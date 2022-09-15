ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

realdawghuskies.com

Behind the Numbers: Washington Soundly Defeats No. 11 Michigan State

On Washington’s opening drive, Michael Penix drove the Huskies . The Indiana transfer delivered passes Michigan State finished with 365 yards of offense but much of the yardage came when the game was out of reach. Even with Jaxson Kirkland sidelined, Penix passed seemingly at will for the first...
EAST LANSING, MI
realdawghuskies.com

WOOF: Washington lands commitment from 2024 3-star Landon Bell

Washington clearly made an impression on Liberty (Nevada) three-star athlete Landon Bell, who officially announced his commitment to the Huskies on Sunday. He becomes the first player to commit to Kalen DeBoer’s class of 2024, and the first from an enormous group of visitors that watched the now 18th-ranked Huskies defeat the then 11th-ranked Michigan State Spartans 39-28 on Saturday night.
SEATTLE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

Remembering the 1997 Aloha Bowl and Beating Saban, MSU with Jason Chorak

For most football players being a team captain, the Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year, an All-American, Husky Ring of Honor member, would be the crowning achievement to their career. But those accolades didn’t speak of his fierce loyalty to a man who recruited Jason Chorak, Don James. The...
SEATTLE, WA
realdawghuskies.com

Opponent First Look: 2022 Michigan State Spartans

Head Coach: Mel Tucker (Career Record: 20-14) Week 1 @ Northwestern – Win – 38-21 – 185 Passing Yards, 1 Passing TD – 326 Rushing Yards, 4 Rushing TD. Week 2 Youngstown State – Win – 42-14 – 315 Passing Yards, 4 Passing TD – 272 Rushing Yards, 2 Rushing TD.
EAST LANSING, MI

