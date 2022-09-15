Read full article on original website
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
Local sale helps veterans from the community
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso community bands together to help the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization. The VFW held a sale to raise money for the local chapter. The sale was held Saturday morning at the lower valley. The event offered, snacks, toys, jewelry, and customized cups.
Birthday celebration, overwhelming support, migrants thankful for El Pasoans
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — It's been more than a week and migrants are still on the streets of El Paso. However, the help hasn't stopped. Good Samaritans continued to show up and bring necessary items, such as, food, water, clothes, diapers, among other items. There's been so much...
El Paso firefighters kick off annual 'Fill the Boot' program
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department will kick off its annual "Fill the Boot" donation drive to Support the Muscular Dystrophy Association. For 68 years, the International Association of Fire Fighters has collected critical funds in the community – one dollar at a time – as part of the Fill the Boot program.
Some El Pasoans help provide food, clothing to migrants released
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Migrants continue to arrive in the masses to the borderland and some El Pasoans said they have come together day in and day out to help support the surge of migrants. “They're humans first of all,” said Ana Reza, and El Pasoan. Many...
Migrants removed from streets of downtown El Paso overnight by police
El Paso, TX (CBS4) — The City of El Paso police removed migrants who were sleeping next to the Greyhound bus stations in Downtown El Paso around 3 AM Sunday, according to migrants who were there. Some of the migrants tell KFOX14 there were several police cars, officers flashing...
Duo coaches El Paso Rugby, including male players
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Two El Paso women who love Rugby are this week's Focus on Breaking the Bias. Arilene Hernandez and Susan Lackey are the founders of El Paso Rugby. “Growing up we saw men in the jerseys. So it was hard for us to envision ourselves in those same positions. I think now, we are an opportunity for young girls. For young women to see that and be like, "Oh I can do that and I want to do that, there’s nothing that says that i can’t,"" Hernandez said.
Philadelphian looks to bring authentic Philly cheesesteaks to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans will soon be able to indulge in an original Philly cheesesteak at a new restaurant on North Mesa Street. Ray's Steaks a Taste of Philadelphia will open on Saturday. Owner Raymond Canto said he and his wife moved to El Paso 10...
A southern New Mexico roadway is set to receive a $45 million dollars in federal funding
$45 million in federal transportation funds is being allocated to a new roadway in southern New Mexico that will connect the Santa Teresa port of entry to Sunland Park. “The idea existed for many years and it’s not until recently that the city expressed to me, excuse me, the state of New Mexico has had extra revenues and offers, and they’ve made an allocation to do the preliminary studies for this particular project,” said Javier Perea, the Mayor of Sunland Park.
Shooting in east El Paso leaves a man dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crimes Against Persons Detectives responded to a report of a shooting before 3 a.m. Sunday. The incident happened at outside Oyster Bar located at 12275 Pellicano Drive according to officials. Police found a man in his mid 30s had been shot. The man was...
6 people sent to hospital following crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A total of 6 people were sent to the hospital following a crash in northeast El Paso Friday, according to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson. The crash happened on Diana Drive east at Gateway North. The individuals were taken to the hospital with...
Game of the Week: Las Cruces beats rival Mayfield at Field of Dreams
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Game of the Week for week four of high school football is Las Cruces vs Mayfield. The two rival teams met for the 57th time in their school's history at the Field of Dreams. Highlights. Early on Las Cruces Bulldawgs quarterback Matthew Lashley...
Stabbing in Socorro leaves one man dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Socorro Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing early Saturday, around 3:52 a.m. Police say they found a man at a canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley Road. The man was taken to the hospital as a result, where...
The man wanted by the FBI for a robbery in Las Cruces has been arrested
Las Cruces, NM (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man wanted for armed robbery at a Las Cruces Lowe’s store, is now in custody. Joshua Lopez was wanted for allegedly attempted to leave the store with an air conditioning unit without paying for it on July 27, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.
Judge declares mistrial in murder trial of Las Cruces businessman
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A judge declared a mistrial Friday in the second murder trial of a Las Cruces businessman. Judge Driggers declared the mistrial due to juror misconduct. The jury in the 40-year-old Lonnie Gallegos trial deliberated for five hours on Thursday on whether they believed Lonnie...
EPPD looking for person involved in I-10 east murder
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police are asking the public for help identifying the person involved in the murder of 32-year-old, Israel Corral. Corral was shot in what investigators believe was a road rage incident on I-10 near Americas. Police say the incident happened on September 10 around 7:20...
A crash on I-10 near Van Horn left one person dead
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Friday crash on I-10 at mile market 163 has left one person dead. The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. yesterday near Van Horn. Investigations showed that two vehicles were involved. One of the vehicles overturned between the eastbound and westbound lanes causing dangerous...
Storm chances continue across the Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — As we enter the workweek, areas across the Borderland will see continued threats for showers and storms on Monday. Showers will dwindle through the morning commute, but not without leaving spots with wet streets. Take it slow just in case!. Shower and storm activity...
Lawyer says El Paso DA's office lacks 'manpower' causing criminal case backlogs
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The dismissal of criminal cases continued at the El Paso County Courthouse due to the district attorney’s office falling behind with criminal indictments. In referral court 7 out 10 criminal cases were dismissed while the other 3 were picked up by the state.
