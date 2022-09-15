ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11Alive

Donor offers 1k for information leading to stolen PAWS Atlanta dogs

ATLANTA — There's a $1,000 reward being offered per dog for information leading to the two stolen from a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter on Friday morning. Three dogs were stolen from the shelter, and one was found later that night after a post on the Nextdoor App. Her name is Emilia, a five-month-old pit bull mix with white and brown spots around both eyes.
11Alive

One of three stolen dogs from PAWS Atlanta found safe

ATLANTA — One of the three dogs stolen after a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter was found on Friday night after someone posted on a social media app. And a donor is offering $1,000 per dog or information leading to their rescue, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter.
11Alive

Meet Casper: Zoo Atlanta's new antelope

ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta has welcomed its newest member to the zoo: Casper. Casper hailed from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in Ohio and will now call Zoo Atlanta's African Savanna home. He's a 1-year-old male bontebok, one of the rarest antelopes in South Africa. Bonteboks are medium-sized antelopes and can...
11Alive

'All clear' after bomb threat on Emory's Oxford campus

OXFORD, Ga. — Officials were looking into a bomb threat on the Oxford campus of Emory University, they said Sunday. By around 12:10 p.m., the all clear was given after "no device was found." As a precaution, they said on social media, Jolley Residential Center buildings were evacuated. They...
11Alive

One killed in triple shooting at Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the Berkeley Park neighborhood on Northside Drive, according to police. They add that the shooting happened at the top parking deck of the complex. Police received the call about shots fired around 1 a.m.
