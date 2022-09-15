Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
realdawghuskies.com
Behind the Numbers: Washington Soundly Defeats No. 11 Michigan State
On Washington’s opening drive, Michael Penix drove the Huskies . The Indiana transfer delivered passes Michigan State finished with 365 yards of offense but much of the yardage came when the game was out of reach. Even with Jaxson Kirkland sidelined, Penix passed seemingly at will for the first...
realdawghuskies.com
How Much Did Big Win Move the Needle with Washington Football Recruiting Targets?
On their trips back to their respective states, many of the recruiting visitors have offered their impressions of their trips to Washington and the Huskies’ 39-28 victory over Michigan State. The response was overwhelmingly positive, moving the needle further into the Husky’s favor. Before the game the prospects...
realdawghuskies.com
Liberty’s Bell: 2024 Nevada Receiver Enjoyed Washington Victory over Michigan State
Before Landon Bell headed up to take in the Washington Huskies’ game against the 11th ranked Michigan Spartans, the Liberty High School (Nevada) 6-3, 185-pound receiver was liking he was hearing from the Huskies. Liberty High School sits just outside of Las Vegas and just 20 minutes its chief...
realdawghuskies.com
WOOF: Washington lands commitment from 2024 3-star Landon Bell
Washington clearly made an impression on Liberty (Nevada) three-star athlete Landon Bell, who officially announced his commitment to the Huskies on Sunday. He becomes the first player to commit to Kalen DeBoer’s class of 2024, and the first from an enormous group of visitors that watched the now 18th-ranked Huskies defeat the then 11th-ranked Michigan State Spartans 39-28 on Saturday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
realdawghuskies.com
Remembering the 1997 Aloha Bowl and Beating Saban, MSU with Jason Chorak
For most football players being a team captain, the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year, an All-American, Husky Ring of Honor member, would be the crowning achievement to their career. But those accolades didn’t speak of his fierce loyalty to a man who recruited Jason Chorak, Don James. The...
realdawghuskies.com
Opponent First Look: 2022 Michigan State Spartans
Head Coach: Mel Tucker (Career Record: 20-14) Week 1 @ Northwestern – Win – 38-21 – 185 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TD – 326 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TD. Week 2 Youngstown State – Win – 42-14 – 315 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TD – 272 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TD.
Comments / 0