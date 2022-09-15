ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets

Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
CLEVELAND, OH
Digital Trends

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football — that is, the Thursday night NFL games — are now on Amazon Prime Video, and only streaming on Prime Video. That’s true when the Pittsburgh Steelers head to Cleveland to play the Browns on September 22 to open Week 3. It’ll be a short week for both teams, with the AFC rivals having each played games just five days prior.
CLEVELAND, OH
Outsider.com

Meet New Dallas Cowboy Starting QB Cooper Rush’s Wife

Cooper Rush will be starting in the upcoming matchup between the Cowboys and the reigning AFC champs, the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a big moment for the 28-year-old backup quarterback tonight. It is only the second time Rush has started in his NFL career. And it’s no doubt that the QB’s wife, Lauryn, will be cheering the QB on tonight – along with millions of Cowboys fans.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

George Kittle (groin) GTD for 49ers in Week 2

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (groin) will be a game-time decision for Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks, per general manager John Lynch. "With a player like George, you wait right up until game time," Lynch said. "We’ll hold out hope that George is ready." Kittle hasn't practiced all week and the 49ers play in the second set of afternoon games on Sunday, so fantasy managers should be looking into alternative plans at tight end. Ross Dwelley and Tyler Kroft will split work again versus the Seahawks if Kittle is ruled out.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports Chicago

Twitter crushes NFL's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month

The National Football League's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month has gone viral, but for all the wrong reasons. With Thursday marking the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL sent out a tweet introducing its "Por La Cultura" (For the Culture) campaign, which features a special logo. The logo...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears post wild, disheartening stat line from Sunday

The Chicago Bears' offense was disastrous on Sunday night. Even though the team ended with 180 yards on the ground between David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields, its statistics through the air were mesmerizingly awful. Of the 41 total plays the team ran, they only attempted to move the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Jaylon Johnson allowed zero targets through two weeks

Jaylon Johnson isn't letting any receiver get open this season. Through two weeks, the Bears' best corner hasn't allowed a single target to any of his assignments, according to NFL Next Gen stats. From Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and now Allen Lazard and other Packers receivers, Johnson has remained perfect....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Luke Getsy had a plan for the Bears' rushing attack

If there's one thing the Bears did successfully during Sunday night's 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, it was rushing the ball. The Bears ran for 180 yards on Sunday night. David Montgomery (122 rushing yards) handled most of the workload, while Khalil Herbert (38 rushing yards) and Justin Fields (20) cleaned up the rest.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

San Francisco 49ers give big George Kittle update

San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that tight end George Kittle could play Sunday regardless of his practice status, but it might be a game-time decision. Kittle missed the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears with a groin strain, which he suffered Sept. 5. He has not practiced since then, heading into Friday’s afternoon session. That’s not the best scenario regarding his availability for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and Pro Football Network reported Friday morning that Kittle is not expected to play, citing league sources.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Perrion Winfrey appears to be in the dog house for the Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns will likely be without Perrion Winfrey on Sunday. The Cleveland Browns revealed on Friday that rookie Perrion Winfrey was sent home and didn’t practice due to a violation of team rules. Winfrey, who had a mediocre debut against the Carolina Panthers, was expected to be a major player on the defensive line as a rookie, but the fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma is not off to a good start.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears must find way to get ball to Mooney, Kmet

Where in the world are Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet? Coming into this season, it was widely expected that these two would be Justin Fields’ No. 1 and No. 2 pass-catching options in the Bears passing attack, but so far they’ve been invisible. On Sunday night, Kmet was targeted once, but dropped the ball. Fields only threw the ball Mooney’s way once, too, but Mooney caught his lone target. Only problem was Mooney was stopped well behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of four.
CHICAGO, IL
