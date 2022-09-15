Read full article on original website
Strong US dollar boomerangs on Europe
The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates another three quarters of a point this week in its effort to bring down inflation, further increasing the strength of a rapidly rising dollar in the process. That’s increasingly being seen as a problem in Europe, where concerns about a recession...
French foreign minister urges Iran: Accept nuclear deal
UNITED. NATIONS (AP) — France’s foreign minister is urging Iran to take the last offer on the table to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with the United States and key powers, saying the window of opportunity “is about to close.”. In a wide-ranging press conference on the...
MBC Group Launches New Riyadh HQ, Three Decades After Media Giant First Launched in London
Saudi Arabian media and entertainment giant MBC Group has officially launched its new headquarters in the capital of Riyadh. The new HQ was unveiled in a glitzy purple carpet event on Monday, attended by royal family members, ministers, ambassadors, representatives of diplomatic missions in Riyadh, and dignitaries. “Three decades on after the beginning of MBC Group’s journey, we are finally here in Riyadh – we are finally here in our homeland,” said MBC Group Chairman Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim. “It was always in our ambitions to be based here; right from the very first day of our launch in London in 1991....
World leaders gather 'at time of great peril' at UN
It took a Queen to shake up this year's high-level week at the United Nations General Assembly -- an annual whirlwind shindig known as UNGA that will begin on Tuesday.
Biden's stating the pandemic is over is premature as billions in relief funds are sought
President Joe Biden has made multiple headlines due to his interview on “60 Minutes” Sunday night where, among other things, he declared that the coronavirus pandemic “is over.”
