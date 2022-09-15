Read full article on original website
ubbulls.com
Bulls compete at Iona Meet of Champions, Rochester Yellowjacket Invitational
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The University at Buffalo cross country team competed at the Iona Meet of Champions hosted by Iona College on Friday morning. The men finished in third place with a total score of 61 points as the women finished sixth with 138 points. The men's 8K race...
WHEC TV-10
Section V football roundup: 2022 Season, Week 3
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – You can keep up to date with scores from around Section V football throughout the 2022 season. Section V football scores (9/15/22) Brockport Central (1-2) – 48, Greece Arcadia (0-3) – 28 Class B. Batavia – 28, Monroe – 6 Dansville/Wayland-Cohocton...
WUHF
UPREP remains undefeated, Victor and Irondequoit football win big in Week 3
It was a busy Friday night in Section V Football. UPREP took down Aquinas 30-21 at Marina Auto Stadium downtown, while Victor beat Pittsford 27-14 and Irondequoit rolled past Eastridge 42-12.
Cornell’s Diakomihalis claims silver at World Championships
BELGRADE, Serbia (WETM) – Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis will bring home a silver medal from Belgrade. (Photo courtesy: @FloWrestling) Cornell senior wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis won a silver medal at the 2022 Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Sunday. Diakomihalis fell in the final to Iran’s Rahman Amouzadkhalili 13-8 at 65kg. The Rochester, New York native […]
westsidenewsny.com
Roberts Wesleyan College becomes Roberts Wesleyan University
On September 13, President Deana L. Porterfield announced the college’s transition to Roberts Wesleyan University, effective immediately. The new institutional name, which was endorsed by the New York State Board of Regents following a successful petition to elevate the college to university status, signifies the culmination of decades of strategic program development and reflects the vision of the future of the institution.
WHEC TV-10
Hundreds climb steps of Frontier Field to honor firefighters lost on 911
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Hundreds of first responders, volunteers, and community members took to the steps at Frontier Field on Saturday as a memorial to those lost during 911. It was part of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s 911 Memorial Stair Climb. Those involved were given a card with the face of a fallen hero to scan in every time they climbed a flight.
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton HS principal named to RBJ’s Forty Under 40
Jeffrey M. Green, Ed.D., Hilton High School principal, has been named to Rochester Business Journal’s Forty Under 40. The Forty Under 40 awards recognize Rochester’s leaders who are younger than 40 years old based on their professional accomplishments, community service, and a commitment to inspiring change. They are selected by an outside panel of judges, including previous honorees and business leaders.
nypressnews.com
Saturday Sessions: Danielle Ponder performs
Singer Danielle Ponder joins this week’s Saturday Sessions. Trained as a lawyer, she worked as a public defender for eight years in Rochester, New York. But for even longer, she’s been pursuing a music career, and now it is taking off. From her debut album “Some of Us Are Brave,” Ponder performs “Someone Like You.”
‘Sheriff’s Showdown 2’ raises money to send local children to summer camp
This is the second year of the 'Sheriff's Showdown' event, which raises money to help send kids to summer camp at Keuka Lake.
New non-profit coffee roastery opens in Rochester’s Beechwood neighborhood
The new roastery will employ local teens and young adults from the Beechwood neighborhood.
WHEC TV-10
Mary Cariola Center hosts “Walking on Sunshine” to raise money for programs and services
PENFIELD, N.Y. – Dozens of people walked to support children with disabilities at the 14th Annual “Walking on Sunshine” walk. It’s Mary Cariola Center’s largest fundraiser of the year, which helps to support 450 people with multiple disabilities. Activities included a raffle and family fun...
westsidenewsny.com
Hilton CSD names Teacher of the Year
The Hilton Central Schools Teachers Association (HCSTA) 2021-22 Teacher of the Year Award was presented at the annual staff convocation at Hilton High School on September 6. This year’s honoree is Kathryn (Katie) Caprino, Village Elementary School special education teacher,. Caprino has been with the Hilton School District for...
‘A Call to Women of Color’ health event held in Rochester
The event was created to focus on empowering women and girls of color and to engage in a conversation about healthy living among women.
‘Gospel Sunday’ returns to Rochester Fringe
Organizers say it's one of the festival's most popular events.
WHEC TV-10
Deaf Awareness Day at Seneca Park Zoo on Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y – The Seneca Park Zoo hosted a Deaf Awareness Day on Saturday. They partnered with the RIT National Technical Institute for the Deaf to bring accessible and interpreted animal experiences to deaf and hard of hearing guests. The event was held to kick off the international week...
Community effort aims to keep Notre Dame Retreat House open
CANANDAIGUA, NY — A committee has been formed in an effort to keep the Notre Dame Retreat House open to the public, according to a recent announcement. Owned and operated by the Redemptorist Priests of the Baltimore Province, a religious group for Catholic men, the center is designed to offer experiences for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester. People of many religious backgrounds have had the opportunity to have time to pray and reflect in silence, usually on weekends, as well as receive spiritual guidance and Mass, since it opened in 1967, according to Father Jones, rector and director of the Retreat House.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: The Weather Will Match the Calendar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front is in the process of moving across Western New York. This will extend summer the conditions through at least the end of the weekend. As a result, you can expect temperatures to be running some 10 degrees above normal into Sunday. Considering this is officially the last weekend of the summer season, the weather will be be matching the calendar.
WHEC TV-10
Local Board Game store raises over $14,000 for charity at trading card game event
PENFIELD, N.Y. – Just Games, a business in Penfield’s Panorama Plaza hosted a Magic the Gathering Event on Saturday at the Village Gate Square. Over 300 people from all over North America came to play the game, and raise money for The Trevor Project. The Trevor Project is...
Rochester motorcycle club holds fundraiser to support fallen RPD officer’s family
The fundraiser will run at Buntsy's Neighborhood Food and Drink until 8 p.m.
