Tennessee State

Kingsport Times-News

Reward Schools designated throughout Northeast Tennessee

Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education. Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five, and Kingsport with three. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
TENNESSEE STATE
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
radio7media.com

Upcoming Week at the Middle Tn District Fair

THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR WOULD LIKE TO REMIND FAIRGOERS OF SOME IMPORTANT DATES THIS UPCOMING WEEK. WEDNESDAY IS THE LAST DAY TO PURCHASE 25 DOLLAR ONLINE RIDE ARMBANDS, FRIDAY THE GATES WILL OPEN AND POTTED AND HANGING PLANT ENTRIES WILL ACCEPTED, ON SATURDAY CUT FLOWERS AND BAKED GOODS WILL BE ACCEPTED AND THE FAIREST OF THE FAIR PAGEANTS WILL BEGIN AND CONCLUDE ON SUNDAY. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO M-T-D-FAIR.ORG.
franklinis.com

Legal Aid Society to Host Free ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshop for Social Services Workers on Sept. 22

Free event will equip those working in social services with tools to help clients navigate civil and criminal legal services. NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2022 — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, will be hosting a free lunch-and-learn workshop for social services workers, nonprofit leaders/organizations and nonprofit community advocates, called Be Empowered & Know Your Rights: Equipping Your Clients to Thrive, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Advocate Andy

Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures

Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis. The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.
MEMPHIS, TN
mymix1041.com

Avian flu detected in Tennessee, poultry sales stopped

A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, and a State Veterinarian has ordered an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. The affected backyard flock in Obion County consists of chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, pheasants, and pigeons. “With HPAI,...
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN News 2

Bird flu in Tennessee: How does it affect you?

On Thursday, the Tennessee State Veterinarian announced that a strain of avian flu had sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. Because of that, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture issued an order for an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests

(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
TENNESSEE STATE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
radionwtn.com

Strain Of Avian Influenza Detected In Obion County

Nashville, Tenn.–A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. To protect the health of other domesticated birds, the State Veterinarian is leading the emergency response and ordering an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. HPAI is known to...
OBION COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

THP Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

West Tennessee State Fair to wrap up with weekend full of entertainment

JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back, and there’s a full weekend of entertainment and events for people to see. “Well this week at the fair tonight we have some pageants, we have Sid the Science Guy outside, a lot of the little kids love Sid the Science Guy, and we also have Memphis Wrestling tonight too,” said fair manager Mike Peery.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKRN

Hundreds of Tennessee service members remain unaccounted for

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They are gone, but they are not forgotten. The third Friday of every September is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The remains of nearly 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for, the vast majority from World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency lists 1,399 Tennesseans...
weatherboy.com

Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today

Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
TENNESSEE STATE

