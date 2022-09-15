Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Special education changes coming after Tenn. Depart. of Education settles lawsuit
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - New changes and procedures are coming to Tennessee schools after the Tennessee Department of Education settled a lawsuit in June. The changes largely come in the form of how the school systems will treat the response to intervention (RTI). The settlement declared that the status of...
Kingsport Times-News
Reward Schools designated throughout Northeast Tennessee
Schools across Northeast Tennessee are among 2022 Reward Schools as designated by the Tennessee Department of Education. Washington County Schools has the most on the list at nine, followed by Sullivan County with five, and Kingsport with three. The designations are based on the 2021-22 TCAP or Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program results.
Teacher salary rates in Middle Tennessee: How does your district line up?
Tennessee teacher salary rates rank No. 39 out of all 50 states. So, how do Middle Tennessee school districts compare?
While four East Tennessee school districts ranked low in state report, two others achieved success
TENNESSEE, USA — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. However, two school districts were considered "exemplary" in the report. They were Newport City Schools and the Tennessee Schools for the...
radio7media.com
Upcoming Week at the Middle Tn District Fair
THE MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR WOULD LIKE TO REMIND FAIRGOERS OF SOME IMPORTANT DATES THIS UPCOMING WEEK. WEDNESDAY IS THE LAST DAY TO PURCHASE 25 DOLLAR ONLINE RIDE ARMBANDS, FRIDAY THE GATES WILL OPEN AND POTTED AND HANGING PLANT ENTRIES WILL ACCEPTED, ON SATURDAY CUT FLOWERS AND BAKED GOODS WILL BE ACCEPTED AND THE FAIREST OF THE FAIR PAGEANTS WILL BEGIN AND CONCLUDE ON SUNDAY. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO M-T-D-FAIR.ORG.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
WBBJ
Notable Gospel great, West Tenn. native recognized, honored by Lane College
JACKSON, Tenn. — A West Tennessee native is honored by a local college during a special musical performance held on campus this evening. As part of this week’s music symposium, Dr. Bobby Jones was featured along with the Lane College Gospel Choir during a special concert at Lane College, Thursday evening.
franklinis.com
Legal Aid Society to Host Free ‘Know Your Rights’ Workshop for Social Services Workers on Sept. 22
Free event will equip those working in social services with tools to help clients navigate civil and criminal legal services. NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2022 — Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands, Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, will be hosting a free lunch-and-learn workshop for social services workers, nonprofit leaders/organizations and nonprofit community advocates, called Be Empowered & Know Your Rights: Equipping Your Clients to Thrive, on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety Measures
Group advocates for change amid violent episodes in Memphis. The nonprofit Tennessee Voter Project - a group designed to focus on voter turnout and election integrity - is speaking out on recent acts of violence in Memphis. The group is calling for specific measures to address gun violence, including restoring some common-sense gun safety provisions to state law.
mymix1041.com
Avian flu detected in Tennessee, poultry sales stopped
A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, and a State Veterinarian has ordered an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. The affected backyard flock in Obion County consists of chickens, turkeys, ducks, geese, pheasants, and pigeons. “With HPAI,...
Bird flu in Tennessee: How does it affect you?
On Thursday, the Tennessee State Veterinarian announced that a strain of avian flu had sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. Because of that, the Tennessee State Department of Agriculture issued an order for an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide.
These TN counties reported the most DUI arrests
(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based […]
radionwtn.com
Strain Of Avian Influenza Detected In Obion County
Nashville, Tenn.–A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. To protect the health of other domesticated birds, the State Veterinarian is leading the emergency response and ordering an immediate halt to poultry shows, exhibitions, and sales statewide. HPAI is known to...
radio7media.com
THP Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLES AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 99 AT THE 7 MILE MARKER. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
courieranywhere.com
Bird flu reported in West Tennessee; Hardin County Chick Chain Show and Sale postponed
Hardin County’s University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension has postponed its Chick Chain Show and Sale this weekend until further notice. The postponement of the event at the Hardin County Fairgrounds is due to a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, officials said.
WBBJ
West Tennessee State Fair to wrap up with weekend full of entertainment
JACKSON, Tenn. — The West Tennessee State Fair is back, and there’s a full weekend of entertainment and events for people to see. “Well this week at the fair tonight we have some pageants, we have Sid the Science Guy outside, a lot of the little kids love Sid the Science Guy, and we also have Memphis Wrestling tonight too,” said fair manager Mike Peery.
WKRN
Hundreds of Tennessee service members remain unaccounted for
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They are gone, but they are not forgotten. The third Friday of every September is designated as National POW/MIA Recognition Day. The remains of nearly 82,000 Americans remain unaccounted for, the vast majority from World War II. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency lists 1,399 Tennesseans...
Arkansas hospitals possibly facing closure as they struggle financially
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The economy has been struggling, and like many businesses, people are facing the hard reality of inflation and staffing shortages. This includes our hospitals, and the Arkansas Hospital Association said that some hospitals could face closure if something doesn't change. It's mostly the smaller hospitals...
weatherboy.com
Quake Strikes in the Heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in Tennessee Today
Yet another quake struck today around the New Madrid Seismic Zone, this time right in the heart of it in western Tennessee. The magnitude 2.3 event was weak, but people as far away as Missouri and Kentucky reported to the USGS that they felt the earthquake. The earthquake, which struck at 4:02 am this morning, had an epicenter near the town of Tiptonville, Tennessee, next to the border with Kentucky and Missouri –and also close to New Madrid County, Missouri, home of epic earthquake activity in the 1800s. Today’s earthquake is the 56th to strike the region in the last 30 days and the 11th to hit the heart of the New Madrid Seismic Zone in the last 7 days.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
