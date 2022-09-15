Read full article on original website
kptv.com
‘Dear Stranger’: Oregonians invited to letter-writing project this fall
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregonians from across the state and of all ages are invited to participate in a pen-pall project this fall, organized by Oregon Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Lucy Solares-Steger, who runs “Dear Stranger,” said the project askes people to reflect on...
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Whitaker Holes serves as high desert outpost
John Orville Whitaker came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom Whitaker Holes is located five miles east of Millican and seven miles west of Brothers near Highway 20. This was the site of Whitaker post office, which was established on March 28, 1911. It was named for John Orville Whitaker, who settled in the vicinity. He was born on April 17, 1883. His parents were early settlers in Benton County, Oregon. He came to Central Oregon hoping to take advantage of the homestead boom, although he did not patent a claim. A post office...
corvallisclinic.com
Food Assistance Programs
Oregon food stamp offices handle the application process for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Oregon. Find office locations here: https://www.foodstampsoffices.com/state/or.html. Apply online here: https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/pages/index.aspx. Double Up Food Bucks Oregon—gives you up to $20 extra SNAP benefits when you buy produce at participating farmer’s markets or stores.
focushillsboro.com
Volunteers Save A Wounded Hiker During Training Exercises, According To The Oregon Sheriff
A climber hurt in a 50-foot fall at Smith Rock State Park had a lucky break when rescue teams that were in the area for training helped him, according to Oregon officials. According to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, a climber collapsed while scaling up a rock outcropping to put up a slackline at Asterick’s Pass and called 911 at around 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
KATU.com
Oregon couple identified in plane crash near Idaho/Utah border
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
610KONA
ODFW Looking At Designating Another Wolf Pack
Oregon’s Department of Fish and Wildlife is labeling the northern Oregon Cascades a new Area of Known Wolf Activity; after two pups were spotted on a trail camera on the Warm Springs Reservation. Two wolves were initially found in December by Warm Springs biologists, but following that discovery, there was very little activity out of those two pups; that is since last month. ODFW’s Michelle Dennehy said this is the second recent wolf designation.
cannonbeachgazette.com
Business: Oregon Coast Wage Challenge
How can workers on the Oregon Coast find higher-paying jobs?. The best single answer is to get the education and training to enter a higher-paying occupation. But that isn’t the full answer. It is also important to know which firms tend to pay higher wages. State law protects the...
ODF lifts added restrictions on industrial operations in C. Oregon District, but notes: ‘It’s still fire season’
As of 12:01 a.m., Friday, the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Central Oregon District ended the additional restrictions fire precaution order for industrial operations within the John Day and Prineville units. All other fire season restrictions remain in effect for industrial operations. The post ODF lifts added restrictions on industrial operations in C. Oregon District, but notes: ‘It’s still fire season’ appeared first on KTVZ.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Oregon
Have you ever been to Oregon? If you haven't, you are definitely missing out on a lot of fun, especially if you are a big fun of outdoor activities. However, you'll find much more in Oregon so make sure to pay it a visit if you are not so passionate about going hiking on a Saturday morning. Here are three ideas for an affordable weekend getaway in Oregon.
thatoregonlife.com
Top 10 Best Places To Live In Oregon, Best Cities And Best Places To Live
There are a lot of reasons to love Oregon: from scenic coastlines along the Pacific, mountains that reach into the sky, gorgeous sunsets, thousands of miles of hiking and biking trails, and pristine lakes and rivers, it’s easy to see why people are looking for the best places to live in Oregon. From Oregon’s high desert regions in the east full of hot springs and wildlife, to the lush forested areas along the coast, from big cities to small remote towns, there are a lot of choices for great spots to settle down in Oregon. Here’s our list of top 10 best cities to live in, in Oregon.
KTVZ
Redmond boy gives his mane to charity
Eight-year-old Graham James did not get his hair cut for two years during the pandemic. Now that hair is going to the Wigs for Kids organization. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
ijpr.org
New survey shows Southern Oregonians agree on scale of homelessness crisis
The survey was funded by three Southern Oregon healthcare groups, seeking to gauge public opinion on the homelessness crisis. It was conducted by the Moore Information Group, which surveyed 400 residents across Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine and Klamath counties. The results showed around 90% of people think homelessness is an...
beachconnection.net
Ghost Tours of Oregon Coast's Heceta Head Lighthouse BnB Offered
(Florence, Oregon) – There's shades of the old flick Ghost and Mrs. Muir here, at this ancient Oregon coast lighthouse. Purportedly a harmless, even friendly spirit wanders the keeper's quarters at Florence's Heceta Head Lighthouse, scaring people but maybe even cleaning up on occasion. She doesn't dole out advice, like the ghost in the old '60s movie, but she seems like she's trying to be helpful. (Photo copyright Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
kiowacountypress.net
After devastating eastern Oregon hailstorm, neighbors lend support
(Oregon News Service) After a devastating hailstorm in eastern Oregon, community members are lending each other a helping hand. In mid-August, a severe storm dropped hail the size of baseballs on the town of Wallowa. It damaged nearly every vehicle in the town of 800, smashed windows and battered roofs.
Channel 6000
Last Sunday of summer in Oregon won’t be too shabby
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As our final weekend of summer drifts, the weather will at least be pretty nice. What do we have going on right now? Well, an elongated trough continues to drop south Sunday, which will fall out of our region for a period of time in the afternoon. This will allow for fewer clouds after mid-day and warmer temperatures. Expect the morning to still be cool with a morning lower in the mid 50s. We then jump to the upper 70s by the afternoon around Portland.
opb.org
Why Oregon’s dunes are shrinking
Your browser does not support the audio element. Hidden in a sea of sand, there are plants, insects and animals that call the Oregon dunes home. But some species, such as the Siuslaw hairy-necked beetle, are seeing their habitat shrink year after year. Dina Palvis is a dune enthusiast and author of the book, “Secrets of the Oregon Dunes.” She joins us to share the ecology of the dunes and how invasive plant life is changing the landscape of Oregon’s coast.
elkhornmediagroup.com
2023 Big Game Regulations adopted by F&W Commission
BURNS, OR – (Press Release from the ODFW) The Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted 2023 Big Game Regulations during a meeting Friday in Burns. Beginning next year, controlled hunt draw results will be available eight days earlier (on June 12 rather than June 20). Efficiencies from the Electronic Licensing System allow ODFW to make results available sooner. The deadline to change controlled hunt applications will also shift to May 25 (from June 1). The deadline to apply for a hunt remains the same (May 15).
KTVL
Following harassment of Klamath student, athletic organization notes increase in bullying
OREGON — The organization that oversees athletic activities in Oregon schools has issued a statement following the reported hazing of a 15-year-old student from the Klamath County School District at an August baseball tournament in Washington state. According to the Klamath family's lawyer, the student was reportedly hazed and...
Community colleges host expungement events, step up role in helping Oregonians clear their criminal records
When Forrest Beesley first learned about an Oregon City clinic that would help him remove old charges from his criminal record for free, he wanted to know if it was a prank. Was this one of those T.V. shows where bounty hunters convince their marks they’ve won a prize, only to ambush and arrest them, Beesley asked Amanda Wall, community relations manager for the Clackamas Workforce Partnership running the Clean Slate Clackamas clinic.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn
Popcorn. We love it, don’t we? But if you like your popcorn with just butter and salt, well, where have you been? Popcorn has gone gourmet!. At Miss Hannah’s Gourmet Popcorn kitchen and store in Newberg, the list of flavored popcorn is limited only by their imagination. The...
