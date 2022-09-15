Read full article on original website
How Much Money Has Marjorie Taylor Greene Lost on Trump’s Social Media Company?
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s big plan to take his struggling media start-up public is in serious jeopardy. And if TruthSocial’s luck doesn’t turn around quickly, it could take a big chunk out of the pocketbook of one of Trump’s closest political allies: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Trump’s Social Media Business Is a Mess
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Donald Trump’s plan to exact revenge on Big Tech—and make billions by launching his own social media empire and taking it public—was always going to be a long shot. And while it’s not yet dead, the obstacles are mounting.
The Long Fight of Barbara Ehrenreich
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In her last years, homebound during the bleak reign of Covid and suffering various maladies, Barbara Ehrenreich did what she always did: she organized an activist collective. This one was a bi-weekly Zoom study group with assorted comrades, such as former writing partners like myself, other sisters from feminism, a bunch of labor organizers, as well as her ever-caring and loyal ex-husbands, (though now married to others) John Ehrenreich and Gary Stevenson. During one meeting, as our group oscillated between bashing Republican right-wingers and belittling do-little Democrats, one member complained, “We are always saying what we are against. But we have to say what we are for.” Silence. Till Barbara pronounced decisively, “Well, we are mostly against things.”
Trump Calls Biden “Enemy of the State”—and Says FBI Works for “Radical Left Scoundrels”
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Making his first public speech since Mar-a-Lago was raided by FBI agents, Donald Trump raged against President Joe Biden, the FBI, and Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman at a rally Friday night. The speech was, even by Trump’s standards, blunt and angry. Despite warnings from some fellow Republicans about the need to tone down his rhetoric about law enforcement, Trump seemingly intended to provoke anger from his supporters.
Black or Bot? The Long, Sordid History of Co-opting Blackness Online
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In late February, just after Russia invaded Ukraine, my Twitter feed began filling up with videos showing Black exchange students being refused passage on trains fleeing the escalating conflict, while white students had no problem boarding. But not everyone was buying it. In a now-deleted tweet, Teen Vogue Editor-in-Chief Versha Sharma shared a Washington Post article reporting on the spread of disinformation, and added, “as videos go viral, a reminder about verifying sources before sharing—and a reminder that Russia disinfo ops have specifically targeted Black people in the past with fake accounts and media.”
It’s Been 21 Years and Politicians Still Say the Same Things About 9/11
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Twenty-one years ago today, hijackers directed two passenger airlines into the World Trade Center’s twin towers and another into Pentagon. A fourth flight, likely headed toward the US Capitol, crashed into a field in rural Pennsylvania. The series of events, which killed 2,977 people, shocked a nation that had not experienced such mass carnage on its mainland since the Civil War. The period after the attacks witnessed a brief period of comity in the nation and an outpouring of sympathy and support for the United States from the rest of the world.
People Are Telling the Queen to “Rest in Power.” Let’s Not Do That.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II passed away. Since then, there has been a global outpouring of grief as Brits mourn the death of their longest reigning monarch. However, I hope that in...
Survival Course Caters to Those Who Fear a Climate Apocalypse
This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. There are several ways to react to a summer of harrowing climate disasters—from indifference to simmering angst to deflating the tire of an SUV—but for Eve Simonsen, the most logical response was to take her two children two hours from home to learn how to build a temporary shelter made of sticks and heaped leaves.
People Are Getting Arrested for Peacefully Protesting the Monarchy
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the days following the “astonishing moment” when a cloud vaguely resembling the recently departed Queen Elizabeth popped up in the heavens, many on both sides of the Atlantic have giggled over the notion of a king in the 21st century. Others, aghast at the lighthearted ridicule of the British monarchy, descended into racist tirades. Here at Mother Jones, we largely respected the loss of a notable 96-year-old woman while acknowledging the United Kingdom’s self-inflicted global irrelevance, as well as the general weirdness in how we as a society consume celebrity death.
Cori Bush to Amazon: “Shut Up and Work” Is Not a Climate Disaster Plan
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. When Amazon wouldn’t let a team of warehouse workers pause their shifts in a deadly storm, the results were predictable—and it wasn’t the first time. Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) wants to make it the last.
