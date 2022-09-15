ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

5 On Your Side

Man shot Saturday night outside Forest Park, police say

ST. LOUIS — As hundreds of people gathered early Saturday evening for the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in St. Louis, a 30-year-old man was shot nearby, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers working a race detail at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Hospital Drive saw a man driving a blue Chevrolet Suburban fire shots at a white Honda sedan shortly after 6 p.m.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois

COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
COLUMBIA, IL
advantagenews.com

Merchants Bridge re-opens at St. Louis

The 133-year-old Merchants Bridge celebrated its official grand reopening this past Thursday, following the completion of a landmark $222million project to replace the structure that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis. Dating back to the 1890s, the Merchants Bridge serves six Class I railroads and Amtrak as a bridge crossing across the Mississippi River at St. Louis, and replacement of the structure has been the bi-state St. Louis region’s top freight infrastructure priority since 2016.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri couple has been charged with child endangerment after a 21-month-old St. Louis boy found a gun that had been left down on a television stand and fatally shot himself in the head. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors say the boy’s mother Alea Little, 24, and her boyfriend Donnell Straughter, 30, were lying in bed when Khori Patterson crawled out of bed on Aug. 31 and left the room. Court documents say Little told investigators that a few minutes later she heard a gunshot and found Khori slumped over in a pool of blood. Little told police that she knew the gun was where Khori could reach it and neither she nor Straughter moved it.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Stores install barriers after robberies at gun shops, dispensaries

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Local gun shops and dispensaries are now installing concrete barriers at the entrance of their stores to prevent thieves from coming in. Owners are scrambling to protect their livelihoods after criminals used stolen cars to barge their way inside during a series of smash and grab robberies.
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Rollover crash in south St. Louis

Injuries are unknown after a crash on the south side of St. Louis. What You Are Doing About It?#SeeSayDay, Run/Walk …. Wash U helps develop a non-invasive way to prevent …. International Squash Tournament takes place this …. Fuel up for a great future at the Executive Breakfast …. Local...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

City on pace to break record for illegal dumping citations as EIU works to catch criminals in the act

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Just off a bustling intersection at Lillian Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard is an alley that Detective Rick Zurmuehlen has his eye on. “To me it’s really serious because all the residents, if you talk to anybody in this city, they hate it,” said Zurmuehlen “We’ve increased the amount of cameras. We’ve increased the number of detectives checking the cameras.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

WANTED: Police searching for suspects in robbery of South City Home Depot

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are looking for two men and a woman who they say robbed a Home Depot in South City on August 25. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects as they were inside the store on S. Kingshighway. Police say they loaded carts full of merchandise and tried to leave with the items in a maroon Kia Optima, but the car would not start. A security guard then approached them before one of the suspects pulled out a gun. Police say the suspects then ran.
KMOV

Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis

LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
LAKE SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely UPS distribution center to open Sept. 26

The United Parcel Service distribution center under construction in Pevely is expected to open Sept. 26, providing about 110 permanent jobs, UPS officials said. In addition, the package delivery company soon will hire dozens of people for seasonal work. Delivery trucks departing from the 36,000-square-foot building at 8921 Weier Road...
PEVELY, MO

