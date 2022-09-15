Charles Paddock Zoo Celebrating International Red Panda Day

Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Zookeeper Red Panda Talk at 11 a.m.

ATASCADERO — Charles Paddock Zoo is celebrating International Red Panda Day this Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with a zookeeper talk at 11 a.m.

Like Giant Pandas, Red Pandas have a pseudo-thumb. Their modified wrist bone is used to grab bamboo stems and tree branches. There will be many more fun facts, along with interactive games, coloring, and drawing activities at this event.

One of their goals at the Charles Paddock Zoo is the conservation of species. Red Pandas are considered critically endangered. They are the only species of their kind and are ambassadors for a landscape that support over 500 million people: nearly 10 percent of the global human population. One of their partners is the Red Panda Network. They are committed to the conservation of wild red pandas and their habitat through educating and empowering local communities.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is one of only 239 total institutions that are accredited by the Association of Zoo’s & Aquariums (AZA). The Zoo is dedicated to the conservation of endangered species, educating the public about the natural world, and providing a safe and stimulating recreational resource for residents and visitors of the Central Coast of California.

There are over 300 animal species to enjoy at the Charles Paddock Zoo, and many are part of a globally managed program to preserve animals and their habitats. The Zoo features several unique species not often seen in facilities of its size, including fossa, red pandas, Malayan tiger, lemurs and meerkats, as well as many other exciting and interesting mammals, birds, reptiles and insects.

During Red Panda Day, a must see is the Thelma Vetter Red Panda Experience. While at the Zoo, enjoy their American Alligator exhibit, as well as their baby Caribbean Flamingo, and more.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is located next to Atascadero Lake Park on Highway 41. All activities for National Red Panda Day are free with zoo admission. Regular general admission to the Zoo is $12/ person (Adults 13 & over); Ages 5-12 $8.00; Ages 3-4 $5.00; Seniors 65+ $10/ person, Children 2 and Under Free.

For more information about the Zoo, charlespaddockzoo.org or call (805) 461-5080 and for more information about Atascadero, VisitAtascadero.com