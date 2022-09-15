ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Funding released for three READI projects

Three Northwest Indiana READI projects are ready to move forward. The Northwest Indiana Forum secured $50 million for 34 projects through the state's Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. Now, the forum says the first three have met all the necessary requirements and are ready to receive the funding. Almost...
INDIANA STATE
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Republican Morales declines debates in Indiana Secretary of State race

Republican Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales is resisting calls to participate in a debate. Morales’s campaign said his focus is on traveling all 92 Indiana counties. They point to interviews he’s done and note there are no congressional debates in Indiana this year, nor in other statewide races for state auditor and treasurer.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy