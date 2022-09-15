LCSC's Tracy Collins Named NAIA Athletic Trainer of the Year for Second Time in Her Career

Read full article on original website
WSU running back Kannon Katzer of Spokane has a moment for the ages
PULLMAN -- The end of Washington State's 38-7 win featured a special moment for Spokane walk-on running back Kannon Katzer. The Spokane native took the bulk of the carries on WSU's last drive, racking up 54 yards on 6 carries (9 ypc) and finishing it off with a touchdown. For the former Mt. Spokane High star who tragically lost his mother in August of 2020, it was another climb up the ladder of perseverance.
WSU alum Steve Gleason reveals he is heading to ER for first time in 3-4 years
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane-native and WSU football alum Steve Gleason has announced that he is headed to the ER for the first time in 3-4 years. Gleason has been battling ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) since 2011. In his post, Gleason said he hasn't been in the hospital for more than a few hours in five years.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho Vandal Football vs Drake
MOSCOW - On September 17, the Idaho Vandals will host Drake University for college football action. Kickoff is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Sunday, September 18, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Sunday, September 18, 2022. ex-boyfriend continually calls and bothers comps manager and friends. He was doing this yesterday morning. Comp is frustrated due to him having a CPOR against her, and making reports of violations, but he's behaving this way and harassing her and her contacts.
NBC News
MTP Reports: Idaho church aims to establish a ‘Christian town’
As the topic of separation of church and state become more prominent in the halls of Congress and on the campaign trail, one church in Moscow, Idaho is attempting to establish a Christian town and increase the role religion plays in the public square and everyday life.Sept. 15, 2022.
Kendrick Man Transported to Hospital Following Single Vehicle Rollover on State Highway 99
KENDRICK - On Friday, September 16, 2022 at approximately 07:21 a.m., the Idaho State Police and Latah County Sheriff's Office responded to a single vehicle roll over crash on State Highway 99. According to a release from the Idaho State Police, a 70-year-old Kendrick man was traveling on SH99 when...
No Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Accident on Bridge Street in Clarkston Sunday Afternoon
CLARKSTON - On Sunday, September 18, 2022 just before 12:30 p.m., multiple units responded to a two-car rollover accident on Bridge Street in Clarkston. According to a report from the City of Clarkston Fire Department, one vehicle was traveling westbound on Bridge Street when it was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on 9th Street. The vehicle that was struck rolled on its side following impact. The Clarkston Fire Department stated the male driver of the struck vehicle was wearing his seatbelt, but was trapped inside. Once fire personnel arrived on scene, the driver was safely removed from the vehicle.
Missing man’s body recovered from Clearwater River
OROFINO, ID. — A body was found in the Clearwater River in Orofino on Wednesday. The Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a missing man in the river yelling for help. Deputies from CCSO, the Orofino Police Department and the Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to the scene but could not find anyone.
pullmanradio.com
23 Year Old Man Charged For Allegedly Raping Girl Multiple Times In Juliaetta
A 23 year old man has been charged for allegedly raping a girl several times in Juliaetta. Jason Umphenour has been charged with 3 counts of rape and one child sexual battery felony related to soliciting a minor. According to charging documents filed in Latah County Second District Court the alleged rapes were reported to Idaho State Police in December. ISP investigators determined the Umphenour raped the girl multiple times starting in 2020 when she was 14 years old. Umphenour reportedly admitted to raping the girl when he was interviewed by ISP investigators. He is scheduled to be back in court next month.
Water main break in Pullman causes people to boil water for drinking
PULLMAN, Wash. — A water main break in Pullman caused people to boil their water for drinking Saturday afternoon. Crews from the City of Pullman went to a water main break near Grand Avenue and Center Street working to shut the water off and repair the water system. Crews were asking people in the area to avoid Grand Avenue between...
pullmanradio.com
Two people charged with felony drug trafficking in Moscow
Two people have been charged with felony drug trafficking for allegedly getting caught with a pound of methamphetamine in Moscow. The case began on the morning of August 31st when Moscow police were called to check on a man who appeared to be passed out in a car parked at the Dollar Tree. According to Latah County, second district court charging documents officers obtained a search warrant for the vehicle after they observed what appeared to be drug paraphernalia inside the car. They allegedly found a pound of meth in the vehicle along with marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 43-year-old Tyson Farley and 52-year-old Tanya Rhoads were arrested for felony methamphetamine trafficking. Farley was taken into custody on charges of felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents show that officers reportedly found Farley with 27 fentanyl pills. Rhoads was arrested on an additional charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Her hometown wasn’t indicated in the charging documents while officers determined that Farley has been living in Harvard.
