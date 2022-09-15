EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Two El Paso women who love Rugby are this week's Focus on Breaking the Bias. Arilene Hernandez and Susan Lackey are the founders of El Paso Rugby. “Growing up we saw men in the jerseys. So it was hard for us to envision ourselves in those same positions. I think now, we are an opportunity for young girls. For young women to see that and be like, "Oh I can do that and I want to do that, there’s nothing that says that i can’t,"" Hernandez said.

