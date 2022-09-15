ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIRO 7 Seattle

82-year-old woman killed in domestic violence incident in Olympia

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DP0ui_0hwyxXN400

An 82-year-old woman is dead after a domestic violence incident in Olympia on Wednesday, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a family member responded to the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest after not being able to contact the resident by phone.

When the family member got inside the home, they found a dead 82-year-old woman.

Deputies responded to the scene and determined the woman died as a result of homicidal violence.

Their investigation identified the suspect as the adopted son of the woman.

At about 7:45 p.m., the man was arrested by the Olympia Police Department.

The 30-year-old man was booked into the Thurston County Jail on charges of murder.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

baby d
3d ago

what is wrong with people, Thurston county sure does have a lot of dysfunctional young men

Reply(3)
5
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tumwater man killed in ‘seemingly unprovoked ' shooting

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 26-year-old Tumwater man was killed in what deputies are calling a “seemingly unprovoked” shooting at a grocery store parking lot Saturday night. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called at about 9:45 p.m. to a complaint of...
OLYMPIA, WA
q13fox.com

Troopers arrest driver who fled the scene of a deadly two-car crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers located and arrested a driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash near the Sprinker Recreation Center on Saturday. According to the WSP, at around 4:00 p.m., troopers responded to a two-car crash on SR-7 at 143rd St. S in Tacoma. When troopers arrived, one of the drivers in the crash was severely injured, and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. The other driver was nowhere to be seen.
TACOMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Murder#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 teens injured in Renton shooting

Renton police are investigating after two teenagers were injured in a drive-by shooting on Saturday night. According to police, officers received calls reporting a shooting in the 3600 block of Lake Washington Boulevard Northeast just before 10 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the two male teenagers, aged 16 and...
RENTON, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Arrest made after fatal Tacoma shooting on Thursday

A suspect has been arrested after fatally shooting a man in Tacoma on Thursday, the Tacoma Police Department announced Friday. According to police, officers were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue at 10:25 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive 42-year-old man...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Family of man killed by Burien police speaks out

The investigation continues after Burien resident Derrick Ameer Ellis-Cook was shot and killed by police last Saturday. His family is looking for answers amid their grief. “I want to know why they killed my son. I just want to know why. What happened?” said Irma Ellis-Smith, the victim’s mother. She tells KIRO 7 she saw her son only hours before the shooting.
BURIEN, WA
q13fox.com

Officials: Bremerton motel fire appears to have been intentionally set; 50 people displaced

BREMERTON, Wash. - Officials are investigating after a fire broke out at a Bremerton motel early Sunday morning, which appears to have been intentionally set. The fire started at the Midway Inn on Wheaton Way sometime before 6:40 a.m. All guests and residents were evacuated, and many sought medical attention. The extent of any injuries or smoke inhalation is unclear.
BREMERTON, WA
q13fox.com

Olympia woman found dead in home; adopted son, 30, arrested

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Deputies are investigating after a 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the death of an 82-year-old Olympia woman. At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, family members went to the woman's home in the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest after they couldn't get a hold of her over the phone.
OLYMPIA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lakewood

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Lakewood on Sunday morning, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, the 48-year-old driver from Oregon was heading north on Interstate 5 at Gravelly Lake Drive Southwest when their motorcycle left the roadway and hit a barrier on the left shoulder. The...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

WSP: Motorcyclist killed, others injured in early morning hit-and-run crash in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist, and injured two others early Friday morning. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), troopers responded to a three-car crash on State Route 16 at Sprague Ave. E just before 12:30 a.m. When they arrived, a 51-year-old man was dead, another driver was injured, but the third driver was nowhere to be seen.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Tacoma man shot, killed in homicide, police say

TACOMA, Wash — Tacoma authorities are investigating a man's death Thursday morning in what is believed to be a homicide. The Tacoma Police Department was called to the 1500 block of St. Paul Avenue for a shooting just before 10:30 a.m. Police found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital. He died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
107K+
Followers
130K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy