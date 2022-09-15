Read full article on original website
A Huge Fight at Texas High School Football Game Leads to Every Player Ejected
Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School was leading Dallas Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out that lasted several minutes. The brawl lead to all the players being suspended. "It didn't matter who started it. The issue is both teams were involved in the altercation,"...
High School Football Scoreboard
It was a hard-fought, closely-contested game throughout most of the evening on Friday between two undefeated powerhouses, but the Wildcats emerged victorious, defeating Prosper in its district opener. Following a scoreless first quarter, Ford Stinson gave Guyer the lead on a 23-yard field goal. The Wildcats then scored with a...
marioncoherald.com
Gainesville struggles with the history of the Great Hanging
It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges.
Former Dallas Cowboys CB Brandon Carr arrested on DWI charges, records show
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The above interview with Brandon Carr is from 2016. Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr was arrested in Collin County on Thursday, jail records show. The Collin County Sheriff's Office confirms to WFAA that Carr, 36, was arrested by the Allen Police Department...
Two arrested after BP asks migrant wearing Cowboys jersey how the team played
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man and a woman were arrested after they struggled to answer how the Dallas Cowboys performed last week. Patty Lee Alvarado and Asbel Ortiz-Baquedano were arrested by the McAllen Border Patrol in connection to a human smuggling attempt, a federal complaint stated. On Sept. 12, a grey Nissan Altima arrived […]
WFAA
School security expert weighs in on police stopping possible shooting at Texas HS football game
"School security for athletic events involve a lot more than just hiring a couple of police officers." One expert reacts to the incident in Everman, Texas.
Keys to victory: Cowboys look to bounce back against Bengals in Week 2
DALLAS — Week 1 was less than stellar for the Dallas Cowboys, who were the only team in the NFL to fail to score a touchdown. The loss was tough to bear, but now the team will have to go on for at least the next several weeks without quarterback Dak Prescott.
Man found guilty of killing former Red Raider star Andre Emmett
DALLAS — On Friday, a jury found Larry Jenkins guilty of the capital murder of former Texas Tech University basketball player Andre Emmett. Emmett, who was 37, played for the Red Raiders from 2001 and 2004. He also played in the NBA. Emmett was shot and killed on September 23, 2019. The shooting was captured […]
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Dallas, Texas
Logging some leisure time in the Lone Star State? Then be sure to carve out time to explore some of the best day trips from Dallas. The second-largest state in the US, Texas has loads for travelers to discover. Within a short drive of “the Big D,” you can do...
airlinegeeks.com
JSX Announces New Routes and Increased Frequencies
Dallas-Based JSX has announced via social media that it will be adding some new routes, and increasing some of the frequencies on a few of the routes they already operate. The airline operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer E135s and E145s. New Routes. In the way of new routes, the...
Report: Several Texas restaurants among top 50 in the country for top-notch burgers
A burger can be had in many ways, but there's only one way to truly enjoy burgers. Your way, and no, we aren't talking about Burger King.
Winning $1M Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waxahachie
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest $1 million Texas Two Step winner shall remain nameless. But we can tell you the lucky player lives in Waxahachie and bought the ticket at a RaceTrac on N. Highway 77. It was Sept. 1 when his/her bank account grew. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
Dallas home to 3 of the top 15 donut shops in Texas, report says
Do donuts make you go nuts? Are you itching to get your hands on a dozen glistening glazed or even some blueberry cake donuts? Well, what about cream-filled donuts?
fox4news.com
Large sinkhole opens up in Dallas' Pleasant Grove neighborhood
DALLAS - Dallas Police and Dallas Fire Rescue are blocking an area around a large sinkhole in Pleasant Grove. The several-feet deep hole opened up at Lake June Road and Prairie Creek Road. The hole took up most of the center lane. What Causes Sinkholes?. According to the United States...
Two arrested en route to North Texas high school football game after threat, police say
EVERMAN, Texas — Editor's note: The story has been updated to reflect that the minor was not arrested but instead released to the custody of a parent. Law enforcement officials said two teenagers were arrested Friday after receiving information about a "credible and potentially imminent threat" at the Everman High School homecoming game.
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket prize won near Fort Worth
North Texas seems to have luck on its side outside of football as Dak Prescott looks to rehab his hand as quick as possible for the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Lottery is shouting out a Dallas-Fort Worth resident who recently won a massive prize.
vanalstyneleader.com
Grayson County Sept. 2022 indictments
Staff reports A number of local people were recently indicted by Grayson County grand jurors. The indictments are formal charges and are not considered evidence of guilt. A news release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office listed the following people charged with offenses: Scott Bass Nelson, 61, of Van Alstyne — accident involving serious bodily injury; Justin Shane Daniel, 18, of Savoy — aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon and accident involving serious bodily injury; Francis David Leo Bouska, 18, of Tom Bean — two counts of attempt to commit sexual performance by a child; Jason Lance Andrew, 40, of Whitewright — assault family or household member with previous conviction, assault family or household member impede breathing and obstruction or retaliation; Mark Gregory Evans, 32, of Paris — DWI with a child under 15; Agustas Kall Sandoval, 25, of Gainesville — fraudulent use of identification; Jason Blair Colley, 55, of Pottsboro — four counts of indecency with a child sexual contact; Rustie Ann Sanders, 21, of Bells — burglary of a building; Ryan Christopher Magnuson, 31, of Allen — theft of property enhanced; Larry Wayne Doss II, 38, of Cartwright, Oklahoma — theft of property enhanced; Dale William Roach, 61, of Hendrix Oklahoma — DWI 3rd or more; Lakindra Monique Merchant, 48, of Dallas — two counts of possession of a controlled subtance (meth) and two counts of theft of property; Dustin Edward Pratt, 32, of Pottsboro — assault causing serious bodily injury family violence with previous conviction; Derek Cole Robinson, 21, of Durant, Oklahoma — seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), deadly conduct discharge of a fire arm and two counts of criminal mischief; Morene Jennifer Gomez, 52, of Fresno, California — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Sheila Ann Morrow, 57, of Denison — two counts of possession of a controlled substance (meth); Christopher Lee Dillard,32 , of Unknown location — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; Jeremy Scott McCartney, 48, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (heroin); Brennan Charles Taylor, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); Adagio Armon Garnett, 23, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Drew Courtney Davis II, 33 of Sherman — evading arrest or detention with previous conviction; Demelon Deshawn Clayton, 29, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation; Weldon Scott Prewitt, 43, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth); Ricardo Lujan Munoz, 41, of Franklin — DWI with a child under 15 in vehicle; Lusandra Jean Chism, 46, of Gainesville — bail jumping.
fox4news.com
After announcing closure, Flower Mound pumpkin patch to open for 2022 season
FLOWER MOUND, Texas - After initially announcing it wouldn't be able to open this year, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch now says it will be ready to open for the 2022 season and get people ready for Halloween and fall. Earlier this week, the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch said they...
If you live in 1 of these 3 Texas cities, you may be getting cheated on: Study
Relationships can be complicated, add romance into them and it skyrockets the complication ten-fold. Well, a new study has come up with the most unfaithful cities in the United States and bad news Texans, you very well may be getting cheated on.
Meet the Mariachi de los Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas — Performing for tens of thousands of people at Globe Life Field, Roger Martinez and his team are suiting up before the game. "You hear the crowd roar every and that's just like 'Man, it's awesome,'" said Martinez. They wear their Texas Rangers logo proudly, but not...
WFAA
