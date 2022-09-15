ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

Section V football roundup: 2022 Season, Week 3

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – You can keep up to date with scores from around Section V football throughout the 2022 season. Section V football scores (9/15/22) Brockport Central (1-2) – 48, Greece Arcadia (0-3) – 28 Class B. Batavia – 28, Monroe – 6 Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton...
WETM 18 News

Cornell’s Diakomihalis claims silver at World Championships

BELGRADE, Serbia (WETM) – Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis will bring home a silver medal from Belgrade. (Photo courtesy: @FloWrestling) Cornell senior wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis won a silver medal at the 2022 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. Diakomihalis fell in the final to Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili 13-8 at 65kg. The Rochester, New York native […]
westsidenewsny.com

Roberts Wesleyan College becomes Roberts Wesleyan University

On September 13, President Deana L. Porterfield announced the college’s transition to Roberts Wesleyan University, effective immediately. The new institutional name, which was endorsed by the New York State Board of Regents following a successful petition to elevate the college to university status, signifies the culmination of decades of strategic program development and reflects the vision of the future of the institution.
WHEC TV-10

Hundreds climb steps of Frontier Field to honor firefighters lost on 911

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hundreds of first responders, volunteers, and community members took to the steps at Frontier Field on Saturday as a memorial to those lost during 911. It was part of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s 911 Memorial Stair Climb. Those involved were given a card with the face of a fallen hero to scan in every time they climbed a flight.
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton HS principal named to RBJ’s Forty Under 40

Jeffrey M. Green, Ed.D., Hilton High School principal, has been named to Rochester Business Journal’s Forty Under 40. The Forty Under 40 awards recognize Rochester’s leaders who are younger than 40 years old based on their professional accomplishments, community service, and a commitment to inspiring change. They are selected by an outside panel of judges, including previous honorees and business leaders.
nypressnews.com

Saturday Sessions: Danielle Ponder performs

Singer Danielle Ponder joins this week’s Saturday Sessions. Trained as a lawyer, she worked as a public defender for eight years in Rochester, New York. But for even longer, she’s been pursuing a music career, and now it is taking off. From her debut album “Some of Us Are Brave,” Ponder performs “Someone Like You.”
westsidenewsny.com

Hilton CSD names Teacher of the Year

The Hilton Central Schools Teachers Association (HCSTA) 2021-22 Teacher of the Year Award was presented at the annual staff convocation at Hilton High School on September 6. This year’s honoree is Kathryn (Katie) Caprino, Village Elementary School special education teacher,. Caprino has been with the Hilton School District for...
WHEC TV-10

Deaf Awareness Day at Seneca Park Zoo on Saturday

ROCHESTER, N.Y – The Seneca Park Zoo hosted a Deaf Awareness Day on Saturday. They partnered with the RIT National Technical Institute for the Deaf to bring accessible and interpreted animal experiences to deaf and hard of hearing guests. The event was held to kick off the international week...
Daily Messenger

Community effort aims to keep Notre Dame Retreat House open

CANANDAIGUA, NY — A committee has been formed in an effort to keep the Notre Dame Retreat House open to the public, according to a recent announcement. Owned and operated by the Redemptorist Priests of the Baltimore Province, a religious group for Catholic men, the center is designed to offer experiences for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester. People of many religious backgrounds have had the opportunity to have time to pray and reflect in silence, usually on weekends, as well as receive spiritual guidance and Mass, since it opened in 1967, according to Father Jones, rector and director of the Retreat House.
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: The Weather Will Match the Calendar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front is in the process of moving across Western New York. This will extend summer the conditions through at least the end of the weekend. As a result, you can expect temperatures to be running some 10 degrees above normal into Sunday. Considering this is officially the last weekend of the summer season, the weather will be be matching the calendar.
