Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
KITV.com
Residents want to see more Maile Amber Alerts for missing children in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Mikella Debina’s abduction case sparked headlines on the Big Island as well as prompted a Maile Amber Alert under Hawaii's Amber Alert System. Many residents believe because Debina’s rescuers were notified of her kidnapping, they were able to step in to help. Now they want to see more alerts sent out when children go missing.
Kidnapping suspect captured after young girl found alive in Hawaii
WAIKOLOA VILLAGE, Hawaii — Police in Hawaii have captured the alleged abductor of 15-year-old Mikella Debina, who was reportedly kidnapped at knifepoint on Friday. Authorities arrested Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, Saturday afternoon in connection to the kidnapping. Police found Mahi in Hilo, the same city where Mikella Debina reportedly escaped Saturday morning, according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Big Island police investigating homicide after woman’s body discovered in backyard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a homicide following the discovery of a woman’s body in Hawaiian Beaches Thursday morning. Police said shortly before 5 a.m., they responded to reports of a burglary at a home on Kahakai Boulevard that was under renovation. Upon arrival, officers said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hawaiinewsnow.com
UPDATE: AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach
AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach. Debina is 5 feet 3 inches, weighing at 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and a tan freckled complexion. AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Debina is...
KITV.com
Experts say attention to detail key to finding kidnapped
ISLAND OF HAWAII (KITV)- Being vigilant is one way every day people can keep an eye out for children in danger. Friday's big island abduction of Mikella Debina prompted a very rare Maile Hawaii Abduction Alert. Debina is now with her family, after reaching out for help while at a restaurant with her alleged captor on Saturday. She was saved thanks to the employee who noticed details that set off red flags.
KITV.com
Hawaii Island police charge man with murder after body found in Hawaiian Beaches
Hawaii Island police have charged a man with murder and other offenses following an incident in Hawaiian Beaches on Thursday. Big Island police say 36-year-old Michael Carvalho is charged with second degree murder, after officers found the body of a woman in the backyard of a home in the Hawaiian Beaches area of the Puna district.
bigislandnow.com
Police Investigating Woman Found Dead on Puna Property
Authorities are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in the Puna District early this morning. Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an active burglary at a residence on Kahakai Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. According to an HPD press release this morning, it was reported that the residence was being renovated and no one should have been on the premises.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Hawaii Island highway
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the Kailua-Kona woman who died following a hit-and-run crash on Kuakini Highway in July. Officials have positively identified the victim as 62-year-old Elaine Marie Toth. Police said she was walking on Kuakini Highway south of the 119 mile marker in North Kona...
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Police Investigate Homicide At Hawaiian Beaches
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiʻi Police Captain Rio Amon-Wilkins comments at the scene of Thursday's discovery of a body at a residence on Kahakai Blvd. Video recorded on Thursday shows police investigating the scene of a possible homicide in the Hawaiian Beaches area of Puna. The body of an...
Motor vehicle crash prompts lane closures on H1 in Waimalu
The Honolulu Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Waimalu on Friday, Sept. 16.
hawaiinewsnow.com
What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Big Island police initiate homicide case near Pahoa
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are reporting a road closure for the next several hours on Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches, between South Nenue Street and Niuhi Street due to an ongoing investigation. Alternate route is South Puni Makai Loop.
KITV.com
Hawaii Senator Kurt Fevella calls for criminal penalties for false reporting following beach park incident
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Senate Minority leader Kurt Fevella (District 19) is calling on the Honolulu Police Department to pursue criminal penalties for false reporting to law enforcement, following an alleged incident that occurred on September 7. On the night of Wednesday, September 7, first responders arrived at a homeless encampment...
KITV.com
Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
bigislandnow.com
Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
hawaiinewsnow.com
GRAPHIC: Public bathrooms ‘covered in feces’ leave Maui harbor users fed up
Residents want more officers in their neighborhoods, but the police chief says that's a big challenge. Some of them will have you scratching your head about how to use them. Jamey Tucker gives us a look. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. Federal prosecutors Thursday charged the Hawaii businessman at the...
Oahu Mexican restaurants for National Guacamole Day
Sept. 16 is National Guacamole Day and there is no better way of celebrating than going to a Mexican restaurant on Oahu.
bigislandnow.com
‘Wow! What a Trip:’ Californian Arrives in Hilo after Epic Pacific Crossing in a Rowboat
After 73 days spent alone, rowing a boat nearly 2,400 miles across the world’s largest and deepest ocean, surviving on limited rations of mostly freeze-dried food, Carlo Facchino finished his epic San Francisco-to-Hilo journey. He wobbly disembarked his 19-foot classic ocean rowboat on Thursday at Wailoa boat harbor, where...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Something’s fishy: NOAA urges vigilance after catching fraudulent fishing permit site
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - NOAA fisheries issued a Notice of fraudulent alert Friday over a website that claimed to process both federal and state fishing permits. It calls itself the Commercial Fishing Permits Center and depending on the permit you want, charges different fees. However, NOAA said the site is in...
Comments / 0