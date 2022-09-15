ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, WA

Gas line rupture in downtown Bellevue secured

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yh1V5_0hwyztfM00

BELLEVUE, Wash. — A large response from firefighters is in progress in Bellevue, where a gas line was reported to have ruptured.

The Bellevue Fire Department first tweeted about the rupture at 11:36 a.m. on Thursday.

The rupture was in downtown Bellevue near the 200 block of 106th Avenue Southeast.

People in nearby buildings who had not yet left were told to either shelter in place or evacuate to the east side of their buildings, according to Bellevue Fire.

KIRO 7 has a news crew heading to the scene.

By 12:41 p.m. the Bellevue Fire Department reported the gas line had been secured.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Firefighters battling brush fire in Monroe

MONROE, Wash. — Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue firefighters are battling a brush fire in Monroe on Monday afternoon. A Level 1 evacuation notice — be on alert — was issued for those in the area spanning Northeast of Galaxy Theater and West of Chain Lake Road, which is where the fire is burning.
MONROE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire erupts in 3-story building in Pioneer Square

SEATTLE — A building fire in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood shut down two blocks of traffic on First Avenue Monday morning. Seattle fire said that just after 6:30 a.m., a fire was reported in a building off Cherry Street and First Avenue. Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Repairs continue for Fauntleroy terminal damaged by Washington state ferry

SEATTLE — A repair barge began efforts Monday morning to repair the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle that was damaged by a ferry during a "hard landing" in late July. Washington State Ferries (WSF) tweeted Monday morning that a barge with a crane is repairing several offshore structures, including the one damaged in the Cathlamet incident on July 24.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Bellevue, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Bellevue, WA
Bellevue, WA
Accidents
KING 5

At least 9 stores broken into early Monday morning in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Broken glass and boarded storefronts greeted customers trying to do some shopping around Tacoma Mall on Monday. “This is actually the second one we’ve seen,” said Tacoma resident Graison Calbert. “We drove by down the street and also saw another one and we were talking about it coming over here…”
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Injury crash near Auburn closes lanes of SR 18

AUBURN, Wash. — All eastbound lanes of state Route 18 were blocked after an injury crash near Auburn. The lanes reopened at about 11:35 a.m. on Monday. At 10:39 a.m. on Monday, Valley Regional Fire Authority tweeted that the two-vehicle crash happened just east of the Auburn Black Diamond exit.
AUBURN, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Edmonds pedestrian struck on Hwy 99 near Lake Stickney

A 39-year-old Edmonds man was transported to Harborview Medical Center Sunday night after he was struck by a vehicle while standing on the shoulder of Highway 99 near Lake Stickney, the Washington State Patrol said. According to the state patrol, the victim had been involved in an earlier collision that...
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Bellevue#Rupture#East Side#Accident#Ne 4th St#Ave#Cox Media Group
The Stranger

Slog AM: West Seattle Bridge Opens, Bus Service Reduced, and Week Without Driving Starts Today

The West Seattle Bridge is open. As of this weekend, everything is back to normal on the structure, which was completed in 1984 and designed to last until 2062. It’s been more than two years since the public was allowed to use the bridge. West Seattle Blog has a thorough roundup of reactions. Several hours after it opened, a car broke down in one of the nearby lanes approaching the structure, prompting a flurry of people saying, “That didn’t take long."
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman dies falling off Gasworks Park structure in Seattle

A person fell off the Gasworks Park structure on Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 2:42 a.m., officers and medics with Seattle Fire responded to a report that someone fell. When they arrived, the woman that fell was already dead. According to witnesses, the woman and...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Car slams into Kent restaurant

KENT, Wash. — An investigation is underway to determine what caused a car to smash into a restaurant in Kent on Monday evening. The crash occurred in the 26200 block of 116 Avenue Southeast at Nazes Seafood. No one was injured. Authorities did not release the identity of the...
KENT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lakewood

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lakewood on Sunday morning, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, the 48-year-old driver from Oregon was heading north on Interstate 5 at Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest when their motorcycle left the roadway and hit a barrier on the left shoulder. The...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
107K+
Followers
130K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy