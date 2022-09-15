Washington clearly made an impression on Liberty (Nevada) three-star athlete Landon Bell, who officially announced his commitment to the Huskies on Sunday. He becomes the first player to commit to Kalen DeBoer’s class of 2024, and the first from an enormous group of visitors that watched the now 18th-ranked Huskies defeat the then 11th-ranked Michigan State Spartans 39-28 on Saturday night.

