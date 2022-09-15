ATLANTA — There's a $1,000 reward being offered per dog for information leading to the two stolen from a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter on Friday morning. Three dogs were stolen from the shelter, and one was found later that night after a post on the Nextdoor App. Her name is Emilia, a five-month-old pit bull mix with white and brown spots around both eyes.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO