ST. LOUIS — As hundreds of people gathered early Saturday evening for the Great Forest Park Balloon Race in St. Louis, a 30-year-old man was shot nearby, police said. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers working a race detail at the intersection of Kingshighway Boulevard and Hospital Drive saw a man driving a blue Chevrolet Suburban fire shots at a white Honda sedan shortly after 6 p.m.
An Investigation is underway after a 13-year-old was shot Saturday in south St. Louis.
'Naloxboxes' distributed across St. Louis neighborhoods to fight opioid epidemic
ST. LOUIS — PreventEd and People's Health Center are installing Naloxboxes. Each box has two doses of Narcan, which reverses opioid overdose effects, a rescue breathing mask and instructions. In the last five years, opioid overdose deaths in St. Louis's Black community have increased by 500%, and that's just...
ST. LOUIS — A man was found dead outside a home late Saturday night in the Kingsway East neighborhood on the city's north side. St. Louis police responded were responding to a call for a shooting at about 11:40 p.m. when they found a 56-year-old man on the front steps of a home in the 4700 block of Leduc Street.
Missouri couple accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois
COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV) – A couple from Missouri is accused of burglary in Columbia, Illinois. Casey Turner, 34, and Samantha Turner, 32, of Festus, are accused of burglarizing Gateway Storage in Columbia. Their charges include burglary and two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the...
Merchants Bridge re-opens at St. Louis
The 133-year-old Merchants Bridge celebrated its official grand reopening this past Thursday, following the completion of a landmark $222million project to replace the structure that links Missouri and Illinois near downtown St. Louis. Dating back to the 1890s, the Merchants Bridge serves six Class I railroads and Amtrak as a bridge crossing across the Mississippi River at St. Louis, and replacement of the structure has been the bi-state St. Louis region’s top freight infrastructure priority since 2016.
ST. LOUIS — A 13-year-old boy was shot while eating pizza Saturday night, St. Louis police said. The boy was in the 1000 block of Hickory Street in the city's LaSalle Park neighborhood, south of downtown, when he was shot in the leg shortly before 11 p.m. Police said...
These subjects are wanted for a robbery at a Home Depot on Aug. 25, at 3202 S. Kingshighway.
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis prosecutors on Friday charged two people in the accidental shooting death of a 1-year-old boy in late August. Alea Little, 24, and Donnell Straughter, 30, each were charged with one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, a felony. Little, who lives...
Missouri couple charged after toddler shoots himself in head
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri couple has been charged with child endangerment after a 21-month-old St. Louis boy found a gun that had been left down on a television stand and fatally shot himself in the head. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that prosecutors say the boy’s mother Alea Little, 24, and her boyfriend Donnell Straughter, 30, were lying in bed when Khori Patterson crawled out of bed on Aug. 31 and left the room. Court documents say Little told investigators that a few minutes later she heard a gunshot and found Khori slumped over in a pool of blood. Little told police that she knew the gun was where Khori could reach it and neither she nor Straughter moved it.
Stores install barriers after robberies at gun shops, dispensaries
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Local gun shops and dispensaries are now installing concrete barriers at the entrance of their stores to prevent thieves from coming in. Owners are scrambling to protect their livelihoods after criminals used stolen cars to barge their way inside during a series of smash and grab robberies.
Why this Wentzville woman is struggling to get a REAL ID ahead of the deadline
WENTZVILLE, Mo. — More than 1.6 million Missourians have already signed up to get a REAL ID, but a local woman reached out to 5 On Your Side with concerns that women of a certain age are being unfairly denied. With the May 3 deadline drawing closer by the...
Injuries are unknown after a crash on the south side of St. Louis. What You Are Doing About It?#SeeSayDay, Run/Walk …. Wash U helps develop a non-invasive way to prevent …. International Squash Tournament takes place this …. Fuel up for a great future at the Executive Breakfast …. Local...
St. Louis forecast: Storm chance overnight, mainly northeast of St. Louis
A chance of scattered showers and storms, especially north and east of St. Louis. Record heat is possible Tuesday in the St. Louis area.
City on pace to break record for illegal dumping citations as EIU works to catch criminals in the act
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Just off a bustling intersection at Lillian Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard is an alley that Detective Rick Zurmuehlen has his eye on. “To me it’s really serious because all the residents, if you talk to anybody in this city, they hate it,” said Zurmuehlen “We’ve increased the amount of cameras. We’ve increased the number of detectives checking the cameras.”
St. Louis Police responded to a call for a shooting late Saturday night.
North St. Louis man turns his life around by designing fancy bicycles
North St. Louis entrepreneur Shawn Walker is very open about his past. “All I saw was darkness," he said. "All I so was trouble and death and funerals and court sentencings for my peers.”. He was also up to bad things himself. “I wasn’t necessarily a gang member. I was...
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Authorities are looking for two men and a woman who they say robbed a Home Depot in South City on August 25. Surveillance cameras captured the suspects as they were inside the store on S. Kingshighway. Police say they loaded carts full of merchandise and tried to leave with the items in a maroon Kia Optima, but the car would not start. A security guard then approached them before one of the suspects pulled out a gun. Police say the suspects then ran.
Two homes lost to fire, others damaged in Lake Saint Louis
LAKE SAINT LOUIS (KMOV) -- Two homes caught fire and other houses were damaged Saturday afternoon in a Lake Saint Louis neighborhood, officials said. The Lake Saint Louis Fire Department told News 4 around 10 firetrucks were at the scene after two houses in the 300 block of Briarchase Circle caught fire. The Wentzville Fire Department also responded just after 4 p.m. and said no one was injured in the fire.
Pevely UPS distribution center to open Sept. 26
The United Parcel Service distribution center under construction in Pevely is expected to open Sept. 26, providing about 110 permanent jobs, UPS officials said. In addition, the package delivery company soon will hire dozens of people for seasonal work. Delivery trucks departing from the 36,000-square-foot building at 8921 Weier Road...
