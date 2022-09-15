Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix Delivers The ‘Glass Onion’ Teaser
It’s Christmas in September! Months before its holiday release, Netflix unveiled the first Glass Onion: A Knives Out teaser. In just 95 seconds, Rian Johnson takes viewers out to Greece for anything but an island getaway. Instead, Daniel Craig takes the reigns as Detective Benoit Blanc. “You’re invited to...
Samuel Jackson, Don Cheadle Star In Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Trailer
During the first day of D23, fans watched the first trailer of Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid. Then, Disney rolled out the first teaser for the third season of The Mandalorian before it debuts in 2023. Hours later, Disney returned to the D23 stage with yet another preview of what’s expected for 2023. Starring Samuel L. Jackson and Don Cheadle, the first Secret Invasion trailer made its triumphant debut on the D23 stage.
Netflix Issues The Final ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ Casting Call
Netflix has made the final casting call for its developing reality series, Squid Game: The Challenge. Inspired by the success of the scripted drama, the streaming platform has announced that it will be bringing together contestants from around the world who will compete for a multi-million dollar prize. Fortunately, no one will die in the making of this series. Losers will simply return home to their loved ones.
Disney+ Shares The Final ‘Andor’ Trailer
D23 is underway and there is no shortage of trailers trickling out of Walt Disney Studios. Leading the way, fans received their first look at Halle Bailey’s The Little Mermaid. Also, Disney shared the latest trailers for Disenchanted and Hocus Pocus II. As the second day of D23 continues, Disney has unveiled the final Andor trailer.
RELATED PEOPLE
Naomi Ackie Stars As Whitney Houston In The First ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer
As Sony Pictures rolls out The Woman King starring Viola Davis, the studio has delivered the first trailer for the highly-anticipated film, I Wanna Dance With Somebody. Starring Naomi Ackie, the film will highlight the highs and the lows of the legendary vocalist Whitney Houston. “I Wanna Dance with Somebody...
Season Six Of ‘The Crown’ Expected To Halt Production Following Death Of Queen Elizabeth
On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 years old. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother,” Queen Elizabeth II’s son, King Charles III, said. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country,...
Zoe Saldana Searches For Love In Italy In The ‘From Scratch’ Trailer
Who doesn’t love a good love story? This afternoon, Netflix shared the first trailer for its love-filled, drama series, From Scratch. Inspired by Tembi Locke’s memoir of the same name, From Scratch takes Amy, played by Zoe Saldana, out to Italy as she veers away from law school and into a life of the arts. While abroad, the Texas native bumps into an Italian chef by the name of Lino. At first glance, the two experience a surreal connection. From there, the two become inseparable and embark on an eventful journey that takes them through marriage, sickness, career challenges and much more. Along the way, the two find that with each other, anything is possible.
Westside Boogie Teases ‘More Black Superheroes’ Deluxe
Westside Boogie is riding high following the release of his sophomore studio album, More Black Superheroes. With production from Dart, Keyel and several others, the project touches on the rising artist’s battles with depression, working through generational trauma, life in Los Angeles and much more. Along the way, he taps in with Smino, Snoop Dogg, Shelley FKA DRAM and many others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Royal family turns out in flawless fashion for the Queen’s funeral
From pillbox hats to pearls and sharp tailoring, the dress code was one of resplendent solemnity
Dwayne Johnson Shies Away From Being A Hero In The Latest ‘Black Adam’ Trailer
The fourth quarter of 2022 is jam-packed with major, high-stakes releases and Warner Bros. Pictures’ Black Adam is certainly one of those films. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Aldis Hodge, the DC Universe takes center stage following the success of The Batman and puts a complicated character on the red carpet.
Lil’ Kim Drops Remix To Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Plan B’
Lil’ Kim has officially dropped a remix to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B.”. The Queen Bee teased her link up with Megan in August by sharing a photo of the pair toasting glasses. Buzz of an impending collaboration between the two had begun, but there wasn’t any confirmation until Funkmaster Flex premiered the track on Hot 97.
Nav Unveils ‘Demons Protected By Angels’
Two years ago, Nav took another step forward in his young career with the release of Good Intentions. Serving as the follow-up to 2019’s Bad Habits, the 18-track featured a number of heavy hitters, including Future, Gunna, Young Thug, Travis Scott and the late Pop Smoke. The project shot to the top of the chart and earned Nav’s second Billboard 200 number one album. Shortly after its release, he returned with the deluxe edition, Brown Boy II, featuring Quavo and Lil’ Duke.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
38 Spesh Releases ‘7 Shots’
Tonight, the state of New York is making its presence felt with a number of big releases. Leading the way, Benny The Butcher and the Black Soprano Family are gearing up to release a new project. Meanwhile, Lil’ Kim is hopping on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B” and King Combs is teasing the “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” remix. Not to mention, Jay Critch and Marlon Craft have new records rolling out. With all of that going on, 38 Spesh is back again with yet another set of new tracks.
50 Cent Announces End Of Partnership With Starz
All good things must come to an end. Nearly a decade ago, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson teamed up with Starz to launch a new series called Power. After a successful run with Power, the launch of BMF and a number of spin-off projects, it appears that he will take his talents elsewhere. In a recent Instagram post, the New York native revealed that his partnership with the premium cable network would end on September 17, 2022.
Snoop Dogg, Shante Broadus Launch Luxury Scarf Line
Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, have unveiled their latest business venture. By way of the Broadus Collection by Shante & Snoop, the couple has launched a luxury scarf line. With six scarf patterns in two different sizes, the Broadus Collection’s scarves “will protect your hair and lock in moisture during sleep, exercise, and everyday use.”
Young Devyn Teases ‘Outside’ Single With Fivio Foreign
Young Devyn is ready to hop back “Outside” with her new single featuring Fivio Foreign. The rising New York artist teased the artwork and single earlier this week via Instagram. “It’s time,” Young Devyn wrote. “Outside” is set to arrive just in time for the rising...
Taye Diggs To Host Hulu’s ‘Back In The Groove’
Taye Diggs is helping others find their ideal partner. The accomplished actor has been tapped to host Hulu’s new series, Back In The Groove. Executive produced by Elan Gale, Bill Dixon and Sonya Wilkes, the series will follow three single women in their 40s “rediscover their youth, live joyously, and hopefully find love with men half their age.”
Review Roundup: Here’s What Everyone Is Saying About ‘The Woman King’
Synopsis: The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for.
Zyah Belle Delivers ‘Yam Grier’
Debut albums can be scary and downright frightening at times for both fans and listeners. Fans may wonder if their favorite artists can carry the momentum of their classic mixtapes and successful singles to a full-length project. Meanwhile, artists may have a sense of anxiety after working their entire career for this moment in the sun. With her debut album, Zyah Belle seemingly left all of those fears out of the recording studio. In the opening second of her debut, full-length album, Yam Grier, she sings “Baby, I told you before. You ain’t got nothing to be scared of.”
Lil’ Baby To Receive Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award
Lil’ Baby will receive the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the second annual Music In Action Awards Gala on September 22, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. “We are pleased to announce the recipient of our Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award. Lil’ Baby is being honored for his ongoing commitment to racial and social justice,” the Black Music Action Coalition tweeted.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0