Lady Cats sweep past Lady Pirates
Neddia Gonzales had 10 kills and four service aces to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to a 25-13, 25-14 non-district volleyball victory over the Mathis Lady Pirates on Aug. 25. Mailey Hardin had 15 assists and three digs, while Kaitlyn Salinas posted seven digs and three service aces. Also leading...
Kenneth Ronald Hicks
Kenneth Ronald Hicks was born on January 7, 1933, in Okra, Texas to Rufus and Leta Mae Hicks, and passed away September 14, 2022. Raised in Central, Texas he attended Rising Star High School where he met the love of his life, Patsy Haynes. They became high school sweethearts and later married on September 11, 1953, in Cisco, Texas.
Marie Carroll Strong Meyer
Marie Carroll Strong Meyer, age 83, of Hobson passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022. She was born to Harris Ivy Strong and Madeleine Gabriella Barberi Strong on October 8, 1938. Marie married Andre “Andy” Bernard Meyer on April 27, 1963 in Memphis, TN. She was a loving wife, mother,...
Calallen grandmother leans on faith, community after losing her home, dogs in a fire
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A grandmother is working to pick up the pieces after an early morning fire Thursday heavily destroyed her trailer along with other properties. The woman and her grandchild who was also home at the time made it out safely. However the family lost two of...
Cheesecake Factory coming to Corpus Christi
The Cheesecake Factory plans to expand its Texas footprint by opening a full-service eatery in Corpus Christi in the winter of 2022, adding another option to the area’s dining-out offerings. The chain of upscale-casual restaurants, which has 220 locations nationwide, will open one in La Palmera near the center’s...
Construction on new Corpus Christi bridge halted as engineers say design flaws could lead to collapse
In Corpus Christi, there’s a construction project that’s been giving public officials headaches for the better part of six years: the new Harbor Bridge. The new construction is set to replace the current Harbor Bridge, which was built during World War II. But work has stopped, because engineers involved with the project are worried that design issues could lead to a collapse.
Call about active shooter at Ray High School was a hoax, city manager says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a large police presence at Ray High School Friday afternoon after reports of an alleged active shooter on campus. Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said there was no active shooter and asked parents not to come to campus while they cleared the scene.
Family honors man who died in Padre Island car crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 21 year old man passed away in a car accident a year ago on Whitecap Boulevard. Today, his family hosted an event to celebrate the young man's life. The event, "Colton's Cars for Life Meet and Car Run," was held at Hardknocks Sports Bar...
Here is When the San Antonio Riverwalk Will Light Up
As the Christmas season approaches, we are starting to see Christmas events pop up on our social feeds. So here are a few dates that might help you make plans for the upcoming Holiday season:. LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE IN VICTORIA:. The Christmas Parade of Lights will be held in downtown...
Local officials investigate a potential threat at Victoria East High School
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Victoria I.S.D. reported a strong police presence on Victoria East High School’s campus. At that time, law enforcement and administration secured the campus and reported students were safe. Parent notifications had been sent to VEHS parents and guardians. The District advised parents to not pick up their students at that time. Authorities had closed the entrance to the East campus.
Escaped suspect arrested in Refugio
A suspect who escaped Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 18 was arrested without incident at a Refugio residence on Aug. 25. RCSO deputies, Refugio Police, DPS troopers and U.S. Marshals executed the capture of the suspect. On Aug. 18, RCSO deputies tried to stop a vehicle operated...
VICTORIA EAST THREAT UPDATE
VICTORIA, Texas- The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the Victoria East High School gun threat this morning. Afterwards, it was determined no threat had been identified. No gun was found on campus, and no arrests were made. You can read the original article here. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Food Bank of the Golden Crescent New Facility Now Open
VICTORIA, Texas – There will be two open houses. The first one happened on Friday for city leaders…then Saturday the community open house ceremony from 8 am to noon. Food Bank of the Golden Crescent president and C.E.O. Robin Cadle says not only will this allow for bigger volunteer group.. but gives them an opportunity to reach more people more efficiently.
BREAKING: 2 Victoria I.S.D. students arrested following threats of ‘shooting up’ a school
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 6 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office learned of threats made towards a Victoria I.S.D. campus. The threats indicated that a student was planning on “shooting up” a school. The Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and School Resource...
Elderly woman lost everything in Calallen house fire including two puppies, family says
ANNAVILLE, Texas — Fire crews with ESD #1 battled a blaze involving several homes in Calallen Thursday morning. Crews were called to River Ln. around 5 a.m. and found a trailer home engulfed in flames, according to Nueces County ESD #1. The flames quickly spread to two other nearby homes.
An untiring mental health champion
Kristina Cavazos has put together the recent Chalking for Mental Health, gave resources to the community regarding mental health resources and provided funding for local counseling service in Beeville. These are among the reasons that Cavazos was recognized as one of 50 women recognized at the recent Women of Distinction event held at the Coastal Bend College and put together by Coastal Bend Publishing.
'Mind boggling': Nueces County judges giving harsher punishments for kids that bring guns to school
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Hamlin Middle School student who brought a gun to school appeared in court on Wednesday as authorities continue to let the public know they take all threats against schools very seriously. "When you bring a weapon to school you don't just put yourself in...
Woman arrested by CCPD accused of breaking car, building windows downtown
The CCPD told KRIS 6 News they received a call shortly after 4 p.m. about a woman causing damage to a building on Shoreline near Whataburger by the Bay.
Army veteran pleads guilty to stealing $2.1 million of Fort Hood military gear, federal court records show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An Army veteran accused of stealing $2.1 million worth of Fort Hood military gear and then having it sold on eBay pleaded guilty Wednesday in a Corpus Christi federal court. Brandon Dominic Brown was arrested last September, along with Army veteran Jessica Elantrell Smith. The...
Multiple arrests made in anti-gambling operation; equipment and cash seized
The search warrants resulted in the arrests of two men and three women on illegal gambling charges.
