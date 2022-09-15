From the magnificent Peaks of Otter along the Blue Ridge Parkway to the shores of Smith Mountain Lake, Bedford offers outdoor adventure and historical treasures!. Bedford has more mileage along the Blue Ridge Parkway than any county in Virginia. Exit the Parkway and explore wineries, orchards, and trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. The area boasts more than 120 holes of disc golf, in addition to more than 30 miles of mountain bike trails.

BEDFORD, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO