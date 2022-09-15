It is not unusual for ditch riders to get late-night calls to take care of issues and emergenciesThe 2022 irrigation season presented many challenges for our farmers, recreational users, fish and wildlife habitat. As we navigate the third year of severe drought, we all feel the impact. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Crook County is listed as D4 (Exceptional Drought) and has been longer than any other area in the state. As of Sept. 8, Prineville Reservoir is at 12% capacity, the lowest elevation ever recorded since its construction. Due to dropping water levels, Ochoco Reservoir...

CROOK COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO