cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, September 18, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Robin Grant of Cody, Wyoming. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better. NOTE #2: Please include where you...
wrrnetwork.com
Warm, Dry and Windy with Elevated Fire Conditions Today
Above normal temperatures today. Red Flag Warnings in place for portions of Wyoming this afternoon for the expected dry and windy conditions. For those who don’t care for the warm and dry, cooler and wetter weather makes a return for Wednesday. Today’s high temperatures are projected to be at 70 in Dubois, 78 in Jeffrey City, 79 in Lander, 83 in Riverton and Shoshoni and 84 in Thermopolis and Worland. Peak wind gusts today will be in the low 30 mph range for Dubois, Shoshoni and Lander, in the upper 20 mph range for Riverton Thermopolis and Worland.
Inside a Prospector’s Old Silo in Wyoming’s Wind River Mountains
If you'd like to getaway from it all and also experience a bit of Wyoming history, I found an interesting option. It's an old prospector's silo in Wyoming's Wind River Mountains that also happens to be an Airbnb. This is the "Cozy Mountain Getaway Prospector's Shanty Silo" on Airbnb. It's...
cowboystatedaily.com
Crowds, Flying Bullets Driving Wyoming Hunters Away From Opening Day
Pat Crank recalled three bullets zipping over him and his hunting partner as they were trying to close in on a cow elk during a recent hunting season's opening day. The shots came from another hunter on a ridge behind...
cowboystatedaily.com
Nine Road Trips for Autumn Colors in Wyoming
Editor's Note: This is not intended to be a comprehensive guide to viewing fall foliage in Wyoming. It's just a start. With your help, we can build a more comprehensive map for the best drives in the state during fall. Let us know of your favorite fall drives.
cowboystatedaily.com
2,000-Yard Wyoming Antelope Kill Rekindles Debate Over Ethical Hunting Shot Distance
In 2018, a hunter armed with a .50 caliber rifle shot an antelope from 1,954 yards in Fremont County, and then sent a video of it to Muley Fanatics, trying to prove a point. The video had the opposite of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Proposed Elk Tag Allocation Could Put More Nonresident Hunters In Eastern Wyoming
Sending more non-resident elk hunters toward private land in eastern Wyoming could curb landowners' trouble with elk there, while also easing overcrowding in popular hunt areas in western Wyoming, a Game and Fish official said. "In these (elk) herds, you...
9News
Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River
GREEN RIVER, Wyo. — Tony Valdez wasn't worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that has changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats can still use the marina....
coloradosun.com
In Wyoming, Flaming Gorge Reservoir’s water recedes as Colorado River Basin contends with drought
Tony Valdez wasn’t worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that’s changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet so boats could still use the marina. Now, with Flaming Gorge...
oilcity.news
Heavy rain possible in Wyoming; Casper could see rain Friday, Saturday, then sunny Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast region on Friday, with storms expected to be most numerous in northern and western Wyoming. Heavy rain could occur in some of the storms, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. In Casper, there is...
capcity.news
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Officials Approve 3 Charter Schools After Heated ‘Indoctrination’ Debate
Following a debate on whether charter schools or public schools indoctrinate kids politically, Wyoming's top elected officials on Wednesday approved three new charter schools for the state. A second key argument was whether charter schools would steal resources from public...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Propose To Nearly Double Cigarette Taxes
Wyoming lawmakers on Wednesday voted to raise cigarette state excise taxes from 60 cents a pack to $1.04. Health advocates petitioned the Legislature's Joint Revenue Committee during its Wednesday meeting in Casper, for a hike to more than $1.60 per pack, to curb smoking habits and cut down on statewide health costs.
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 to Join Lawsuit Against State of Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County School District No. 1 will join the Wyoming Education Association and several other districts in its lawsuit recently filed against the State of Wyoming. The SCSD No. 1 Board of Trustees finished its meeting this week with an executive session to discuss the situation...
cowboystatedaily.com
Pronoun Controversy: Teachers Will Not Get Prosecuted In Sweetwater County For ‘Misgendering’ Students
"Misgendering" a student in school does not rise to the criminal level, according to a top prosecutor in Wyoming. Dan Erramouspe, Sweetwater County Attorney, told Cowboy State Daily on Wednesday that "misgendering" a child, or calling them pronouns associated with...
oilcity.news
Snow likely in Wyoming mountains in late-summer storms starting Thursday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming saw some of its first accumulating snow of the season in a late-summer storm in the Bighorn Mountains last week, and the Wind River Range could see some of its first accumulating snow in storms expected Thursday night and Friday. The Wind River Range is...
Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?
Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Lottery launching keno game Sunday as lottery branches out into bars, other businesses
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Lottery Corporation is beginning a new game this weekend as part of its offerings under the WyoLotto banner. The state’s lottery is launching a keno game at 5 a.m. Sunday to be offered at all lottery locations across Wyoming, with draws to be held every four minutes and a grand prize of $200,000 available. Keno — a game which involves picking a set of up to 10 numbers, usually ranging from 1 to 80, with the aim that they match with randomly drawn numbers to win — is a lottery game that is already offered in numerous states across the country.
Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Small Hail Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
county17.com
Wyoming among states with highest resignation rates
THE CENTER SQUARE — Wyoming has among the highest job resignation rates in the country, according to a new report. The Cowboy State ranks fifth with a 4% resignation rate last month, WalletHub said in the report, which looked at how frequently people are leaving their jobs in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arizona have higher resignation rates.
