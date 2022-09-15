Saudi Arabian media and entertainment giant MBC Group has officially launched its new headquarters in the capital of Riyadh. The new HQ was unveiled in a glitzy purple carpet event on Monday, attended by royal family members, ministers, ambassadors, representatives of diplomatic missions in Riyadh, and dignitaries. “Three decades on after the beginning of MBC Group’s journey, we are finally here in Riyadh – we are finally here in our homeland,” said MBC Group Chairman Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim. “It was always in our ambitions to be based here; right from the very first day of our launch in London in 1991....

BUSINESS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO