BOONE, Iowa—With less than two months remaining for the November General Election, candidate campaigns are picking up. Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Deidre DeJear stopped in Boone Thursday and visited with more than four-dozen residents from the area. She talked priorities for her campaign and focused on education. She also directed comments to mental health services and especially mental health services for the youth of Iowa. DeJear encouraged people to talk to friends and neighbors and listen to their concerns and then let them know that they are not alone when trying to deal with issues.

BOONE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO