Gainesville, FL

Gator Country

Bowens commits to the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators picked up their second commitment of the Class of 2024 on Sunday morning following Saturday’s win over USF. 2024 running back Chauncey Bowens (5-11, 215, North Palm Beach, FL. The Benjamin School) committed to the Gators after visiting Gainesville on Saturday. “I would like to thank...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Florida Gators hang on to defeat the USF Bulls 31-28

The Florida Gators (1-1, 0-1) defeated the South Florida Bulls (1-1, 0-0) on Saturday night in the Swamp. Anthony Richardson threw two interceptions, but the running game of the Gators was enough to push Florida past USF. The Gators defense also held strong as they forced the Bulls to try...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Florida Gators recruiting visitors list preview for the USF game

The Florida Gators will host their third straight night game in the Swamp on Saturday when the Gators welcome the USF Bulls to town. While the Bulls won’t draw the attention that Utah and Kentucky did the last two weeks, the Gators’ coaching staff is still expecting several visitors on campus to watch the game.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Gator Country

Gator Walk before the Florida Gators take on the USF Bulls

The Florida Gators look to rebound from last week’s disappointing loss to Kentucky as they host the USF Bulls on Saturday night. GatorCountry is live in the Swamp and watched as the Gators arrived for Gator Walk before Saturday’s game. David Bowie and Sammy Harrison bring you the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
floridaing.com

19 of the Best Restaurants in Gainesville to Die For

Gainesville is best known for its universities (the University of Florida, and Santa Fe College) but the city also has some of the most acclaimed restaurants. There are many great restaurants in Gainesville, Florida that residents and visitors can enjoy. There are plenty of choices, no matter if you want...
saturdaytradition.com

College Gameday reveals Week 4 location for top 25 matchup

ESPN’s College Gameday is headed down south to Knoxville, Tennessee for a Top 25 matchup between Tennessee and Florida. The announcement came Sunday following wins from both teams on Saturday. Tennessee handled business easily against its non-conference opponent Akron, defeating the Zips 63-6. Florida got by South Florida in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
floridagators.com

Gators Take Down No. 4 Badgers in Front of Record Crowd

MADISON, Wisc. – The 16th-ranked Florida volleyball team defeated No. 4 Wisconsin in a five-set thriller on Friday night, while setting a regular season NCAA attendance record of 16,833 fans. With the victory, Florida moves to 8-2 on the year heading into SEC play, while Wisconsin falls to 5-2....
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

'What's up with that?': Florida student caught driving 116 mph so he wouldn't be late for school

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A Florida college student was allegedly clocked going 116 mph on a highway because he said he was worried he'd be late for school. "116 miles an hour? What's up with that?" a Florida Highway Patrol trooper is heard asking University of Florida student Joseph Melhado. Troopers say Melhado was pulled over in Gainesville going 116 mph on Interstate 75, where the speed limit is 70.
WCJB

Firefighters quickly put out fire in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - No one is hurt after a fire this evening in Alachua. High Springs Fire Department and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a single apartment fire at One 51 Place Apartments in Alachua around 8:50p.m. The fire was put out in less...
ALACHUA, FL
WCJB

8-year anniversary of Gilchrist County shooting

GILCHRIST, Fla. (WCJB) - Sept. 18 is the anniversary of the murder-suicide that impacted the people of Gilchrist County. 8 years ago on Sept. 18, Don Spirit, who was 51 at the time, killed his daughter and six of his grandchildren before finally himself. His daughter, Sarah Spirit was 28...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Trenton man arrested after Newberry hit and run

NEWBERRY, Fla. – Belsar Francisco Cruz Vicente, 28, was arrested early this morning after he allegedly hit another vehicle head-on in Newberry and then fled on foot. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call at about 8:45 p.m. last night about a vehicle swerving all over the road and then hitting another vehicle head-on in the area of 1800 SW SR 45 in Newberry. The driver of the vehicle that had been swerving fled from the scene of the crash on foot; a witness chased him west on SW 15th Avenue but lost sight of him.
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

79-year-old Gilchrist County man killed in crash

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Bell was killed in a wreck in Gilchrist County on Sunday morning. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a van was headed west on County Road 340 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 129 around 11 a.m. The van drove through the intersection and...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Authorities investigate two Gainesville shootings

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Police are on the lookout for a suspect in two shootings. ASO deputies and Gainesville Police officers are investigating two shootings in Gainesville trying to see if they might be connected. A suspect in a white Nissan truck drove through the Verdant Cove Apartments at 7:46...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Fifty people received $100 to help pay for skyrocketing GRU bills

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County residents along with community leaders hosted an interactive teach-in to educate people about their GRU bills. “Not only are people’s utility bills rising by two or three times. People’s rent is rising, the gas prices people we are really struggling and not just in this city but in this country,” said organizer Gail Johnson.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Zoey Fields

Arrests the Clay County Sheriff’s Office won’t show you

Every day the Clay County Sheriff’s Office website keeps a running list, the “daily bulletin,” of arrests that have occurred. But some names don’t appear on the online arrest log – or mugshots on the inmate list – due to how the sheriff’s department tries to comply with exemptions in the state’s Sunshine law.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Dixie County deputies arrest man for false imprisonment

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Cross City has been arrested after holding a victim hostage. Dixie County sheriff’s deputies arrested 28-year-old Jermichael Weston after they received a call from the victim saying that she escaped from him and was hiding in the woods. The investigation led...
CROSS CITY, FL
WCJB

UPDATE: MCSO makes arrest after double stabbing near Leeward Air Ranch

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a double stabbing in Ocala. Deputies say it happened on Friday at a home on the 920 block of Southeast 70th Terrace in the Leeward Air Ranch. Two people were stabbed and taken to the hospital with serious...
OCALA, FL

