Birmingham, AL

Person dies after being pinned in machine at Birmingham plant

By Monica Nakashima
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A person was killed in an industrial accident at a south Birmingham plant Wednesday night.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched to 123 Industrial Drive off Lakeshore Parkway on the report of a person who was pinned in a machine at a business at around 7:30 p.m.

Alabama: Pedestrian hit and killed by drag racer, ALEA looking to ID driver

Capt. Orlando Reynolds said the victim had been freed by the time medics arrived and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported and no additional information is currently available.

The address is listed as belonging to Joe Piper Inc., a paperboard distributor company.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

