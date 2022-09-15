ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

WRAL

N.C. State Fair to host special beer night

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair will host a special beer night on Friday, Oct. 14. The event, which will take place the first full day of fair, will include a question and answer session with a panel of brewers at the fair's NC Public House. Representatives...
RALEIGH, NC
WTRF

West Virginia Days of Hope begins with prayers and walk

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The West Virginia Days of Hope weekend kicked off with an interfaith service at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, with clergy members from four different faiths speaking on four different parts of recovery—action, respect, compassion and hope. “We have to respect each...
WHEELING, WV
WRAL

Robinson joins family in celebratory gathering

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (center) rejoices as he gets together with family members in a hallway and stands next to his wife, Yolanda Hill. (photo courtesy of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson)
POLITICS
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school district removes pride flags

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
FOX 56

Haunted attractions in the Tri-State 2022

(WOWK) — A list of haunted corn mazes, houses, hayrides and more in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio for Fall 2022. West Virginia Cabell County Cooper Family Farms Haunted Corn MazeLocation: 1302 West Main St., Milton, WV Open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting Sept. 17Price: $15More info: Website | Facebook Haunted Majestic Family Fear […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Schools Recognized By U.S. Department Of Education

Three West Virginia schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education. C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County were three of the 300 schools recognized nationwide. They join a group of...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
caswellmessenger.com

100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2

Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WVNS

$98,000 in grants coming to Southern West Virginia for litter control

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – $98,000 worth of grants for litter control are coming to sanitary boards, county commissions, and cities across Southern West Virginia The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants totaling over $98,000. The grants were awarded to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WRAL

NC pastor exonerated in 1993 robbery using fingerprints taken at scene

Pastor Darron Carmon served eight years in prison for the crime he did not commit after he was convicted for 'robbery with a dangerous weapon' after a one-day trial. He was sentenced to 14 to 40 years in prison, but was released in 2001 because of good behavior. The conviction was overturned after the recent discovery of fingerprints taken from the scene of the robbery.
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
BOONE COUNTY, WV

