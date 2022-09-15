Read full article on original website
Driver in Hayden hits several cars, including one with family of four inside, arrested for aggravated assault
HAYDEN, ID. — A driver in Hayden hit several cars in the Lancaster Market parking lot and was arrested for aggravated assault. Deputies from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from Northern Lakes Fire arrived to reports of an unknown injury accident at the intersection of Lancaster Avenue and Highway 95. Reports said a vehicle struck multiple vehicles in...
Spokane Police Department arrests Tuesday’s fatal stabbing suspect in West Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has arrested a suspect related to a stabbing that killed a woman in downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found and arrested 30-year-old Ashley Garrity near North Maple and West Maxwell in West Central Spokane. Officers say she fled briefly from officers on foot and was caught and arrested without further incident. Garrity was...
Driver arrested for aggravated assault after hitting several vehicles in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho - A driver was arrested by deputy's with the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Saturday afternoon, after he allegedly struck several vehicles in the Lancaster Market parking lot and resisted arrest. According to KCSO, 41-year-old Hayden resident Seth Cervin was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for aggravated...
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing on 1st and Division
SPOKANE - Just before midnight on Tuesday, Sept. 13, a woman was stabbed in an apartment building on 1st Ave. and Division St. The victim was found at the scene by responding Spokane Police Department (SPD) officers, who immediately began rendering aid. However, she died at the scene. Investigators determined...
Man who led police on multi-state chase, opened fire in Post Falls sentenced to 30 years
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Tisen Sterkel, the man who led police on a multi-state chase and opened fire at a Post Falls gas station, was sentenced to 30 years with the possibility of parole Friday morning in Kootenai County Court. Sterkel was found guilty of two counts of...
Spokane Police arrest second suspect in 2020 murder of 19-year-old
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police arrested a woman, suspected of being a second suspect in the murder of a teenager who was killed in November 2020. Police arrested 54-year-old Brenda Kross on Wednesday and charged her with first-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Andrew Sorensen. Sorensen’s body was found nearly a year ago in the trunk of a vehicle....
STCU seeking help identifying suspect who attempted to rob North Branch ATM
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local STCU is seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect who attempted to rob their North Branch ATM around 3:40 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. According to a Facebook post by STCU, while ATMs are designed to be nearly indestructible, the damages caused to them are a significant inconvenience to members and cause unnecessary expenses.
'We are not allowed to chase them.' Spokane County undersheriff lights up pursuit law
(The Center Square) – Spokane Valley deputies were forced to watch the suspect in a commercial burglary crash a vehicle through the fence of a lumberyard to flee the scene. A relatively new state law prohibited them from pursuit even though they could see materials in the SUV that appeared to have been stolen.
Second person charged in the murder of 19-year-old found in trunk
SPOKANE, Wash. – Two years after his death, and one year after his alleged killer’s arrest, new details are emerging in the case of Andrew Sorensen’s murder which may lead to the conviction of a second killer. “I don’t want to admit to anything, but there’s nothing...
Family of 23-year-old man killed by Spokane police seeking up to $23 million in damages from city
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a Marshallese man who Spokane police shot and killed in January want to sue the city for as much as $23 million. Police said the man was holding a knife to an infant before police shot him, but a claim filed by the family suggests that may not be the case.
Woman arrested after stabbing man in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. – A woman has been arrested after a stabbing in downtown Spokane Friday night. According to Spokane Police Department (SPD), an incident at the Carlyle Apartments on south Post St. resulted in a woman stabbing a man. The man was transported to hospital for his injuries, and the woman was arrested at the scene.
Masked person attempts to steal ATM in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A masked person attempted to steal an ATM from STCU’s North Branch Friday morning. The bank released security photos of an individual who attempted to steal and damaged one of its ATMs. The person was wearing a mask of an old man, a black American Eagle hoodie, and black pants.
Person of interest in Coeur d’Alene homicide case dies by suicide
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A man who was a person of interest in a homicide case in Coeur d’Alene shot and killed himself on Wednesday. On July 11, 2022, a 61-year-old Coeur d’Alene man was found dead inside his home. Police opened up a homicide investigation soon after. During the investigation, detectives identified the victim’s son, Drew Brake, as a...
Post Falls gas station shooter sentenced to 30 years in prison
POST FALLS, Idaho — The man convicted of shooting two people at a Post Falls gas station in December 2021 before going on a crime spree will spend 30 years in prison. 32-year-old Tisen Sterkel was found guilty of multiple charges related to the shooting in early July, including aggravated assault and robbery.
Two additional arrests made in north Spokane drive-by shooting from May
SPOKANE, Wash. — Members of the Safe Streets Task Force have arrested two more suspects for their involvement in a series of drive-by shootings in May, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). One suspect, 23-year-old Zachary D. Seeton, was arrested on Sept. 7 and charged with two counts...
Single-car crash sends 4 to the hospital, driver arrested for vehicular assault
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Four people were injured in a one-car crash at University and 35th late Thursday night. The Spokane Valley Police Department arrested 21-year-old Kyle R. Stenico, who they say was driving. A caller heard a car racing south of S. Dishman Mica Road around 11:30 p.m. She then heard screeching and a loud crash. Deputies said she...
Parts of Sprague Avenue to go from five lanes to three starting Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Drivers who frequently drive Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley need to be prepared to have less room starting Monday. The city of Spokane Valley will be doing a study on Sprague Avenue as part of the Sprague Avenue Pilot Project. Sprague Avenue will be reduced from a five-lane street down to three lanes for six weeks.
Spokane man Gets 200 Months in Federal Prison on Meth and Heroin Related Charges
SPOKANE - United States District Judge Thomas O. Rice sentenced 55-year-old Bradley Dale Hull, of Spokane, to 200 months in federal prison after Hull was convicted by a jury on May 18, 2022 of Possession with Intent to Distribute 100 Grams or More of a Mixture or Substance Containing Heroin and Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual (Pure) Methamphetamine.
Woman fatally stabbed in downtown Spokane (Video)
SPOKANE, Wash. - A woman was fatally stabbed in a downtown Spokane Tuesday night. Officers found the woman in an apartment building at 1st Ave and Division St. She died at the scene. Spokane Police say preliminary information shows the attack was not random, but officers still need more details about what led to the stabbing. Anyone with information is ...
Oak Crest mobile home community in Coeur d'Alene makes a stand to buy back their mobile home land
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Those who live in manufactured or mobile home communities, one of the few affordable housing options available in Kootenai County, are especially vulnerable to displacement — but residents of one such neighborhood are fighting to take ownership of their homes and inspire others to do the same.
