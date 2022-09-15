ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

Central Oregonian

OCHOCO IRRIGATION DISTRICT: Fall update and shining a spotlight on our ditch riders

It is not unusual for ditch riders to get late-night calls to take care of issues and emergenciesThe 2022 irrigation season presented many challenges for our farmers, recreational users, fish and wildlife habitat. As we navigate the third year of severe drought, we all feel the impact. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Crook County is listed as D4 (Exceptional Drought) and has been longer than any other area in the state. As of Sept. 8, Prineville Reservoir is at 12% capacity, the lowest elevation ever recorded since its construction. Due to dropping water levels, Ochoco Reservoir...
CROOK COUNTY, OR
Central Oregonian

CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost

John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
BROTHERS, OR
KTVZ

Nearly 1,600 teddy bears donated for the 24th annual Teddy Bear Run

Dozens of motorcycle riders revved their engines for Saturday's 24th annual Teddy Bear Run. It was a group ride that started at Wild Horse Harley-Davidson in Bend. The group effort was to deliver teddy bears to Central Oregon hospitals. The teddy bears were placed outside the emergency rooms. Nearly 1,600...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ R’Oktoberfest returns to Wild Ride Brewing for 14th year

Oktoberfest with a twist…for the 14th year in a row. Redmond Kiwanis club’s R’Oktober fest hit the grounds at Wild Ride Brewing on Saturday. The event featured five food trucks, 26 types of beers and ciders, live music, and bouncy houses and corn hole for families. There...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Smith Rock hiker injured in fall; mountain rescue teams in training step in to assist DCSO SAR

A 21-year-old Seattle man setting up a slack line at Smith Rock State Park was injured in a 35- to 50-foot fall Saturday morning, prompting a rescue that took several hours and involved several mountain rescue teams who happened to be training at the park, officials said. The post Smith Rock hiker injured in fall; mountain rescue teams in training step in to assist DCSO SAR appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Cooking fire leaves $50,000 in damages at Bend apartment building

A Bend apartment building sustained $50,000 in damages after a cooking fire on Saturday evening. The Bend Fire Department received reports about a fire at the Legacy Landings Apartment building on Tucson Way, a building that contains 60 apartments on the upper three floors and a Mosaic Medical Clinic on the ground floor.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Sale of Private Residential Estate in Sisters — Highest Residential Real Estate Sale in Deschutes County in 15 Years

(Photo | Courtesy of NestBend Real Estate) RE/MAX Key Properties announces the historic sale of a luxury six-bedroom estate set on 80 acres in Sisters for $6.8 million represented by Karen Malanga, Kristin Marshall and Jonny Malanga (NestBend Real Estate). The sale is the highest residential real estate sale recorded in Deschutes County in the last 15 years that is a non-farm, non-ranch property through the MLS (Multiple Listing Service).
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Crooked River flows dropping to 10 cubic feet per second

Due to extreme drought and the end of irrigation season, water levels in the Crooked River near Prineville are falling fast. Reductions of flows to less than 10% of what they are today will continue through the weekend. There’s already a lot of exposed riverbed on the Crooked River and...
PRINEVILLE, OR
focushillsboro.com

Volunteers Save A Wounded Hiker During Training Exercises, According To The Oregon Sheriff

A climber hurt in a 50-foot fall at Smith Rock State Park had a lucky break when rescue teams that were in the area for training helped him, according to Oregon officials. According to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a climber collapsed while scaling up a rock outcropping to put up a slackline at Asterick’s Pass and called 911 at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

St. Charles drops COVID-19 vaccination requirement for workers, if they get exemption, wear N95 mask

St. Charles Health System said Thursday it is now allowing unvaccinated people who get a medical or religious exception to Oregon’s vaccine mandate to provide direct care if they wear a N95 or higher filtering respirator "or other reasonable accommodation to the extent applicable." The post St. Charles drops COVID-19 vaccination requirement for workers, if they get exemption, wear N95 mask appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

US 97 closed in both directions due to crash

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, US 97 is closed both directions near 51st Street (milepost 126.63), 5 miles south of Redmond due to multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is being diverted around the closure. ODOT recommends drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes. ODOT also says this will be...
REDMOND, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL FOUR-VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 97 IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (September 17, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday September 16th, 2022 at approximately 8:15 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a four-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 127, south of Redmond. The preliminary investigation revealed that a silver 2003...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
The Madras Pioneer

BREAKING: Bust raids home in Madras

Ongoing investigation - Multi-agency raid has police staging across countyA raid across multiple homes in the Madras area took place around noon on Thursday, Sept. 15. Officers from multiple agencies across the region as well as SWAT have executed several search warrants. No further information is available currently due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MADRAS, OR

