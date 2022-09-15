ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Far-right group discussed killing Argentina’s vice-president, court hears

By Uki Goñi in Buenos Aires
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYAHG_0hwz1Lcs00
Fernando Sabag Montiel leaves the Comodoro Py courts. The black sun, a symbol used by right-wing extremist groups, can be seen around his elbow.

A series of audio recordings in which members of an extremist far-right group talked openly about killing the vice-president, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, have been presented in court by Argentina’s intelligence agency.

The recordings were made just four days before she survived an assassination attempt. A handgun pointed only inches away from her face failed to go off as she arrived at her apartment building on the evening of 1 September surrounded by supporters.

The assailant, 35-year-old Fernando Sabag Montiel, was quickly subdued and is now under arrest.

His girlfriend, Brenda Uliarte, is accused of instigating Sabag Montiel. “I am going to send Cristina to be killed,” Uliarte wrote to her 21-year-old friend Agustina Díaz a few days before the attack, according to messages found on her phone.

Argentina’s intelligence officials believe there may be a link between the conspirators and Federal Revolution, a far-right extremist group that openly discussed conducting a similar attack on 28 August.

Argentina’s intelligence chief, Agustín Rossi, said the attempted assassination was carried out exactly as the audio recordings, posted to Twitter on 28 August, described.

“A person infiltrated among the group of sympathisers who took advantage of the opportunity […] to carry out the criminal deed,” he told the press after the audio clips were presented to investigating judge María Eugenia Capuchetti. “There are right-wing extremist groups, the black sun tattooed on Sabag Montiel is a symbol used by many of these organizations,” Rossi added.

Sabag Montiel, Uliarte and Díaz, all now under arrest, have been identified in news camera footage outside the vice-president’s home, apparently scouting the area for at least nine days before the attack. Uliarte and Díaz have both been interrogated by the investigating court, with Uliarte likely being charged with attempted homicide. Confronted with the messages found on her mobile phone, Uliarte refused to answer questions, according to press reports.

“I’m going to go with the gun and shoot Cristina,” Uliarte said in a message to her friend Díaz. “I’ve got the ovaries to do it, the problem is the old woman has security. I’m not bullshitting you. I’m putting together a group to go with torches, bombs, gun, everything. I’m going to be the liberator of Argentina. I’ve been practising shooting, I know how to use a gun.”

Her friend Díaz testified for two hours on Wednesday, declaring herself innocent and describing her friend Uliarte as “manipulative, conniving, delusional and over-imaginative”, claiming she only went along with Uliarte’s threats to humour her friend. News footage, however, appears to show Díaz at the scene a few days previous to the attack and Díaz texted Uliarte to erase all their messages after the attack.

A fourth suspect has also been arrested, Gabriel Carrizo, who ran a small cotton-candy business, for whom Uliarte and Sabag Montiel worked, apparently to camouflage their infiltration among the vice-president’s supporters posing as street vendors.

The Federal Revolution extremist group was founded this May by 23-year-old Jonathan Morel, a participant in audio recordings presented to court. The group has participated in anti-government protests, including a torch parade in front of the Casa Rosada, the presidential palace, on 18 August in which fake gallows were displayed, implying this was the fate in store for Fernández de Kirchner. Uliarte participated in this parade, although Morel has presented himself in court denying any link to the attackers.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agustín Rossi
The Guardian

After the funeral, the big question: was this queen bigger than the monarchy itself?

Thousands of words may have been spoken and sung at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, but the most intensely eloquent moment of all was a silence. It came after the mournful last post had sounded, and before the rousing, cheery notes of the reveille, itself followed by God Save the King. That’s quite a key change. In that silence hung the scale of what is being orchestrated, and the eternal fragility of it, too. For all the tears shed, all the moving personal respects paid, all the pilgrimages to London, all the uncomplaining hours queued, all the streets lined, all the flowers reverentially laid, these things are not allowed – cannot be allowed – to overwhelm the essential premise of royalty: the idea that no one is bigger than the club.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Vice President#Audio Recordings#Assassination#Violent Crime
The Guardian

‘They won’t invade, will they?’ Fears rise in Russian city that Ukraine war could cross border

The war has become impossible to ignore in Belgorod, southern Russia, just miles from the border with Ukraine. Russian soldiers retreating from the Ukrainian counterattack now roam the streets. Air defences boom out overhead several times a day. The city is once again filled with refugees. And, at the border, Russian and Ukrainian soldiers stand within sight of each other.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Argentina
The Guardian

Ruling the US supreme court isn’t enough. The right wants to amend the constitution

In a recent primetime address, President Joe Biden spoke about “the soul of the nation” – calling out rightwing forces for their numerous efforts to undermine, if not overthrow, our democracy. Biden’s speech was prescient, in more ways than one. In addition to many Republicans promoting the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen and working to fill elected offices with people ready to subvert the will of the people, there is a conservative movement underway to radically rewrite the US constitution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

448K+
Followers
101K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy