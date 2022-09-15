Read full article on original website
Master Gardeners Fish Fundraiser for Hope Gardens
THE MASTER GARDENERS WILL BE HOLDING A FUNDRAISER FISH FRY FOR HOPE GARDENS ON OCTOBER 11TH FROM 4 PM – 7 PM AT THE GARDENS LOCATED AT 16 FORD ROAD IN LEOMA. TICKETS ARE $14 DOLLARS. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-607-6554.
Where is the Decatur County Senior Center and what’s it all about?
The Decatur County Senior Center is located at 1738 Georgia Ave. S. in Parsons, Tenn. It is between Decaturville and Parsons, behind the Decatur County Fairgrounds, next to Mt. Tabor Church. This is the place where ACTIVE SENIORS STAY ACTIVE!. The Senior Center is a place that welcomes anyone over...
Lewis County Government Allowing Residents to Cut Free Firewood
THE LEWIS COUNTY GOVERNMENT IS ALLOWING LOCAL RESIDENTS TO CUT FREE FIREWOOD FOR THE WINTER OFF ITS RECENTLY LOGGED PROPERTY BESIDE THE AIRPORT, LOCATED AT 1192 WEST MAIN STREET IN HOHENWALD. RESIDENTS MUST COMPLETE AND SIGN A WAIVER IN ORDER TO RECEIVE A FREE PERMIT TO ACCESS THE PROPERTY AND CUT THE WOOD. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-623-2458.
Bird flu reported in West Tennessee; Hardin County Chick Chain Show and Sale postponed
Hardin County’s University of Tennessee Agriculture Extension has postponed its Chick Chain Show and Sale this weekend until further notice. The postponement of the event at the Hardin County Fairgrounds is due to a strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee, officials said.
Nelda Peppers Garretson
Mrs. Nelda Peppers Garretson, age 83, wife of Ted Garretson, and a resident of Lawrenceburg, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Maury Regional Medical Center. The family will hold a memorial service at Harmony Church of the Nazarene at a later date. Heritage Funeral Home in Columbia is assisting the family with arrangements.
Thousands of North Alabama bikers commemorate Trail of Tears
Thousands of motorcycles rolled into Madison on Saturday for the 29th annual Trail of Tears Commemorative Ride.
1 shot in Somerville Sunday afternoon
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office confirmed deputies were called to the area of Dunn and Adams Streets in the town of Somerville shortly before 1 p.m.
Worker airlifted after falling from roof at Spring Hill battery plant
A man was airlifted for treatment after falling 12 feet from the roof of a battery plant in Spring Hill on Saturday.
One Generation Away plans mobile food giveaway
One Generation Away is bringing its mobile food pantry back to the Columbia State Community College campus to share food with anyone in a time of need. The nonprofit will bring a tractor-trailer full of fresh produce, pantry staples, dairy and more to the Columbia State parking lot for its drive-thru mobile pantry on Saturday, Sept. 17. Anyone may receive a load of groceries, no paperwork required.
Body found at popular Middle Tennessee fishing spot
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Police in Dickson are investigating after a body was found at a popular fishing spot. A visitor to City Lake on Beasley Drive reported seeing the body near the lake’s fishing pier on Wednesday morning. The Dickson Fire Department deployed its water rescue team and boat to retrieve the body.
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
How a local tour bus owner aided stranded, vacationing Canadians
Tour bus driver Bill's path home passed close by Opryland, so when he saw a stranded busload of people headed for the historic site, he offered to take the group the rest of the way on their journey.
9-year-old boy released from hospital after violent dog attack in Lawrence County
A Lawrence County boy who was attacked by five dogs while riding his bicycle is now recovering at home, according to family. His mother, Stephanie Overton, shared the update on social media Thursday. Nine-year-old Gavin Peoples had been at Huntsville Hospital since Sept. 10, when he was attacked while riding in his neighborhood.
Garfield V. Carvell
Garfield V. Carvell was a master of many different occupations during his lifetime. He became a butcher as a teenager and butchered in both Jitney Jungle and Carvell Market in Pulaski, TN. Garfield joined the Air Force where he butchered for the officers' mess and was also an Air Force football star.
Misty Dawn Bivens
Misty Dawn Bivens , age 44 of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday September 16, 2022 at Home. She was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.a Homemaker,and a Christian. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Tuesday September 20, 2022 at 11:00 am. Mikey Fisher will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens.
Which Bible verses are printed on In-N-Out’s burgers, fries and milkshakes?
There's a different verse printed on your cup, burger wrapper, fry tray and more.
George Washington Williams
George Washington Williams , age 82 of Five Points, TN passed away Sunday September 18, 2022 at Waynesboro Health & Rehabilition Center after a brief illness. He was a native of Lawrence Co,TN.Retired Veteran of The United States Army serving 2 Tours in Vietnam,and a member of Leoma Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday September 21, 2022 at 11:00 am. Greg Lee and Mahlon Fisher will be officiating. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery.
Elkmont man killed in Athens wreck
The troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a wreck outside of Athens on Saturday afternoon.
1 shot in Athens Saturday afternoon
Athens Police said officers were called to the area of Plainview Circle and Pruit Street at 4:09 p.m.
Testimony: Murder defendant offered four different accounts
ATHENS — The Elkmont teen accused of killing his five family members Sept. 2, 2019, told friends and authorities four versions of what happened that night, according to text messages and a recorded interview presented at his capital murder trial Thursday and Friday.
