Related
NEWSBTC
Three Cryptos to Keep Your Eye on Dogecoin, Big Eyes Coin, and Holo
Today’s world is constantly changing, whether it happens quickly or gradually. The same is true of the cryptocurrency industry. Cryptocurrencies are one of the leading contributors to the financial industry and have allowed many people to make sums of money throughout the years. However, the recent crypto crash has...
NEWSBTC
Why Cradles: Origin of Species Will Change Your Mind About NFT Gaming
NFT gaming, while probably a novelty aspect in blockchain gaming, can no longer be considered a niche but an established part of games built on blockchain. With the ability to earn being a major pull for gamers, NFT gaming has attracted a large number of new players. At some point in 2021, there were game streamers who were posting earnings in the thousands of dollars every week due to their participation in these NFT games.
