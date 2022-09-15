Read full article on original website
Related
3 reasons the Cleveland Browns will lose against the New York Jets
Three reasons the Cleveland Browns are looking at a trap game with the New York Jets. The Cleveland Browns should defeat the New York Jets on paper. Their offense is not very good at the moment and a lot of that has to do with the fact that Joe Flacco is the guy directing the offense. The team doesn’t seem to have a spark and they limped to the finish line against the Baltimore Ravens last week.
Digital Trends
How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football
Thursday Night Football — that is, the Thursday night NFL games — are now on Amazon Prime Video, and only streaming on Prime Video. That’s true when the Pittsburgh Steelers head to Cleveland to play the Browns on September 22 to open Week 3. It’ll be a short week for both teams, with the AFC rivals having each played games just five days prior.
Meet New Dallas Cowboy Starting QB Cooper Rush’s Wife
Cooper Rush will be starting in the upcoming matchup between the Cowboys and the reigning AFC champs, the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a big moment for the 28-year-old backup quarterback tonight. It is only the second time Rush has started in his NFL career. And it’s no doubt that the QB’s wife, Lauryn, will be cheering the QB on tonight – along with millions of Cowboys fans.
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors: Myles is an ET, Perrion is in Trouble, and Useless Time Travel
I rarely know what I will write as I sit down with an empty page staring at me in the early morning. Generally, I react to whatever the news happens to be. Sometimes I go off on some tangent related to running a news site, or sometimes I get more personal than I probably should. But, usually, it’s just reacting to the day’s news.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Free agent WR Cole Beasley receiving offers; hopes to land with contender
Nearly two months after a report indicated Beasley was drawing interest on the market, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson notes the 10-year veteran has received multiple offers. While it is not known which teams have submitted contract proposals to Beasley, Wilson adds the Houston native would like to land with a contender.
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the Browns
Calling a QB a "game manager" has a negative connotation. Few teams have a backup QB they trust to guide them for a significant amount of time. It's not an easy thing to do. We see at least one team lose their starting QB every year and immediately panic. The speculation about trades and/or free agent signings starts immediately.
numberfire.com
George Kittle (groin) GTD for 49ers in Week 2
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (groin) will be a game-time decision for Week 2 versus the Seattle Seahawks, per general manager John Lynch. "With a player like George, you wait right up until game time," Lynch said. "We’ll hold out hope that George is ready." Kittle hasn't practiced all week and the 49ers play in the second set of afternoon games on Sunday, so fantasy managers should be looking into alternative plans at tight end. Ross Dwelley and Tyler Kroft will split work again versus the Seahawks if Kittle is ruled out.
NFL Week 2 fantasy football and betting dive with Matthew Berry
Things move fast in the NFL, but things may even move faster in fantasy football. As Week 1 is officially in the rearview mirror, we look ahead to some of the top headlines heading into Week 2. The first week of games was filled with excitement and joy to celebrate...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rodgers matchup something Bears' Gordon must learn, grow from
GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Kyler Gordon knew it was coming. But just like trying to outrun a tidal wave, the Bears' rookie cornerback could do little to stop Aaron Rodgers from picking on him Sunday night. "There's definitely a lot of things that I want to do better," Gordon...
Gophers' Mohamed Ibrahim has entered the Heisman chat
Ibrahim is on pace for about 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns.
Twitter crushes NFL's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month
The National Football League's logo for Hispanic Heritage Month has gone viral, but for all the wrong reasons. With Thursday marking the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month, the NFL sent out a tweet introducing its "Por La Cultura" (For the Culture) campaign, which features a special logo. The logo...
Bears post wild, disheartening stat line from Sunday
The Chicago Bears' offense was disastrous on Sunday night. Even though the team ended with 180 yards on the ground between David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert and Justin Fields, its statistics through the air were mesmerizingly awful. Of the 41 total plays the team ran, they only attempted to move the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jaylon Johnson allowed zero targets through two weeks
Jaylon Johnson isn't letting any receiver get open this season. Through two weeks, the Bears' best corner hasn't allowed a single target to any of his assignments, according to NFL Next Gen stats. From Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk and now Allen Lazard and other Packers receivers, Johnson has remained perfect....
Luke Getsy had a plan for the Bears' rushing attack
If there's one thing the Bears did successfully during Sunday night's 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, it was rushing the ball. The Bears ran for 180 yards on Sunday night. David Montgomery (122 rushing yards) handled most of the workload, while Khalil Herbert (38 rushing yards) and Justin Fields (20) cleaned up the rest.
thecomeback.com
San Francisco 49ers give big George Kittle update
San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch said that tight end George Kittle could play Sunday regardless of his practice status, but it might be a game-time decision. Kittle missed the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears with a groin strain, which he suffered Sept. 5. He has not practiced since then, heading into Friday’s afternoon session. That’s not the best scenario regarding his availability for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks, and Pro Football Network reported Friday morning that Kittle is not expected to play, citing league sources.
Perrion Winfrey appears to be in the dog house for the Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns will likely be without Perrion Winfrey on Sunday. The Cleveland Browns revealed on Friday that rookie Perrion Winfrey was sent home and didn’t practice due to a violation of team rules. Winfrey, who had a mediocre debut against the Carolina Panthers, was expected to be a major player on the defensive line as a rookie, but the fourth-round pick out of Oklahoma is not off to a good start.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bears must find way to get ball to Mooney, Kmet
Where in the world are Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet? Coming into this season, it was widely expected that these two would be Justin Fields’ No. 1 and No. 2 pass-catching options in the Bears passing attack, but so far they’ve been invisible. On Sunday night, Kmet was targeted once, but dropped the ball. Fields only threw the ball Mooney’s way once, too, but Mooney caught his lone target. Only problem was Mooney was stopped well behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of four.
What we learned as Fields, offense struggle in loss vs. Packers
GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Ryan Poles said the Bears wanted to “take back the north” during his introductory press conference. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers let them know Sunday at Lambeau Field that they have a lot of work to do. Final: Packers 27, Bears...
Guardians To Add Another Potential Weapon Out Of The Pen In Flame Throwing Vargas
The Cleveland Guardians are promoting 22-year-old right-handed pitching prospect Carlos Vargas from Columbus
Schrock's Power Rankings: Where Bears stand after loss vs. Packers
Week 2 is always one of the best weeks of the NFL seasons. It’s the Sunday where everyone collectively wonders “are any of these teams good?” These rankings will reflect that. Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs excluded, of course. Sunday saw the Baltimore Ravens blow a...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0