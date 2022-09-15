Kendrick Perkins needs to 'see more' out of Nets' Nic Claxton

As the regular season rapidly approaches, analysts are beginning to wonder more and more what the Brooklyn Nets will look like. Sports personality Kendrick Perkins discussed the team’s fastbreak and his intrigue with Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons.

In an interview with Bally Sports’ reporter Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, Perkins discussed the roster in transition and what concerns him. “Ben Simmons does [intrigue]. I ain’t gonna lie, I have to see a little bit more out of Claxton. I need to see a little more pit bull out of Claxton; now on the break both of those guys are freaks of nature and I thought that was missing out of him a lot last season. Like, we saw it in spurts but, I need to see it more consistently.”

Simmons is coming off of a long offseason, which gave him ample time to recover from his previous injuries. The playmaking big looks to bring some energy back to the hardwood and get back into the groove of things.