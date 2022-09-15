Read full article on original website
wchstv.com
With W.Va. animal shelters at critical capacity, local businesses step in to help
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The number of pets adopted skyrocketed during the pandemic but now animal shelters are beginning to get overcrowded. Approximately 6.3 million companion animals enter animal shelters nationwide every year, according to the American Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals. Ashley Casto is the...
WRAL
N.C. State Fair to host special beer night
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Fair will host a special beer night on Friday, Oct. 14. The event, which will take place the first full day of fair, will include a question and answer session with a panel of brewers at the fair's NC Public House. Representatives...
WTRF
West Virginia Days of Hope begins with prayers and walk
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The West Virginia Days of Hope weekend kicked off with an interfaith service at 3 p.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, with clergy members from four different faiths speaking on four different parts of recovery—action, respect, compassion and hope. “We have to respect each...
WRAL
Robinson joins family in celebratory gathering
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson (center) rejoices as he gets together with family members in a hallway and stands next to his wife, Yolanda Hill. (photo courtesy of North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson)
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
Longest calf sale in the country continues in West Virginia
The West Virginia 4H and FFA Livestock Round Up is being held at WVU Jackson's Mill's multipurpose building.
Metro News
3 West Virginia schools make list of National Blue Ribbon Schools
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Three West Virginia schools have been named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. The following schools to receive the title include Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County. The three schools among the...
Haunted attractions in the Tri-State 2022
(WOWK) — A list of haunted corn mazes, houses, hayrides and more in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio for Fall 2022. West Virginia Cabell County Cooper Family Farms Haunted Corn MazeLocation: 1302 West Main St., Milton, WV Open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays starting Sept. 17Price: $15More info: Website | Facebook Haunted Majestic Family Fear […]
WRAL
Robinson admires passing train as he shops for locomotives across the street
During a July 6 trip to Mike's Trains in Thomasville, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson looks out across the street as a train passes. He marvels at it and mimics his grandson's behavior when a train goes by.
wvpublic.org
W.Va. Schools Recognized By U.S. Department Of Education
Three West Virginia schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education. C.W. Shipley Elementary School in Jefferson County, Evans Elementary School in Jackson County and Culloden Elementary School in Cabell County were three of the 300 schools recognized nationwide. They join a group of...
WRAL
Robinson mimics grandson's enthusiasm with passing trains
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson looks on at a passing train outside Mike's Trains in Thomasville. He mimics his grandson's enthusiasm.
WRAL
Robinson tours beat-up plane at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson observes an old plane being worked on at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base on March 23. (photo by Bryan Anderson)
New Brews: These are the newest West Virginia beers you can try
If you enjoy beer and are looking for something fresh and new to try in your area, this is the place for you. There are at least 32 different breweries in the state of West Virginia. That's 32 breweries that are all constantly experimenting with new flavors, techniques and ingredients to implement into their beer.
WDTV
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
caswellmessenger.com
100 mile yard sale on US 29 to be held September 29-October 2
Yard sale lovers in search of great items at thrifty prices are gearing up for the fall version of the 100-mile yard sale held in Virginia twice a year in the spring and fall. This year’s event starts on Thursday, September 29 and runs through Sunday, October 2. The...
wymt.com
‘Power Up the Pantry’ brings in enough to make more than 125,000 meals
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - The third annual Power up the Pantry event held at the end of August raised food and money for God’s Pantry, Facing Hunger Food Banks and area food pantries. Nearly $18,000 was raised and nearly 4,000 pounds of food from the community was brought in.
$98,000 in grants coming to Southern West Virginia for litter control
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – $98,000 worth of grants for litter control are coming to sanitary boards, county commissions, and cities across Southern West Virginia The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) program has announced the recipients of its Litter Control matching grants totaling over $98,000. The grants were awarded to […]
West Virginia police catch man with enough fentanyl to cause 10K deadly overdoses
A Maryland man was sentenced Wednesday after he was caught distributing enough fentanyl to cause 10,000 fatal overdoses in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle in November of 2018.
WRAL
NC pastor exonerated in 1993 robbery using fingerprints taken at scene
Pastor Darron Carmon served eight years in prison for the crime he did not commit after he was convicted for 'robbery with a dangerous weapon' after a one-day trial. He was sentenced to 14 to 40 years in prison, but was released in 2001 because of good behavior. The conviction was overturned after the recent discovery of fingerprints taken from the scene of the robbery.
West Virginia mother allegedly fatally shoots 48-year-old bedridden son and self
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (TCD) -- A 64-year-old mother reportedly shot her 48-year-old bedridden son and then herself in an alleged murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Boone County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, Sept. 12, at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Prenter Road to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found two deceased adults.
