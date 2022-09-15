Read full article on original website
cyclonefanatic.com
Photo Gallery: Iowa State v. Ohio
Take a glimpse into Iowa State’s 43-10 win over Ohio through my lens. Jacqueline graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She has been fortunate enough to have interned for Cyclone Fanatic for 2 and a half years before being promoted to stay on. She currently wears a lot of hats at Cyclone Fanatic: Social Media Director, Iowa State Wrestling beat reporter, and staff photographer. Jacqueline loves reading and watching trash reality TV shows when she's not watching sports. One of her favorite accomplishments is having interned for the Minnesota Vikings and during Super Bowl LII.
cyclonefanatic.com
Anthony Johnson’s interception a sign of progress throughout defense
Anthony Johnson’s career at Iowa State has been focused around his consistently solid play in the defensive backfield. That didn’t include an interception, at least until Saturday. In the 45th start of his career, it finally happened for Johnson. “I still don’t know if there’s many people playing...
Boone News-Republican
Matt Campbell has stuck with Iowa State despite outside noise before. Is Nebraska different?
AMES, Iowa — A big Midwestern job opens, and the national spotlight turns to Matt Campbell. Just moments after Nebraska fired favorite son Scott Frost, the list of candidates hit the Internet to replace the man who led the Huskers to two national titles as a player but couldn’t get them competitive in the Big Ten as a coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Eye-opening stat shows how much Iowa's offense has struggled this season
If you have watched any of Iowa’s 3 games so far this season, you know that the Hawkeyes struggle on offense. But this stat really puts it into perspective. Saturday against Toledo, Ohio State had 763 yards of total offense. On the season, Iowa has just 653 yards of total offense.
Everything Matt Campbell said after Iowa State's dominant home victory
One week after knocking off Iowa for the first time in his Cyclones' tenure, head coach Matt Campbell has Iowa State off to its best start since 2012 at 3-0. Campbell met with the media after the game, where he was asked about several topics on the season. On Will...
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: Players talk win over Ohio to cap non-conference play
Iowa State’s Sean Shaw, Will McDonald, and Deon Silas spoke to media members following Iowa State’s win over Ohio on Saturday at Jack Trice Stadium. The win moves Iowa State to 3-0 for the first time since 2012. Here’s what the players had to say:
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Career night for Patrick Daugherty
Patrick Daugherty had 143 rushing yards on 23 carries prior to Greene County’s Homecoming football game on Friday night. All the senior did on Friday was run for 234 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns, all career bests. Behind an offense line that opened holes, and a hard-nosed running style, Daugherty helped the Rams to a 30-22 victory over Des Moines Christian at Linduska Field in Jefferson.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said following Iowa's 27-0 win over Nevada
KIRK FERENTZ: We got off the mat and got back in the fight and did a good job in unusual circumstances tonight. So to stay focused, that was good to see. Just really pleased. We showed some progress in certain areas. Happy about that. Obviously, it was good to get Nico back and Keagan back and then Brody was able to get involved a little bit too at the receiver position. So gave us a few more guys to throw to.
KCCI.com
Football Friday Night: Week four highlights and scores
It's week four of Football Friday Night! You can find scores and updates here. The Wild Card game of the week is Grand View Christian at Baxter. Des Moines Christian at Greene County, 22-30 FINAL. SE Valley at OABCIG, 8-7 1st Quarter. Spirit Lake at Pocahontas, 47-6 FINAL. Chariton at...
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
who13.com
Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this...
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
Des Moines restaurant welcomes new team member Rosie the robot
DES MOINES, Iowa — A restaurant in the East Village has expanded their team with a new worker – Rosie the robot. Barrel House opened their Court Ave. location in August and about two weeks ago they welcomed Rosie to their team. Sydney, a server at Barrel House, said Rosie has been a helpful new […]
KCCI.com
Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
kwbg.com
Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Deidre DeJear in Boone
BOONE, Iowa—With less than two months remaining for the November General Election, candidate campaigns are picking up. Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Deidre DeJear stopped in Boone Thursday and visited with more than four-dozen residents from the area. She talked priorities for her campaign and focused on education. She also directed comments to mental health services and especially mental health services for the youth of Iowa. DeJear encouraged people to talk to friends and neighbors and listen to their concerns and then let them know that they are not alone when trying to deal with issues.
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Department, Iowa DOT to Hold Traffic Safety Project Friday
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department will join several other law enforcement agencies on a traffic safety project starting tomorrow. Ankeny Police will partner with the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation as part of the safety project on Interstate 35 on September 16th. The Ankeny Police Department says the project's main goal will be to spot impaired drivers, speeders, and those not wearing a seatbelt.
KCCI.com
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
