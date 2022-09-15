BERLIN – After 16 years in the industry, Sam Kader set off on his own and opened Kader Insurance Agency in Berlin. “It’s great that Kader Insurance is here; it’s really demonstrating the true entrepreneurial spirit that’s been going on throughout Berlin and throughout the area,” said Bill Moore, Greater New Britain Chamber president. “With all the openings that have been going on most have been individual, not corporate, which is good. Not that there’s anything wrong with corporate, but seeing such a concentration of entrepreneurial openings in Berlin really speaks to how the town is going, the direction, the leadership. It’s truly a great thing.”

BERLIN, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO