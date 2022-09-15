Read full article on original website
Related
Donor offers 1k for information leading to stolen PAWS Atlanta dogs
ATLANTA — There's a $1,000 reward being offered per dog for information leading to the two stolen from a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter on Friday morning. Three dogs were stolen from the shelter, and one was found later that night after a post on the Nextdoor App. Her name is Emilia, a five-month-old pit bull mix with white and brown spots around both eyes.
Two missing PAWS Atlanta dogs now safely found, $1,000 reward for third one still missing
ATLANTA — The second of three stolen PAWS Atlanta dogs who were taken after a break-in at the shelter on Friday night has been found, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter. Violet, a five-month-old pit bull mix, was spotted Sunday morning tied to a telephone pole wearing her leash...
Grady Hospital to get $130M, 200 beds to offset closing of Atlanta Medical Center, Kemp says
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced a plan Thursday to inject new money into Grady Hospital and help it expand to offset for the closure of Atlanta Medical Center. The governor said in a press conference at the Capitol that $130 million would go to Grady out of Georgia's remaining American Rescue Plan Act money, which will allow the hospital to add 200 beds.
Fundraising effort started for family of missing Covington mom Yolanda Brown
COVINGTON, Ga. — An online fundraiser was started for the family of Yolanda Brown, a missing Covington mother; authorities linked her disappearance to a body found in a car along I-20 this week. Authorities have not yet offered any more details into that discovery, which was made on Monday....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stacey Abrams campaigns in Forsyth County as she urges community's support
CUMMING, Ga. — It was a rare stop for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Sunday, as she campaigned in Forsyth County. The gubernatorial candidate's One Georgia Assembly joined Georgia's 6th Congressional District Democrats inside the FoCAL Center. Stacey Abrams energized the crowd and admitted she needs the votes...
One of three stolen dogs from PAWS Atlanta found safe
ATLANTA — One of the three dogs stolen after a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter was found on Friday night after someone posted on a social media app. And a donor is offering $1,000 per dog or information leading to their rescue, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter.
Three dogs stolen in PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter break-in, and one found
ATLANTA — Update: One dog was found late on Friday after being posted on the Nextdoor app. A donor is offering $1,000 per dog or information leading to their rescue, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter. A DeKalb County rescue shelter reported a break-in early Friday morning and said...
Meet Casper: Zoo Atlanta's new antelope
ATLANTA — Zoo Atlanta has welcomed its newest member to the zoo: Casper. Casper hailed from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo in Ohio and will now call Zoo Atlanta's African Savanna home. He's a 1-year-old male bontebok, one of the rarest antelopes in South Africa. Bonteboks are medium-sized antelopes and can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Viral Facebook post sparks outpouring of community support for Douglas County first responders
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — The battle cry for a group of Douglas County EMS workers and firefighters is a simple, but important one. "We do this because it's who we are." And thanks to a Facebook post, it's now a rallying cry for their community. The post comes during a tough but proud time for first responders.
Amid teacher shortage, professors urge importance of recruiting Black educators
ATLANTA — School districts have struggled to find enough qualified teachers, even reaching back to recruit those who have retired. The trends get worse as districts work to get more diverse leaders in the classroom, especially since the pandemic. College professors studying the issue said COVID is just one...
'He was every good thing in this world' | Wife's letter read at Cobb deputy's funeral
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The wife of Cobb County Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin, Jr. remembered him Thursday as "every good thing in this world" in a letter read during his services. Ervin was killed in the line of duty last week, one of two Cobb sheriff's deputies shot as...
'All clear' after bomb threat on Emory's Oxford campus
OXFORD, Ga. — Officials were looking into a bomb threat on the Oxford campus of Emory University, they said Sunday. By around 12:10 p.m., the all clear was given after "no device was found." As a precaution, they said on social media, Jolley Residential Center buildings were evacuated. They...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If a pet makes noise for more than 10 minutes, owners could face concequences - if this ordinance passes
ATLANTA — Neighbors who believe they live next to a loud pet might be able to use a city ordinance more often - if an amendment passes. Atlanta City councilmember Dustin Hills has proposed a change to the Nuisance Animal Ordinance. In the interest of public safety and "to...
Jackson woman finds hundreds of dollars accidently placed in lunch bag, returns to restaurant
JACKSON, Georgia — A woman in Jackson, Georgia, is being praised by local police for her integrity upon discovering something in her fast food bag that most would be tempted to keep for themselves. According to their Facebook post, Joann Oliver discovered $543.10 in cash underneath her sandwich after...
'This is a headache' | Residents in Atlanta neighborhood say they were without water despite paying bill
ATLANTA — Imagine getting home, turning on the faucet, and no water comes out. Families in Southwest Atlanta said they’ve been without water for at least four days, despite paying their bills. Jasmine Taylor said she realized she did not have water when she got to her Cascade...
Woman who makes free wigs for kids in need of help after fire destroys home
LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. — A Lithia Springs mom who spent the last four years giving her time and talent to help kids in crisis feel their best is now dealing with a crisis of her own. "The joy I get from just blessing families and making them happy by...
Iconic Atlanta fast food joint closing its longtime Lindbergh location
ATLANTA — The original location of an iconic fast food joint is closing up shop. Zesto announced on Instagram on Thursday that, "with heavy hearts" the location at 2469 Piedmont Road would be closing on Sunday, Sept. 18. Known for its ice cream, chili dogs and burgers, Zesto opened...
Family, friends say farewell to Cobb County Deputy Marshall Ervin Jr.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Funeral services were held Thursday for Cobb County Sheriff's Deputy Marshall Samual Ervin Jr. Deputy Ervin, 38, and Deputy Koleski, 42, were killed during an ambush while serving a warrant at a home just outside Marietta last Thursday. Ervin had been with the sheriff's office...
One killed in triple shooting at Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — At least one person is dead after a triple shooting at an apartment complex in the Berkeley Park neighborhood on Northside Drive, according to police. They add that the shooting happened at the top parking deck of the complex. Police received the call about shots fired around 1 a.m.
'Stop the violence' | Vigil held to honor man who was gunned down outside Atlanta sports bar
ATLANTA — More than 100 people showed up Saturday night to honor a man who was working to make his community a better place for the youth. Atlanta Police Department said 36-year-old Terrence Denson was shot and killed on Sept. 8 outside the 656 Sports Bar and Grille on Pryor Street southwest.
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0