersection. The southbound lanes of University have been blocked off. Two people were left with...
18 Arrested in Lubbock, One Arrestee With 14 Separate Charges
Today is Saturday, September 17th, and it's the firs road game of the season for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This can only mean one thing. Barbecue time. That's right. Get out the grill and flip some burgers, steaks, fajitas, ribs, chicken and anything else you can throw on the grill.
28 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 15th, Four With the Same Last Name
It's finally Friday after what feels like a short week. I do think my brain is ready for the official start of fall, so maybe that's why this week felt so short, along with the cool air that has started to trickle in. There has also been an influx of...
Here’s All the People I’m Banning From Joyland
You might have heard a rumor that I'm buying Joyland. I'm still getting messages about buying Joyland. I have no plans (or money) to buy Joyland, but if I did, these are the people who would get "NO JOY" from me. It's the people-I-would-ban-from-Joyland-if-I-was-buying-Joyland-but-I'm-not-buying-Joyland list. Mike Leach. You might like...
The Most Dangerous City in Texas is Run By a Republican. Here’s Why That Doesn’t Matter
It is a major Republican talking point in Texas that Democratically controlled cities are hotbeds of crime and villainy, a predictable side effect of liberalism. The problem with this assertion is that the most dangerous city in Texas is one of the few major metropolitan areas controlled by a Republican.
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock man frustrated with prescription theft as fentanyl overdoses increase
LUBBOCK, Texas – A Lubbock resident has grown frustrated with the rising number of fentanyl overdoes after his fentanyl prescription was stolen. John Phillips, a resident, says he has low doses of fentanyl prescribed to cope with chronic pain. He’s grown frustrated with the increase in drug use after he’s had employees and family friends attempt to steal his prescriptions.
Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo
LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
22 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 14 with More Repeats
It's Thursday, or what it's better known as Friday Eve. I'm not entirely sure when calling Thursday Friday Eve became a thing, but I do think it had something to do with the pandemic. We've started to give weird names to things ever since Covid-19 hit. For instance, I heard...
oklahoma Sooner
XC Women Take First At Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of Oklahoma men's and women's cross country teams returned to action for their second regular season meet in Lubbock, Texas, at the Texas Tech Open on Saturday. Both squads brought home top-two finishes. The OU women finished first with a combined time of 1:52:08.70,...
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 1 dies at Covenant from gunshot wound
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person has died after being shot and taken to the hospital. One person was injured in two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. A person was struck by a car on Friday evening in downtown Lubbock. The person was attempting to cross the...
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning. Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in...
fox34.com
1 in custody, charged with murder in Saturday morning shooting
(LUBBOCK, TX) – A 31-year-old male is in custody, charged with murder, following a Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation related to the Saturday morning shooting and death of 22-year-old Alexandria Garcia. Lubbock Police were called to Covenant Medical Center at 4:15 a.m. on September 17th by medical staff notifying...
News Channel 25
Texas high school football player in life-threatening conditions after critically injured in game
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Texas freshman and football player was critically injured during the second game of the year, after scoring the final touchdown on Aug. 31 at Monterey High School in Lubbock. Zaidyn Ward, 14, scored his team's final touchdown, ending the game. He and his teammates huddled...
