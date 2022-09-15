ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
Local sale helps veterans from the community

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso community bands together to help the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization. The VFW held a sale to raise money for the local chapter. The sale was held Saturday morning at the lower valley. The event offered, snacks, toys, jewelry, and customized cups.
El Paso firefighters kick off annual 'Fill the Boot' program

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will kick off its annual "Fill the Boot" donation drive to Support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. For 68 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program.
Some El Pasoans help provide food, clothing to migrants released

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Migrants continue to arrive in the masses to the borderland and some El Pasoans said they have come together day in and day out to help support the surge of migrants. “They're humans first of all,” said Ana Reza, and El Pasoan. Many...
Duo coaches El Paso Rugby, including male players

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Two El Paso women who love Rugby are this week's Focus on Breaking the Bias. Arilene Hernandez and Susan Lackey are the founders of El Paso Rugby. “Growing up we saw men in the jerseys. So it was hard for us to envision ourselves in those same positions. I think now, we are an opportunity for young girls. For young women to see that and be like, "Oh I can do that and I want to do that, there’s nothing that says that i can’t,"" Hernandez said.
A southern New Mexico roadway is set to receive a $45 million dollars in federal funding

$45 million in federal transportation funds is being allocated to a new roadway in southern New Mexico that will connect the Santa Teresa port of entry to Sunland Park. “The idea existed for many years and it’s not until recently that the city expressed to me, excuse me, the state of New Mexico has had extra revenues and offers, and they’ve made an allocation to do the preliminary studies for this particular project,” said Javier Perea, the Mayor of Sunland Park.
Shooting in east El Paso leaves a man dead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons Detectives responded to a report of a shooting before 3 a.m. Sunday. The incident happened at outside Oyster Bar located at 12275 Pellicano Drive according to officials. Police found a man in his mid 30s had been shot. The man was...
6 people sent to hospital following crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of 6 people were sent to the hospital following a crash in northeast El Paso Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened on Diana Drive east at Gateway North. The individuals were taken to the hospital with...
Stabbing in Socorro leaves one man dead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing early Saturday, around 3:52 a.m. Police say they found a man at a canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley Road. The man was taken to the hospital as a result, where...
Judge declares mistrial in murder trial of Las Cruces businessman

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A judge declared a mistrial Friday in the second murder trial of a Las Cruces businessman. Judge Driggers declared the mistrial due to juror misconduct. The jury in the 40-year-old Lonnie Gallegos trial deliberated for five hours on Thursday on whether they believed Lonnie...
EPPD looking for person involved in I-10 east murder

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are asking the public for help identifying the person involved in the murder of 32-year-old, Israel Corral. Corral was shot in what investigators believe was a road rage incident on I-10 near Americas. Police say the incident happened on September 10 around 7:20...
A crash on I-10 near Van Horn left one person dead

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Friday crash on I-10 at mile market 163 has left one person dead. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. yesterday near Van Horn. Investigations showed that two vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles overturned between the eastbound and westbound lanes causing dangerous...
Storm chances continue across the Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As we enter the workweek, areas across the Borderland will see continued threats for showers and storms on Monday. Showers will dwindle through the morning commute, but not without leaving spots with wet streets. Take it slow just in case!. Shower and storm activity...
