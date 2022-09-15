Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Gator Country
Bowens commits to the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators picked up their second commitment of the Class of 2024 on Sunday morning following Saturday’s win over USF. 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens (5-11, 215, North Palm Beach, FL. The Benjamin School) committed to the Gators after visiting Gainesville on Saturday. “I would like to thank...
Gator Country
Florida Gators hang on to defeat the USF Bulls 31-28
The Florida Gators (1-1, 0-1) defeated the South Florida Bulls (1-1, 0-0) on Saturday night in the Swamp. Anthony Richardson threw two interceptions, but the running game of the Gators was enough to push Florida past USF. The Gators defense also held strong as they forced the Bulls to try...
Gator Country
Ten players to look out for in Gators’ week three matchup with South Florida
It’s gameday in Gainesville. The Gators will look to get back into the win column Saturday night as they are set to clash with South Florida at 7:30 p.m. Gator Country gives you ten players to look out for in this week three matchup. 1- ANTHONY RICHARDSON. Richardson regressed...
Gator Country
Florida Gators recruiting visitors list preview for the USF game
The Florida Gators will host their third straight night game in the Swamp on Saturday when the Gators welcome the USF Bulls to town. While the Bulls won’t draw the attention that Utah and Kentucky did the last two weeks, the Gators’ coaching staff is still expecting several visitors on campus to watch the game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gator Country
Gator Walk before the Florida Gators take on the USF Bulls
The Florida Gators look to rebound from last week’s disappointing loss to Kentucky as they host the USF Bulls on Saturday night. GatorCountry is live in the Swamp and watched as the Gators arrived for Gator Walk before Saturday’s game. David Bowie and Sammy Harrison bring you the...
Weather for USF at Florida: Swampy night at The Swamp anticipated
USF has traveled north for its first road trip of the 2022 season, as they'll face in-state foe Florida, which comes in at No. 18 in this week's AP Top 25. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium and will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.
floridaing.com
19 of the Best Restaurants in Gainesville to Die For
Gainesville is best known for its universities (the University of Florida, and Santa Fe College) but the city also has some of the most acclaimed restaurants. There are many great restaurants in Gainesville, Florida that residents and visitors can enjoy. There are plenty of choices, no matter if you want...
saturdaytradition.com
College Gameday reveals Week 4 location for top 25 matchup
ESPN’s College Gameday is headed down south to Knoxville, Tennessee for a Top 25 matchup between Tennessee and Florida. The announcement came Sunday following wins from both teams on Saturday. Tennessee handled business easily against its non-conference opponent Akron, defeating the Zips 63-6. Florida got by South Florida in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
floridagators.com
Gators Take Down No. 4 Badgers in Front of Record Crowd
MADISON, Wisc. – The 16th-ranked Florida volleyball team defeated No. 4 Wisconsin in a five-set thriller on Friday night, while setting a regular season NCAA attendance record of 16,833 fans. With the victory, Florida moves to 8-2 on the year heading into SEC play, while Wisconsin falls to 5-2....
fox35orlando.com
'What's up with that?': Florida student caught driving 116 mph so he wouldn't be late for school
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida college student was allegedly clocked going 116 mph on a highway because he said he was worried he'd be late for school. "116 miles an hour? What's up with that?" a Florida Highway Patrol trooper is heard asking University of Florida student Joseph Melhado. Troopers say Melhado was pulled over in Gainesville going 116 mph on Interstate 75, where the speed limit is 70.
WCJB
Firefighters quickly put out fire in Alachua
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is hurt after a fire this evening in Alachua. High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a single apartment fire at One 51 Place Apartments in Alachua around 8:50p.m. The fire was put out in less...
WCJB
8-year anniversary of Gilchrist County shooting
GILCHRIST, Fla. (WCJB) - Sept. 18 is the anniversary of the murder-suicide that impacted the people of Gilchrist County. 8 years ago on Sept. 18, Don Spirit, who was 51 at the time, killed his daughter and six of his grandchildren before finally himself. His daughter, Sarah Spirit was 28...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
alachuachronicle.com
Trenton man arrested after Newberry hit and run
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Belsar Francisco Cruz Vicente, 28, was arrested early this morning after he allegedly hit another vehicle head-on in Newberry and then fled on foot. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at about 8:45 p.m. last night about a vehicle swerving all over the road and then hitting another vehicle head-on in the area of 1800 SW SR 45 in Newberry. The driver of the vehicle that had been swerving fled from the scene of the crash on foot; a witness chased him west on SW 15th Avenue but lost sight of him.
WCJB
Deep Creek Community Center will hold a road dedication ceremony for an inspector
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a road dedication ceremony for an inspector who was killed in the line of duty in Lake City. Inspector Austin Gay had his last watch on Saturday, April 14, 1979. The opening ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at...
WCJB
79-year-old Gilchrist County man killed in crash
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Bell was killed in a wreck in Gilchrist County on Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed west on County Road 340 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 129 around 11 a.m. The van drove through the intersection and...
WCJB
Authorities investigate two Gainesville shootings
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect in two shootings. ASO deputies and Gainesville Police officers are investigating two shootings in Gainesville trying to see if they might be connected. A suspect in a white Nissan truck drove through the Verdant Cove Apartments at 7:46...
WCJB
Fifty people received $100 to help pay for skyrocketing GRU bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents along with community leaders hosted an interactive teach-in to educate people about their GRU bills. “Not only are people’s utility bills rising by two or three times. People’s rent is rising, the gas prices people we are really struggling and not just in this city but in this country,” said organizer Gail Johnson.
Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you
Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
WCJB
Dixie County deputies arrest man for false imprisonment
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Cross City has been arrested after holding a victim hostage. Dixie County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Jermichael Weston after they received a call from the victim saying that she escaped from him and was hiding in the woods. The investigation led...
WCJB
UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
Comments / 0