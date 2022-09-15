82-year-old woman killed in domestic violence incident in Olympia

An 82-year-old woman is dead after a domestic violence incident in Olympia on Wednesday, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a family member responded to the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest after not being able to contact the resident by phone.

When the family member got inside the home, they found a dead 82-year-old woman.

Deputies responded to the scene and determined the woman died as a result of homicidal violence.

Their investigation identified the suspect as the adopted son of the woman.

At about 7:45 p.m., the man was arrested by the Olympia Police Department.

The 30-year-old man was booked into the Thurston County Jail on charges of murder.

