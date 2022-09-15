ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Fox News

Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
QUEENS, NY
FanSided

3 Cardinals who won’t be on roster by Oct. 1 and why

The St. Louis Cardinals have played some lesser-known names in the season’s final weeks. We won’t be seeing those guys in October. The Cardinals have used the final weeks to allow players to get some rest while also testing out some guys who had successful seasons at AAA Memphis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos

Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run

Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols batting third for Cardinals Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals listed Albert Pujols as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will bat third and cover first base as he draws ever closer to his 700th home run. Paul Goldschmidt will start the afternoon on the sidelines. Pujols has a $3,500...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Yadier Molina Had The Perfect Gear To Honor A Legend

Roberto Clemente Day means a lot to players around Major League Baseball, especially those born in Puerto Rico, where Clemente was from. The same can be said for Yadier Molina, who along with St. Louis Cardinals teammates Paul Goldschmidt, Albert Pujols, and Adam Wainwright, sported the iconic No. 21 for last night’s game.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened

Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Look: Tom Brady threw multiple tantrums against Saints

Tom Brady has had very little success against the New Orleans Saints since he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that theme continued during Sunday’s game between the two teams. To say Brady was irate about it would be an understatement. Brady could not hide his frustration as...
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning

The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Reds shut down Cardinals and Albert Pujols in 3-0 win

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stuart Fairchild homered and Luis Cessa tossed five shutout innings as the Cincinnati Reds shut down Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Sunday. The 42-year-old Pujols, who entered the game with 698 home runs, went 0 for 4. He received a lengthy...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

