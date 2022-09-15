Read full article on original website
NASA Has Captured ‘Actual Sound’ in Space and It’s Honestly Terrifying
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In space, no one can hear you scream, the saying goes, because sound waves can’t travel through the vacuum that extends across most of the universe. However, space can be downright noisy in the right conditions, such as the hot gas surrounding the immense black hole at the center of the Perseus galaxy cluster, according to NASA.
Why China is fuming over NASA’s Artemis program
Most of the civilized world is thrilled at the mission of Artemis I, the NASA-led first step for returning human beings to the lunar surface. The same cannot be said about China. An article in the Global Times, China’s English-language mouthpiece, has some snarky things to say about Artemis and NASA in general. The article stated, “As NASA is trying hard to relive its Apollo glories, China is working on innovative plans to carry out its own crewed moon landing missions.”
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
For the first time, researchers confirm that they finally received signals from the Moon
Back in 2009, when the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter of NASA entered the Moon’s orbit, scientists started sending signals toward it. Over the recent decades, researchers have been sending small laser signals toward the Moon. They have finally observed that the signals they sent all these years have bounced back to the Earth – a feat they have been trying for a long time.
Nasa reveals mind-blowing image of distant planet spotted by James Webb Space Telescope in major first
THE JAMES Webb Space Telescope has captured new images of a distant planet in a first for the world's top space observatory. Photographing distant planets is extremely difficult because light from their host star will pollute the images. To solve this, the James Webb Space Telescope is fitted with instruments...
Two ‘super-Earth’ planets discovered — and one could potentially host life
TWO Earth-like planets have been discovered in deep space, and one of them may have the conditions necessary for life to evolve. The planets are called LP 890-9b and LP 890-9c and they have many of the key traits astronomers look for in the search for life in the universe.
Astronomers Are Freaking Out Over Bizarre Rectangle-Shaped Rings in Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In the eight months since the James Webb Space Telescope launched on its mission to explore the earliest formations of our universe, it’s sent back mind-blowing photographs of mysterious structures, ancient galaxies and dying stars. The JWST has 100 times the observational power of Hubble, and sometimes the images it captures outpace even our own understanding of space.
Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology
Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth
Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
A planet-size sunspot grew 10-fold in the last 2 days, and it's aimed directly at Earth
Scientists are watching as a planet-size sunspot has grown tenfold in the last two days and could launch solar flares directly toward Earth.
Does This Area 51 Image Show A Secret Aircraft Or A Shadow Of A Cloud?
Sentinel Hub/Google Earth (composite)A satellite image may show a large aircraft sitting outside Area 51’s massive southern hangar, but there could be another explanation.
Nasa reveals first ever image of planet outside our solar system taken by Webb telescope
The James Webb Space Telescope has taken its first direct images of a distant exoplanet, an alien world outside our solar system. Using a variety of instruments, Webb has returned multiple views of the exoplanet HIP 65426 b, a gas giant six to 12 times as massive as Jupiter located around 385 light years from Earth. The results are part of an ongoing study, and have not yet been peer reviewed or published in a scientific journal, but Nasa shared the preliminary results in a blog post on Thursday morning. “This is a transformative moment, not only for Webb...
Elon Musk Calls This Drug The 'Most Troubling': Is It Marijuana, LSD, Speed, or Caffeine?
Elon Musk on Friday weighed in on the impact of different classes of psychoactive drugs. The Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO was reacting to a graphic shared by one of his Twitter followers which showed the results of a study conducted by NASA on the effect of the various psychoactive substances on spiders.
Elon Musk Says 'If I Die Under Mysterious Circumstances, Nice Knowing You'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on May 8, 2022 posted a seemingly sarcastic tweet about his possible death under mysterious events after sharing an alleged note by Russian space agency chief Dmitry Rogozin that mentioned him and the Pentagon. What...
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
A giant space tarantula has been caught by NASA's Webb telescope
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope has revealed more details about star formation in 30 Doradus, also known as the Tarantula Nebula.
Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water
Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
IFLScience
America's Underground "Lost Sea" Is So Vast It's Never Been Fully Explored
Deep beneath an unassuming corner of Tennessee, you can find America’s “Lost Sea”: the largest non-subglacial underground lake in the US, and likely the second largest in the world. Found in the Craighead Caverns, this colossal body of underground water is so large that no one’s actually sure how big it is.
The Mars Rover Just Caught A Glimpse of Something Scientists Never Thought They'd See
When it comes to space science, there is still a whole world out there we know very little about. Even some of the floating rocks up there that have been studied for a while, like Mars, astronomers are still learning more about, and their findings continue to shock us all. Now, the latest Mars discovery proves a theory scientists have held for a while, but never thought they’d actually see. Here’s what you need to know.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane
As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
