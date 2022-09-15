Read full article on original website
Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Funding released for three READI projects
Three Northwest Indiana READI projects are ready to move forward. The Northwest Indiana Forum secured $50 million for 34 projects through the state's Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. Now, the forum says the first three have met all the necessary requirements and are ready to receive the funding. Almost...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Republican Morales declines debates in Indiana Secretary of State race
Republican Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales is resisting calls to participate in a debate. Morales’s campaign said his focus is on traveling all 92 Indiana counties. They point to interviews he’s done and note there are no congressional debates in Indiana this year, nor in other statewide races for state auditor and treasurer.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Arizona's long-term conservation strategy is softening the blow of the Colorado River drought
It's drier than it's been in the Southwest for 1,200 years. And the fast-growing states there that rely on the Colorado River are seeing their water deliveries cut like never before. But as NPR's Kirk Siegler reports, in Arizona, at least, few people appear to be panicking. KIRK SIEGLER, BYLINE:...
Comments / 0