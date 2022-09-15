ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

cyclonefanatic.com

Photo Gallery: Iowa State v. Ohio

Take a glimpse into Iowa State’s 43-10 win over Ohio through my lens. Jacqueline graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She has been fortunate enough to have interned for Cyclone Fanatic for 2 and a half years before being promoted to stay on. She currently wears a lot of hats at Cyclone Fanatic: Social Media Director, Iowa State Wrestling beat reporter, and staff photographer. Jacqueline loves reading and watching trash reality TV shows when she's not watching sports. One of her favorite accomplishments is having interned for the Minnesota Vikings and during Super Bowl LII.
AMES, IA
cyclonefanatic.com

Anthony Johnson’s interception a sign of progress throughout defense

Anthony Johnson’s career at Iowa State has been focused around his consistently solid play in the defensive backfield. That didn’t include an interception, at least until Saturday. In the 45th start of his career, it finally happened for Johnson. “I still don’t know if there’s many people playing...
AMES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Eye-opening stat shows how much Iowa's offense has struggled this season

If you have watched any of Iowa’s 3 games so far this season, you know that the Hawkeyes struggle on offense. But this stat really puts it into perspective. Saturday against Toledo, Ohio State had 763 yards of total offense. On the season, Iowa has just 653 yards of total offense.
AMES, IA
Iowa College Sports
cyclonefanatic.com

WATCH: Players talk win over Ohio to cap non-conference play

Iowa State’s Sean Shaw, Will McDonald, and Deon Silas spoke to media members following Iowa State’s win over Ohio on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. The win moves Iowa State to 3-0 for the first time since 2012. Here’s what the players had to say:
AMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Career night for Patrick Daugherty

Patrick Daugherty had 143 rushing yards on 23 carries prior to Greene County’s Homecoming football game on Friday night. All the senior did on Friday was run for 234 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns, all career bests. Behind an offense line that opened holes, and a hard-nosed running style, Daugherty helped the Rams to a 30-22 victory over Des Moines Christian at Linduska Field in Jefferson.
JEFFERSON, IA
247Sports

Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 27-0 win over Nevada

KIRK FERENTZ: We got off the mat and got back in the fight and did a good job in unusual circumstances tonight. So to stay focused, that was good to see. Just really pleased. We showed some progress in certain areas. Happy about that. Obviously, it was good to get Nico back and Keagan back and then Brody was able to get involved a little bit too at the receiver position. So gave us a few more guys to throw to.
RENO, NV
KCCI.com

Football Friday Night: Week four highlights and scores

It's week four of Football Friday Night! You can find scores and updates here. The Wild Card game of the week is Grand View Christian at Baxter. Des Moines Christian at Greene County, 22-30 FINAL. SE Valley at OABCIG, 8-7 1st Quarter. Spirit Lake at Pocahontas, 47-6 FINAL. Chariton at...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon

There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday

Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
IOWA STATE
kwbg.com

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Deidre DeJear in Boone

BOONE, Iowa—With less than two months remaining for the November General Election, candidate campaigns are picking up. Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Deidre DeJear stopped in Boone Thursday and visited with more than four-dozen residents from the area. She talked priorities for her campaign and focused on education. She also directed comments to mental health services and especially mental health services for the youth of Iowa. DeJear encouraged people to talk to friends and neighbors and listen to their concerns and then let them know that they are not alone when trying to deal with issues.
BOONE, IA
WHO 13

COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Ankeny Police Department, Iowa DOT to Hold Traffic Safety Project Friday

(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department will join several other law enforcement agencies on a traffic safety project starting tomorrow. Ankeny Police will partner with the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation as part of the safety project on Interstate 35 on September 16th. The Ankeny Police Department says the project's main goal will be to spot impaired drivers, speeders, and those not wearing a seatbelt.
ANKENY, IA

