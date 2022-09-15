ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

Master Gardeners Fish Fundraiser for Hope Gardens

THE MASTER GARDENERS WILL BE HOLDING A FUNDRAISER FISH FRY FOR HOPE GARDENS ON OCTOBER 11TH FROM 4 PM – 7 PM AT THE GARDENS LOCATED AT 16 FORD ROAD IN LEOMA. TICKETS ARE $14 DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-607-6554.
LEOMA, TN
Where is the Decatur County Senior Center and what’s it all about?

The Decatur County Senior Center is located at 1738 Georgia Ave. S. in Parsons, Tenn. It is between Decaturville and Parsons, behind the Decatur County Fairgrounds, next to Mt. Tabor Church. This is the place where ACTIVE SENIORS STAY ACTIVE!. The Senior Center is a place that welcomes anyone over...
PARSONS, TN
Lewis County Government Allowing Residents to Cut Free Firewood

THE LEWIS COUNTY GOVERNMENT IS ALLOWING LOCAL RESIDENTS TO CUT FREE FIREWOOD FOR THE WINTER OFF ITS RECENTLY LOGGED PROPERTY BESIDE THE AIRPORT, LOCATED AT 1192 WEST MAIN STREET IN HOHENWALD. RESIDENTS MUST COMPLETE AND SIGN A WAIVER IN ORDER TO RECEIVE A FREE PERMIT TO ACCESS THE PROPERTY AND CUT THE WOOD. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-623-2458.
LEWIS COUNTY, TN
Nelda Peppers Garretson

Mrs. Nelda Peppers Garretson, age 83, wife of Ted Garretson, and a resident of Lawrenceburg, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center. The family will hold a memorial service at Harmony Church of the Nazarene at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family with arrangements.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
One Generation Away plans mobile food giveaway

One Generation Away is bringing its mobile food pantry back to the Columbia State Community College campus to share food with anyone in a time of need. The nonprofit will bring a tractor-trailer full of fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy and more to the Columbia State parking lot for its drive-thru mobile pantry on Saturday, Sept. 17. Anyone may receive a load of groceries, no paperwork required.
COLUMBIA, TN
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
DICKSON, TN
Garfield V. Carvell

Garfield V. Carvell was a master of many different occupations during his lifetime. He became a butcher as a teenager and butchered in both Jitney Jungle and Carvell Market in Pulaski, TN. Garfield joined the Air Force where he butchered for the officers' mess and was also an Air Force football star.
PULASKI, TN
Misty Dawn Bivens

Misty Dawn Bivens , age 44 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday September 16, 2022 at Home. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a Homemaker,and a Christian. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday September 20, 2022 at 11:00 am. Mikey Fisher will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
George Washington Williams

George Washington Williams , age 82 of Five Points, TN passed away Sunday September 18, 2022 at Waynesboro Health & Rehabilition Center after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Retired Veteran of The United States Army serving 2 Tours in Vietnam,and a member of Leoma Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at 11:00 am. Greg Lee and Mahlon Fisher will be officiating. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery.
FIVE POINTS, TN

