Mets star wants return of ousted former manager after Astros cheating scandal
The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one. Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his playing days in Queens — and perhaps his entire career — is when he struck out looking to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, sending the St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series.
Albert Pujols steps closer to 700 with another clutch home run for Cardinals (Video)
Albert Pujols blasted career home run No. 698 at the perfect moment for the Cardinals proving his chase for 700 is as much about the team as the individual. Albert Pujols is just two home runs from joining the elite 700 club. On Friday night, he came through with No....
3 Cardinals who won’t be on roster by Oct. 1 and why
The St. Louis Cardinals have played some lesser-known names in the season’s final weeks. We won’t be seeing those guys in October. The Cardinals have used the final weeks to allow players to get some rest while also testing out some guys who had successful seasons at AAA Memphis.
Yankees: 3 reasons why New York will win 2022 World Series
The New York Yankees have not won a World Series crown since 2009. Their rosters have been one of the most talented over the last several years, but they have failed to translate it to consistent wins in the postseason. This time around though, it could be a different story.
Rosenthal on Mets, Aaron Judge: 'I have a hard time believing [Steve Cohen] won't make a bid'
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal says it would be hard to imagine Steve Cohen not making a bid for Aaron Judge, if not for anything but to drive up the Yankees’ price.
Aaron Judge's HR chase is too improbable to be clouded by uncertain Yankees future
As Aaron Judge nears an iconic Yankee record, it’s important to enjoy the ride without allowing the worry about his uncertain future to creep in.
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NFL・
Cardinals’ Albert Pujols reveals Tony La Russa advice that helped him march closer to 700th home run
Albert Pujols’ race to 700 career home runs has captivated St. Louis Cardinals fans and supporters of the sport. Pujols, who clubbed his 698th career dinger in the Cardinals’ 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds Friday, is inching ever closer to big league history. And he’s keeping the advice of his former manager, Tony La Russa, close during his march to the record books.
BT takes his turn to play Yankees GM: Stanton, Hicks, Donaldson, gone
Brandon Tierney played Yankees GM on Friday, and says he will be trading two Bombers with big contracts in Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson.
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
Keith McPherson is done with Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
On the latest episode of the BXB podcast, Keith McPherson is joined by C-Mac, filling in for Sweeny Murti and discussing the lack of production from Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson.
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols batting third for Cardinals Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals listed Albert Pujols as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Pujols will bat third and cover first base as he draws ever closer to his 700th home run. Paul Goldschmidt will start the afternoon on the sidelines. Pujols has a $3,500...
Yardbarker
Yadier Molina Had The Perfect Gear To Honor A Legend
Roberto Clemente Day means a lot to players around Major League Baseball, especially those born in Puerto Rico, where Clemente was from. The same can be said for Yadier Molina, who along with St. Louis Cardinals teammates Paul Goldschmidt, Albert Pujols, and Adam Wainwright, sported the iconic No. 21 for last night’s game.
Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened
Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
Yankees’ Harrison Bader has perfect response to Jordan Montgomery drama
Brian Cashman shipping Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals seconds before the 2022 trade deadline expired, weakening a Yankees rotation that needed strengthening, sent shockwaves through the team’s clubhouse and fan base. But don’t tell that to the trade’s return. He’s just here to compete.
Yardbarker
Look: Tom Brady threw multiple tantrums against Saints
Tom Brady has had very little success against the New Orleans Saints since he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that theme continued during Sunday’s game between the two teams. To say Brady was irate about it would be an understatement. Brady could not hide his frustration as...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ home run, Ryan Helsley’s immaculate inning
The St. Louis Cardinals had a historic night in their 6-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds. Albert Pujols is turning back the clock as the 42-year-old is in a race to become the fourth player to reach 700 home runs before he wraps up his 22-year MLB career. In the sixth inning, Pujols belted his 698th homer to tie the game. This came two days after Pujols became the third player to hit for 2,200 RBI, with the other two being Hank Aaron (2,297) and Babe Ruth (2,213).
Ronald Acuña injury update: Exactly what Braves fans need before the playoffs
With the Braves getting ever-closer to clinching a playoff berth — and perhaps even beating the Mets out for the NL East — they received some much-anticipated good news on Ronald Acuña. Acuña gave an update on his ailing knee, which has impacted him the entire season...
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
FOX Sports
Reds shut down Cardinals and Albert Pujols in 3-0 win
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stuart Fairchild homered and Luis Cessa tossed five shutout innings as the Cincinnati Reds shut down Albert Pujols and the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Sunday. The 42-year-old Pujols, who entered the game with 698 home runs, went 0 for 4. He received a lengthy...
