Military

MilitaryTimes

Top enlisted Marine gets an official home at historic DC barracks

MARINE BARRACKS, Washington ― In mid-1979, Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps John R. Massaro had an assignment. His boss, then-Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert Barrow, had tasked his senior enlisted officer with delivering recommendations before the senior enlisted Marine’s fast-approaching retirement. The now 92-year-old, 8th...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Too fat to fight! Four star general says Americans are too obese or criminal to join the armed forces and defend the country: Enlistment is at its lowest since after the Vietnam War

Recruitment numbers for the Army are at historic lows as Americans are either too fat or criminal to join the defend the country, an Army general warned. Lt. Gen Xavier Brunson, the commander of Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state, theorized as to why recruitment is so low following a July statement from the Army that announced it wouldn't meet its 485,000 recruitment goal for 2022, falling short by a staggering 20,000 recruits.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Most Elite Special Forces

Most branches of the U.S. military have several special ops teams. Over 50 units in the U.S. fall under the United States Special Operations Command (SOCOM), including psychological operations units, asymmetric warfare units, special vehicle units, and special reaction teams among others. (Some units are specialized in unconventional warfare. These are the world’s most dangerous […]
MilitaryTimes

Man who joined the Army under fake name 37 years ago avoids prison

In 1985, DeLeo Barner was desperate to reenlist in the Army. After having been dismissed from the service in 1984 for minor misconduct, Barner returned to his native St. Louis and became terrified of succumbing to violence there, his lawyers said. In his first three weeks back in the city, two of his friends died from gun violence.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Popular Science

The US military doesn’t know where 6 of its nuclear weapons are

U.S. airmen scour rugged countryside for a missing nuclear device, during fourth day of operation "Broken Arrow," here January 21st. The weapon was one of four on board a SAC B-52 bomber which crashed January 17th, 1966. Officials said there is no danger of a nuclear blast or radiation contamination as a result of the crash. Getty ImagesThe U.S. military had 32 nuclear accidents during the Cold War, and several nuclear weapons remain unaccounted for.
americanmilitarynews.com

HOA demands veteran remove flagpole with US, Army flags

A U.S. Army veteran in Huntsville, Alabama is battling with his local homeowner’s association (HOA) over whether his American and U.S. Army flags can continue to fly outside his home, a new report revealed this week. Army National Guard veteran Anthony Hudnell and his wife, Dr. Jill Hudnell, are...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed in the U.S. Some states are home to just a few hundred active service members, while others are home to far more. A handful of states have over 100,000 active duty service members stationed there. To […]
MilitaryTimes

Machine gun missing at California Army post

Military investigators are hoping to track down a machine gun that has gone missing from a California Army post, officials confirmed to Army Times. The M240B machine gun was last seen at Fort Irwin’s Forward Operating Base Santa Fe — located in the sandy training area of the post known as “the Box” — on Aug. 4, according to a photograph of a flyer first posted to Reddit.
FORT IRWIN, CA
24/7 Wall St.

Every Firearm Currently Used by the US Military

Since the collapse of the Soviet Union more than 30 years ago, the United States has been the world’s preeminent military superpower. To maintain its dominance, the U.S. has by far the largest military budget in the world, reaching $722 billion in fiscal 2022. While much of that spending goes towards nuclear modernization and technological […]
MilitaryTimes

Honea becomes the 16th master chief petty officer of the Navy

Master Chief James Honea became the Navy’s 16th chief petty officer of the Navy Thursday during a ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland. Honea, a sailor for 35 years, most recently served as the senior enlisted leader for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and was described by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday as having “saltwater running through his veins,” according to a video recording of the ceremony posted online.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Black troops study controversial Ku Klux Klan plaque at West Point as Army refuses to say if it will remove it: Huge mural reflects hundreds of years of US history

Black troops at West Point were seen scrutinizing a plaque with an engraving that commemorates the Ku Klux Klan Wednesday - days after a commission tasked with removing Confederate markers from US military installations failed to pull the problematic print. The engraving at the storied military academy - which is...
