New Britain woman sentenced to probation for theft of man who was given, Xanax alcohol, leaving him unconscious
NEW BRITAIN - A New Britain woman has been sentenced for her role in the theft of a man who was given a combination of alcohol and medication, rendering him unconscious. Jehona Bajrami, 28, received a fully suspended this week in New Britain Superior Court. She will serve three years of probation, with 10 years of prison time hanging over her head if she were to violate.
New Britain police blotter
Bradford Daniel, 71, 40 Beatty St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Angela Phillipa Daniel, 58, 40 Beatty St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, third-degree assault. Makayla Milagros Torres, 21, 144 Tremont St. Flr. 1, New Britain, operate/parks unregistered, failure to carry reg/ins card, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr. Yesenia Santiago, 42, 45 Wilson...
Marguerite (Morneau) Sadosky
Marguerite (Morneau) Sadosky, 97, of Wethersfield, died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. She was the wife of the late Chester C. Sadosky, Sr. Born in Holyoke, MA, daughter of the late Wilmer and Irene (Desjardins) Morneau, she was raised in Worcester, MA, and resided in Hartford, New Britain, Newington, and Wethersfield.
'It's really hard when you have no one to talk to': New Britain couple creates support group for parents with autistic children
NEW BRITAIN – The Welcome to My World Autism Support Group had to put things on hold due to the pandemic but are back helping and supporting families in need and hosting its monthly meetings. “We used to have new families coming in to the meetings all the time,...
Windsor's physicality spoils New Britain football's home opener
NEW BRITAIN – Riding the high of a road victory in Week 1, the New Britain Golden Hurricanes welcomed the Windsor Warriors into Veterans Stadium for the home opener. It was Windsor, however, who played like the hungrier team coming off a one-point loss a week ago. Windsor jumped...
New Britain football draws Windsor in big Week 2 test tonight
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes took a massive step in the right direction with a 38-25 win over Middletown in Week 1, but they have an even larger task in front of them in Week 2 as they welcome the Windsor Warriors into Veterans Stadium this Friday night.
Berlin's offense proves dynamic in 47-6 win at RHAM
HEBRON – The Berlin Redcoats clearly didn’t take their 4-6 record in 2021 lightly based on the way they’ve come out of the gate in 2022. The RHAM Raptors found themselves lined up against a team that seems unstoppable offensively, even without some of their best players in the lineup on Saturday.
Berlin Fair draws thousands
BERLIN – Standing as a testament to what it means to gather community in the name of supporting causes, the Berlin Fair gathered thousands over the weekend to celebrate four days of fundraising efforts, food, music, rides, contests and more. Stephen Kulinski, Berlin Lions Club fair vice president, said...
Berlin welcomes another new business in town, this time Kader Insurance Agency
BERLIN – After 16 years in the industry, Sam Kader set off on his own and opened Kader Insurance Agency in Berlin. “It’s great that Kader Insurance is here; it’s really demonstrating the true entrepreneurial spirit that’s been going on throughout Berlin and throughout the area,” said Bill Moore, Greater New Britain Chamber president. “With all the openings that have been going on most have been individual, not corporate, which is good. Not that there’s anything wrong with corporate, but seeing such a concentration of entrepreneurial openings in Berlin really speaks to how the town is going, the direction, the leadership. It’s truly a great thing.”
Berlin football looks to keep offensive momentum heading into RHAM in Week 2 Saturday
HEBRON – The Berlin Redcoats and the RHAM Raptors are each coming off big-time victories in Week 1 in two very different fashions. For the Redcoats, they pulled ahead in the first half to a 17-point lead and rode that to an eventual 38-28 win over the Platt Panthers.
Event to celebrate 50 years of OIC in New Britain Sunday
NEW BRITAIN – Grace Church and the Clergy Support Committee will host “Faith in Action Celebrating 50 years of OIC in New Britain” this Sunday. The event will be held at Trinity-on-Main (69 Main St.) from 2-4 p.m. President and CEO for OIC of America, Louis King,...
CCSU defense leads struggling offense into Southeastern Louisiana searching for first win
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and the Southeastern Louisiana Lions have faced just once, and it took place almost exactly a year ago on Sept. 18 in New Britain when the Lions handily defeated the Devils 56-10. In last season’s meeting, the Blue Devils allowed the Lions to pass...
