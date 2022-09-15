Gas line rupture in downtown Bellevue secured

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A large response from firefighters is in progress in Bellevue, where a gas line was reported to have ruptured.

The Bellevue Fire Department first tweeted about the rupture at 11:36 a.m. on Thursday.

The rupture was in downtown Bellevue near the 200 block of 106th Avenue Southeast.

People in nearby buildings who had not yet left were told to either shelter in place or evacuate to the east side of their buildings, according to Bellevue Fire.

KIRO 7 has a news crew heading to the scene.

By 12:41 p.m. the Bellevue Fire Department reported the gas line had been secured.

