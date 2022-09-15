ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 8

Marie NunnGarant
3d ago

As far as I’m concerned Whitney is the one and only person that ever sang the National Anthem BEST EVER brought tears to my eyes I will never forget. No one has ever surpassed her .

Reply(1)
4
Pam Ehmen
3d ago

It’s about time . I just hope it carry’s well. Her voice was phenomenal. And she didn’t have to be naked to draw attention to her talent . She had other demons but her talent was incredible. She’s truly missed .

Reply
3
Jamie Kelly
3d ago

That Super Bowl performance still gives me chills and a lump in my throat. Best National Anthem performance EVER was by Whitney Houston. The best!

Reply(1)
3
Related
Variety

Idris Elba Slams ‘Annoying’ Debate Over Black British Actors Taking American Roles: An ‘Unintelligent Argument’

The upcoming Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance Somebody” stars BAFTA-winning actor Naomi Ackie as the legendary singer, which means the debate over Black British actors taking roles away from American actors is bound to resurface. The debate surged in 2017 after Samuel L. Jackson called out Daniel Kaluuya’s casting in “Get Out,” for which the actor earned an Oscar nomination. “I tend to wonder what that movie would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said. In a new interview on “The Shop” (via The Root), Idris Elba railed against the claim that Black British actors take...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Grey says making Dirty Dancing 2 without Patrick Swayze is ‘very tricky’

Jennifer Grey has given some insight into the production of Dirty Dancing 2 and the necessary alterations in place to account for Patrick Swayze’s absence. Grey and Swayze played romantic leads Baby and Johnny in the original 1987 film, thrilling audiences with their chemistry on and off the dance floor. Now, over three decades later, the hit movie is getting the direct sequel treatment after a prequel in 2006 and a TV movie remake in 2017.However, Swayze’s death from pancreatic cancer in 2009 means that the sequel, starring Grey, will have to work around the character Johnny not being...
MOVIES
Vibe

Marlon Wayans, Kelly Rowland Star In ‘The Curse of Bridge Hollow’

Marlon Wayans and Kelly Rowland star as a married couple in the upcoming film The Curse Of Bridge Hollow. Set to premiere on October 14 on Netflix, the spooky, spirited film also stars Stranger Things actress, Priah Ferguson, as their rebellious daughter. In the trailer, the family moves from buzzy Brooklyn to a small town named Bridge Hollow. Ferguson’s character is apprehensive about the move and is encouraged by her on-screen parents to stay open-minded. More from VIBE.comKerry Washington Stars In Netflix's 'The School for Good and Evil'Marlon Wayans HBO Comedy 'Book Of Marlon' Headed To STARZKelly Rowland Reacts To Viral...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Anthony Mccarten
Person
Naomi Ackie
Person
Clive Davis
OK! Magazine

Rumer Willis Declares Herself 'Happiest Gal In The Land' As Potential Romance With Derek Richard Thomas Continues

Happily in love? Rumer Willis expressed her overwhelming joy with fans via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 28.Over the last several weeks, Willis has gone from post to post boasting about how blissful life has been, captioning her most recent selfie, "Happiest gal in the land."Willis seemed to be soaking up the sun as she displayed a subtle smile while wearing a strapless white lace top. The House Bunny star let her curly auburn hair loose as she sat back and relaxed during the calm afternoon.SWEET SELF LOVE: RUMER WILLIS PREACHES BEING 'PROUD OF YOURSELF' EVEN IF 'NO ONE...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dance With Somebody#Official Trailer#Film Star#British
People

Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'

Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
The List

Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided

There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy