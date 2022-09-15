Read full article on original website
mysoutex.com
Lady Cats sweep past Lady Pirates
Neddia Gonzales had 10 kills and four service aces to lead the Skidmore-Tynan Lady Cats to a 25-13, 25-14 non-district volleyball victory over the Mathis Lady Pirates on Aug. 25. Mailey Hardin had 15 assists and three digs, while Kaitlyn Salinas posted seven digs and three service aces. Also leading...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Houston players fight each other during heated sideline melee against Kansas
Houston was off to a rough start against Kansas, and those frustrations boiled over on the sideline between a pair of teammates who fought one another during the game. The players involved, Joseph Manjack IV and Sam Brown, wrestled amid the players on the Houston sideline before they were separated. The incident happened with 11:45 remaining in the third quarter.
KHOU
Houston-area high school football scoreboard
HOUSTON — It was another action-packed Friday night under the lights across the Houston area. High school football is in full swing and we've got your scores below. And above are highlights from KHOU 11's Matt Musil. He'll have extended highlights Saturday night at 11 p.m. on Inside High School Sports.
East Texas man snags massive 14-foot gator just days before Gator Fest
Anahuac Gator Fest runs from Sept. 16-18
mysoutex.com
Kenneth Ronald Hicks
Kenneth Ronald Hicks was born on January 7, 1933, in Okra, Texas to Rufus and Leta Mae Hicks, and passed away September 14, 2022. Raised in Central, Texas he attended Rising Star High School where he met the love of his life, Patsy Haynes. They became high school sweethearts and later married on September 11, 1953, in Cisco, Texas.
Call about active shooter at Ray High School was a hoax, city manager says
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There was a large police presence at Ray High School Friday afternoon after reports of an alleged active shooter on campus. Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke said there was no active shooter and asked parents not to come to campus while they cleared the scene.
VICTORIA EAST THREAT UPDATE
VICTORIA, Texas- The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on the Victoria East High School gun threat this morning. Afterwards, it was determined no threat had been identified. No gun was found on campus, and no arrests were made. You can read the original article here. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Family honors man who died in Padre Island car crash
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A 21 year old man passed away in a car accident a year ago on Whitecap Boulevard. Today, his family hosted an event to celebrate the young man's life. The event, "Colton's Cars for Life Meet and Car Run," was held at Hardknocks Sports Bar...
What is Going on in Galveston, Texas? Why is the Water so Blue?
What is going on with the water on Galveston Beach in Texas? Yesterday, TV station KHOU captured what looks to be a pristine blue ocean, a rare occurrence for that part of the gulf. If you have ever been to Galveston you've come to expect the ocean to be a...
Local officials investigate a potential threat at Victoria East High School
VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 9:49 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, the Victoria I.S.D. reported a strong police presence on Victoria East High School’s campus. At that time, law enforcement and administration secured the campus and reported students were safe. Parent notifications had been sent to VEHS parents and guardians. The District advised parents to not pick up their students at that time. Authorities had closed the entrance to the East campus.
'Mum Queen': Texas mom turns elaborate homecoming mums into big money-makers
SPRING, Texas — It’s football season and here in Texas that means it’s mum season too. The treasured Texas tradition dates back to the 1930s. Through the years, the mums just keep getting bigger, flashier and more expensive. One woman in Spring has been making the homecoming...
texasstandard.org
Construction on new Corpus Christi bridge halted as engineers say design flaws could lead to collapse
In Corpus Christi, there’s a construction project that’s been giving public officials headaches for the better part of six years: the new Harbor Bridge. The new construction is set to replace the current Harbor Bridge, which was built during World War II. But work has stopped, because engineers involved with the project are worried that design issues could lead to a collapse.
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area suburb collects millions operating red light cameras after 2019 state ban
HOUSTON – For a city with such a kind name, Humble sure does have drivers upset. “There is no word to describe it except bulls***,” said Gordon Aaker, who doesn’t like the way the city goes about its business. Drivers continue to complain to KPRC 2 Investigates...
Texas Is Home to the Deadliest Natural Disaster in U.S. History
Texas may be known for great breakfast burritos, country music, and crazy politics, but you might be surprised to learn that it's quite famous for something else, too: the worst natural disaster in United States history. The Galveston hurricane of 1900 still ranks as the number one deadliest natural disaster...
Sam Houston State University Police capture escaped inmate who separated himself from inmate line
According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Garza was returning from a court appearance in Frio County to overnight at Huntsville Unit before he escaped.
mysoutex.com
Escaped suspect arrested in Refugio
A suspect who escaped Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Aug. 18 was arrested without incident at a Refugio residence on Aug. 25. RCSO deputies, Refugio Police, DPS troopers and U.S. Marshals executed the capture of the suspect. On Aug. 18, RCSO deputies tried to stop a vehicle operated...
Texas man accused of striking 2-year-old with vehicle, fleeing scene
A man in Texas who was accused of striking a child with a vehicle and fleeing the scene was arrested.
BREAKING: 2 Victoria I.S.D. students arrested following threats of ‘shooting up’ a school
VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday, Sept. 14, at approximately 6 p.m., the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office learned of threats made towards a Victoria I.S.D. campus. The threats indicated that a student was planning on “shooting up” a school. The Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and School Resource...
Elderly woman lost everything in Calallen house fire including two puppies, family says
ANNAVILLE, Texas — Fire crews with ESD #1 battled a blaze involving several homes in Calallen Thursday morning. Crews were called to River Ln. around 5 a.m. and found a trailer home engulfed in flames, according to Nueces County ESD #1. The flames quickly spread to two other nearby homes.
Eater
Brace Yourself For Houston’s First Cannabis-Infused Dining Experience
The founders of Houston’s CBD coffee shop and dispensary Grinder’s Coffee Bar are opening another location, and it’s safe to say, this one is getting a little wild. On Monday, September 19, the hemp connoisseurs will open the second location of its coffee shop, dispensary, and cocktail bar, Wild, at 1609 Westheimer Road in Montrose — and this time, they’re venturing into what might be Houston’s first legal cannabis-infused fine dining experience.
