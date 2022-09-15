Read full article on original website
clayconews.com
SUSPECT IN DEADLY SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY SHOOTING FACING MURDER CHARGE AFTER CAPTURE FRIDAY BY KSP TROOPERS IN WHITLEY COUNTY
WILLIAMSBURG, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a suspect entered into NCIC and wanted on an arrest warrant for Murder regarding a fatal shooting in southestern Kentucky has been captured. Martin A. Canada age 48 of Williamsburg, KY. was taken into custody early Friday morning September...
clayconews.com
KNOX COUNTY MAN ARRESTED OFF INTERSTATE 75 SOUTH OF LONDON, KENTUCKY DURING COMPLAINT OF SUBJECT DANCING INVESTIGATION BY LAUREL SHERIFF'S DEPUTIES
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Drew Wilson arrested Alexander C. Reliford age 20 of Barbourville, KY on Monday night September 12, 2022 at approximately 11:47 PM. The arrest occurred on I–75 off the northbound lanes approximately 6 miles South of London...
q95fm.net
Officials Searching For Man Wanted For Murder
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Whitley County. The shooting is said to have taken place on Patrick Hollow Road on Wednesday night. According to officials, there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Caldwell. Canada is said...
clayconews.com
CORBIN, KENTUCKY WOMAN WANTED ON WARRANT OF ARREST FACING DOZENS OF CHARGES IN LAUREL COUNTY AFTER BEING TAKEN INTO CUSTODY IN KNOX CO.
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed arrested Wanda L. Evans age 57 of Corbin on Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 11:15 AM. The arrest occurred in Knox County (on a Laurel Sheriff’s Office case) and the accused was...
2 arrested in Laurel County meth bust
Two people were arrested Friday night after a large drug bust in Laurel County.
clayconews.com
BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
Man arrested for alleged murder in Whitley County
Kentucky State Police were notified of a shooting on Wednesday in Whitley County.
Fight turns deadly, Kentucky State Police search for murder suspect
Kentucky State Police say they’re searching for a murder suspect after a fight between two mean turned to deadly gunfire late Wednesday night. At approximately 11:45 PM, Kentucky State Police said they were notified by Whitley County 911 of a fatal shooting that took place at a residence on Patrick Hollow Road in Whitley County.
WATE
Four people charged after armed robbery incident in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four people were arrested after an armed robbery incident early morning Sunday on Forest Avenue, according to Knoxville Police Department. KPD responded to the 2200 block of Forest Avenue to investigate an armed robbery that happened around 4 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they spoke with two victims who claimed to have been robbed at gunpoint by multiple suspects.
somerset106.com
Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Is Investigating A Shooting
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were called out to investigating a shooting in Science Hill. Deputies say the shooting happened on Fairview Road. Deputies found 71-year-old Claudius Blevins with multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators say there was an argument between Claudius Blevins and his wife, 71-year-old Margaret Blevins. During the argument, police say Margaret Blevins shot Claudius Blevins multiple times. Claudius Blevins was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital where at last report he was recovering. No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
wymt.com
Ky. firefighter loses home in fire
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County firefighter John Allen and his family lost their home earlier this week in a fire. We do not know where the fire happened or if anyone was injured. Donations to the family can be made through Frank Wilkerson at 606-872-8374. A list of...
wymt.com
Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Dept. mourns loss of honorary member
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Leslie County native and honorary Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department member Karen Gilbert died Thursday at the age of 64. Those with the fire department said they will cherish the memories they had with her.
wymt.com
Police asking for your help to identify a suspect in Laurel County theft case
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Laurel County are asking for your help to identify a suspect in a theft case. Deputies are searching for a car and the person they believe was involved in the theft of a bank deposit money bag early Thursday morning. It happened just...
wymt.com
Manchester Police Department looking for persons of interest
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Manchester Police Department are asking for your help in identifying these people. Police said a theft happened in the Wal-Mart parking lot. If you have any information, you can call the police department at 606-598-8411 or message its Facebook page.
clayconews.com
Somerset Woman Arrested After Narcotics Seized During Traffic Stop On Kentucky 90 In Wayne County
MONTICELLO, KY - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is reporting that: According to Sheriff Tim Catron the Sheriff's Office K-9 Narcotic/Drug Interdiction Team has made another drug trafficking arrest after a vehicle traffic stop. On September 13, 2022, Deputies James Barnett and Derek Dennis were assigned to East Kentucky Highway...
WKYT 27
Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana
BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is accused of hitting a woman with his car. The crash happened Monday on US 421 in Berea. According to the Richmond Register, KSP troopers say Derrick Hurt drove off the road after smoking marijuana and hit the victim. The woman’s current condition...
wvlt.tv
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Knoxville woman with the murder of her mother.
Savion Herring was seen kicking his girlfriend’s bag down the hall before eventually punching her in the mouth, police said. A man is dead after hitting a deer on Lakeview Road in Lenoir City Wednesday evening, according to officials. catch up quick. Updated: 7 hours ago. Your headlines from...
WTVQ
Police searching for London liquor store theft suspect
LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspect who they say stole a bank deposit money bag from Buddy’s Liquor in London. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect took the money bag at about...
k105.com
Elderly woman shoots husband during domestic altercation
A Pulaski County woman shot her husband during a domestic altercation. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:30, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Science Hill, a small community about eight miles north of Somerset, on the report of a shooting. Sheriff Greg Speck told the Commonwealth...
Kentucky woman killed in ATV accident after it flips, ejects her
A Kentucky woman was killed Wednesday night when the all-terrain vehicle she was driving left the road and overturned, ejecting her from the vehicle, Kentucky state police reported Thursday. Kentucky State Police officials said they were investigating a single all-terrain vehicle collision that occurred just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, at...
