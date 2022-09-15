Read full article on original website
Top 3 Coins To Watch Out for in the Cryptocurrency Market: Solana, ApeCoin, and Big Eyes Coin
Solana (SOL) – NFT Central Platform. Solana was developed in 2017 following a white paper announcement and was launched publicly into the cryptocurrency market in 2020. The primary aim was to present an alternative network to the existing Ethereum network, which had several challenges for crypto asset holders and traders.
Ethereum Price Stalls While Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 Post Merge
Finally, the Ethereum Merge long-awaited Merge has occurred. As the most hyped historic event in the crypto space, many people projected different sentiments about the upgrade. Parts of the pre-merge reactions were negative. With the official conclusion of the Paris upgrade, popularly known as the Merge, the Ethereum network transited...
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Needs To Hold $18,000 At All Means, Why So?
Bitcoin (BTC) price has had turbulent times against tether (USDT) as more pain increases for bulls. Despite showing so much strength, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) bounced off from $19,000 in the past weeks to a region of $25,000 as many hoped for more relief to rally to a region of $30,000. The price of BTC faced rejection and has continued to fall with no sign of bears giving up. (Data from Binance)
Why Cardano (ADA) Could Be Registering Another Decline, Analyst Explains
Cardano faces a new obstacle with the impending Vasil update. Analyst and futures trader Peter Brandt predicts poor performance for the coin based on current trends and projections. He recently tweeted on the present state of affairs for Cardano. “This is a fractal chart pattern called a descending triangle. If...
Bitcoin Open Interest, Funding Rates Point To Growing Bullish Sentiment
Bitcoin has seen fluctuating sentiment lately. With numerous dips and recoveries, it is no surprise that investors have had a hard time deciding on which side of the fence to sit on. However, while retail investors seem to be uncertain about the market, there has been some growth in both the funding rates and the open interest over the last week, showing that positive sentiment may be stabilizing.
Quant Explains How Whales Moved Before And After Ethereum Merge
A quant has explained how the movement of whales differed between before and after the Ethereum merge went live. Ethereum Funding Rates Reached An All-Time Low Just Before The Merge. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a lot of ETH investors bet on the price going...
Ethereum (ETH) Price Is Likely To Stop Bouncing Now, Analyst Says
In a tweet two days ago, Bluntz predicted that ETH is only a 10% drop away from stabilizing. The Crypto trader is famous for accurately predicting Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market. More popular as the “smart contracter,” the strategist explained that he had been closely tracking ETH price charts since August.
Ethereum Faces Test Of Survival After Merge, Can $1,400 Support Hold?
After showing so much strength as the price rallied from $1,024 to a region of $2,000 against tether (USDT) ahead of the anticipated merge, many call for a bull run and a $4,000 Ethereum price at the end of the “Ethereum Merge.” The price of Ethereum has not shown that run it showed in recent months as the price has struggled to break above $1,800. (Data from Binance)
Dogecoin Re-enters Crypto Top 10, But Price Continues To Struggle
Meme coin Dogecoin is asserting dominance in the market once more. Last week, the digital asset lost its prized crypto top 10 positions when Polkadot (DOT) rallied, and it overtook the meme coin. However, as the week draws to a close, DOGE has taken the lead over DOT once more.
WATCH: Bitcoin Barely Holds Onto $20,000 Support | BTCUSD September 16, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we provide a weekly wrap up on Bitcoin price action and look ahead into what might be a critical weekend for crypto. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 16, 2022. Overall, there isn’t...
The Fed will likely refrain from a 100-basis-point rate hike this week to avoid unnerving already anxious markets, CFRA says
The Fed is on deck to deliver the fifth rate hike of 2022 after the August inflation data rattled Wall Street by coming in hotter than expected.
Chainlink (LINK) Performs Well Amidst Market Turning To Red
Price fluctuations are a daily occurrence in the crypto markets now. Since the fight against inflation began, the overall financial markets have tanked. Nowadays, asset prices swing without warning, and the continuing crypto winter only heightened the volatility. The recent event expected to boost market recovery has been completed. Ethereum...
Stellar (XLM) Shows Strong Recovery From Recent Slide
Stellar (XLM) has seen a stunning turnaround after the recent market downturn. However, following the announcement of the CPI report and corresponding fears of an interest rate hike, a sell-off ensued. The Donchian channel indicates that the average price of XLM is $0.1076 as of this writing. After a drop,...
ApeCoin (APE) Shows Signs Of Recovery, But Mini-Rally Could Be Short-Lived
ApeCoin has had a long and complex history. When it was first released on March 17, it was immediately put to the test by the same market forces that were responsible for the general crypto market’s slump. The coin’s price has broken through the resistance of a head-and-shoulders pattern,...
