To center Yup’ik culture, a Southwest Alaska school district has adopted a subsistence calendar

Read full article on original website
Related
alaska.gov
Alaska Adult Education and Family Literacy Week
WHEREAS, all Alaskans deserve access to opportunities to gain the academic, technical, and employability skills necessary to lead prosperous and productive lives; and. WHEREAS, Alaska Adult Education and Literacy programs have been serving Alaskans since 1942 with General Education Development testing that result in a High School Equivalency Diploma, graduating approximately 700 students per year; and.
Slate
Hot Seal Meat and Hotter Takes at the Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska—More than the giant bunnies and sprightly baby goats, the mammal that drew the most enthusiastic crowd at the Alaska state fair was a dead harbor seal. On a Saturday afternoon last month, in a small agricultural town 40 miles north of Anchorage, a group of rapt onlookers gathered around a tent in the rain to watch Phyllis Lestenkof skin the seal’s carcass.
alaskasnewssource.com
Recapping Merbok's mess in western Alaska
As historic storm comes to an end, Southcentral gears up for more rain in the week ahead. As historic storm comes to an end, Southcentral gears up for more rain in the week ahead. Storm hits western Alaska. Updated: 22 hours ago. Storm hits western Alaska. Butte bear is back;...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, September 15, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. A major storm heading toward Western Alaska could bring flooding and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alaska governor declares disaster after ‘historic-level storm’ floods coastal towns
JUNEAU, Alaska — Remnants of Typhoon Merbok are causing widespread damage along the western coastline of Alaska. The powerful storm is traveling north through the Bering Strait and has caused widespread flooding in several coastal communities, according to The Associated Press. Some homes have been moved off their foundations from the force of the water.
Alaska Resident Fires Shots at Problem Bear After It Kills Dozens of Turkeys
It appears that a problematic bear up in Alaska is causing some serious problems after it went on a rampage and killed turkeys. The bear apparently has been away from the Matanuska River for a bit. Yet a report from KTUU indicates that it came back on Thursday night. The animal finds its way into turkey pens run by Polaris Hatchery. Don Dyer, who owns the hatchery and also started mapping out the attacks, would say that the bear moved through an 8-foot-tall woven-wire horse fence easily. Yep, the bear just bore through it without any issues at all.
TODAY.com
Typhoon remnants flood Alaska, knock homes off foundations
The remnants of a typhoon battered the west coast of Alaska, causing widespread flooding and even knocking some homes off their foundations. In Nome, the ocean rose to its highest level in 50 years.Sept. 18, 2022.
Photos and video show homes in Alaska ripped from their foundations as a massive storm surge — declared a disaster by the Governor — causes extreme coastal flooding
The Western coast of Alaska was hit with hurricane-like winds and flooding that forced residents to evacuate. Climate change may be a catalyst for the disaster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
alaskalandmine.com
The Alaska Stalker – September 17, 2022
Welcome to this edition of the Alaska Stalker, a lighthearted round up of the best and worst of Alaska’s social media landscape. If you enjoy the Alaska Stalker, please consider supporting working moms like me by sending in hot tips, screencaps, overheards, and spotted ins. You can reach me at [email protected] As always, thanks for reading.
ktoo.org
Newscast – Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Candidates for Alaska’s US Senate race took part in a question and answer session at Southeast Conference,. Alaska Public Media’s Kavitha George explains the privacy clause of the Alaska Constitution, and what could happen to abortion rights if a Constitutional Convention takes place,. A significant fall storm approaches...
Fritz Pettyjohn: PFD rallies set for Tuesday across state
Your $3,268 dividend to be direct-deposited in your bank account next week, the largest in history, was a close-run thing. Since 2016, the size of the PFD has been an annual battle in the Legislature, and is the most divisive issue it faces. The key vote this year was in...
alaskapublic.org
Ex-Anchorage health director calls his lies about military, education and medical credentials ‘a ticking time bomb’
Government agencies at the state and city level in Alaska are investigating how they were duped by Joe Gerace. Gerace is the former director of Anchorage’s health department, and he resigned last month hours before Alaska Public Media published an investigation showing that he used phony credentials to get the job.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nomenugget.com
Mega storm pummels region
The past 24 hours, fierce winds and rising seas have wreaked havoc in western Alaska. The widespread destruction includes dislodged fuel tanks, failing seawalls, houses dislodged from their foundation, whole communities flooded by the ocean. In Nome, several roads are under water, East Front Street and the Nome-Council highway is under water and littered with rocks and debris.
khns.org
Governor declares Disaster Emergency for Skagway in response to rockslides
Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy on Thursday announced a Disaster Emergency for Skagway after a recent visit by state officials. Skagway’s Mayor had previously declared a similar Disaster Emergency after rockslides caused a temporary shut down of its busiest cruise ship dock earlier this summer. A portion of the dock reopened, but estimates say nearly 125,000 cruise passengers had to skip the port. As KHNS’ Mike Swasey reports, the governor’s declaration could provide assistance that will help Skagway mitigate rockfall hazards and expand cruise ship berthing options to accommodate visitors in 2023.
ktoo.org
Powerful storm brings widespread damage to Western Alaska: ‘I’ve never seen the water this high’
A powerful storm is slamming Western Alaska, with reports of major flooding, high winds and widespread damage in numerous coastal communities. Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a disaster for the communities impacted by the storm Saturday morning. By Saturday evening, the state said it had received no reports of injuries or deaths related to the storm.
These Men Are Missing In Alaska
32-year-old Kevin Lydell Maclin is originally from the Los Angeles, California area. He was employed as a commercial fisherman in Alaska. On November 29, 1997, Kevin was last seen leaving the fishing boat, Zolotoi, at the Unisea Docks in Unalaska, Alaska. Kevin went to some local bars that evening and never returned to the boat, the Doe Network reports.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Fishing Report: The Alaska Department of Fish and Game’s new mobile app
The Port of Alaska welcomes its first cruise ship in two years. n Thursday morning around 10 am, the Holland America Cruise cruise line ship, Nieuw Amsterdam, docked a the port. This is the first cruise ship that has stopped in Anchorage since the pandemic and will be the only seen this season, according to Visit Anchorage.
Alaska Journal of Commerce
Alaska Native corporation pursues Denali-area airport to bring tourists directly from Lower 48
An Alaska Native regional corporation is working with state transportation officials and the Denali Borough on a proposal for a new airport that would allow Lower 48 tourists to fly directly to the doorstep of Denali National Park and Preserve. Doyon Ltd. says the “Denali Airport,” as it describes the...
Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on Alaska Beaches. Get Yours Today.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Cooler lovers, listen up. There’s a huge sale on Yetis happening right now in various parts of Alaska that we simply have to share. All models are 100 percent off—yes, that’s right. Free! All you have to do is pitch your body into the icy chop of the North Pacific to get one.
alaskasnewssource.com
Typhoon Merbok remnants headed for Western Alaska, Aleutian Islands
One option is the former Golden Lion Hotel at 36th Avenue and the Seward Highway. The report notes the facility has 85 already furnished units, and that the space could be doubled if people have roommates. The second preferred option is the Dempsey Anderson Ice Arena on West Northern Lights Boulevard. The report says that space could hold between 240 and 260 people if used as an emergency shelter.
Comments / 0