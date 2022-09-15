Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge at 59 home runs after another multi-homer game, Yankees star just two shy of Roger Maris' record
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday during New York's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, a 12-8 Yankees victory. Judge is now two home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season home run records for both the Yankees franchise and the American League as a whole.
Angels' Luis Rengifo: Another multi-homer game
Rengifo went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Mariners. Rengifo hadn't posted a multi-homer game all year before Friday, and now he's produced two in his last three contests. He's gone 5-for-12 with four long balls and seven RBI in the first three games of this weekend series versus the Mariners, which concludes Monday. For the year, the versatile 25-year-old has racked up 15 homers, 47 RBI, 41 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .275/.307/.455 slash line through 111 contests. With David Fletcher (hand) and Andrew Velazquez (knee) out, Rengifo should have no trouble maintaining an everyday role the rest of the way.
Coyotes' Jakob Chychrun: Rehabbing ahead of camp
Chychrun was spotted at the Coyotes' practice facility recently, rehabbing his ankle injury, per Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports. Arizona general manager Bill Armstrong expects Chychrun to report for training camp, which starts Sept. 21. The 24-year-old defenseman sat out the final 24 games of the 2021-22 campaign due to an ankle injury. The Coyotes will get a better understanding of his status during camp once physicals and fitness testing begin. Chychrun has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors and that is likely to continue going into this year.
NHL・
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Errant throw hits head
Gonzalez exited Saturday's game against the Brewers after a throw from the catcher to the pitcher during his at-bat hit him in the head, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. It's been a rough couple days for the veteran utility man, who also exited Friday's game early due to dizziness. This time around, Brewers catcher Victor Caratini inadvertently struck him in the side of the head while attempting to throw the ball back to Brandon Woodruff. It's unclear if Gonzalez is dealing with a concussion, but the Yankees were evidently concerned enough to remove him from the game.
Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Heads to injured list
O'Neill was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday. O'Neill sustained his hamstring injury while stealing a base Friday against the Reds and is optimistic that he's dealing with a Grade 1 strain, but he'll be examined further in the coming days, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Dylan Carlson should serve as the Cardinals' primary center fielder after he was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Posts steal in win
Blackmon went 2-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs. Blackmon has found a little more consistency at the plate, going 4-for-16 across his last four games. He's also struck out five times in that span. The steal Sunday was his fourth of the season, his most since he stole 12 bases in 2018. The 36-year-old has maintained a .259/.310/.415 slash line with 16 home runs, 75 RBI, 59 runs scored, 20 doubles and five triples in 127 contests, though he's also seen roughly one day off per week lately.
Rockies' Ezequiel Tovar: Could debut this year
The Rockies hope to get Tovar some experience in the majors before the end of the season, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. The aggressive promotions for Tovar may not be at an end, as he just made his Triple-A debut earlier this week and played 66 games at Double-A as a 20-year-old earlier this season. Every move the Rockies have made with Tovar suggests that they plan on him being the primary big-league shortstop for most, if not all of the 2023 season. He is hitting .313/.381/.537 with 13 home runs and 17 steals in 67 games.
Mariners' Eugenio Suarez: X-rays inconclusive
Suarez underwent an X-ray on his right index finger that was inconclusive following Friday's game against the Angels, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. Suarez sustained his injury while fielding a ground ball in the fourth inning and initially remained in the game, but he was ultimately removed in the fifth. The 31-year-old will likely undergo additional testing Saturday before the Mariners determine his status.
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Hasn't resumed baseball activities
La Stella (neck) said Saturday that he hasn't yet resumed baseball activities, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. La Stella landed on the injured list with neck spasms Monday but hopes to return to action prior to the end of the regular season. However, a better idea for his return timetable is unlikely to be revealed until he's cleared for baseball activities.
Phillies' Nick Castellanos: Still feeling sore
Castellanos (oblique) felt sore when swinging earlier this week and has backed off rehab work for a few days, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Castellanos has been out since early September with an oblique strain. The Phillies haven't provided an updated timeline for his return, but time is getting short for him to play a meaningful number of games before the end of the regular season. He at least hasn't been fully shut down, as he's merely stopped swinging and is still able to throw and do work in the outfield.
Rockies' Connor Joe: Goes deep Sunday
Joe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs. Joe's playing time has almost completely dried up in September, but he's been in the lineup for two of the last three games. His homer Sunday was his first since Aug. 19, though he saw just 16 at-bats across seven games in that span. It was his seventh homer of the year to go with 27 RBI, 54 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .241/.343/.362 slash line across 458 plate appearances. The uptick in playing time for Joe is likely due to Michael Toglia being mired in an 0-for-18 slump.
Falcons' Damien Williams: Won't play this week
Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be modestly involved again, the Falcons likely will find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.
Yankees' Clarke Schmidt: Exits Sunday's matchup
Schmidt was removed from Sunday's game against the Brewers in the bottom of the eighth inning due to an apparent foot/ankle injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Schmidt allowed two runs on three hits and no walks while striking out four in 2.1 relief innings Sunday, and he was hit by a comebacker with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning. He immediately exited the game but was able to walk off the field under his own power. It's not yet clear whether he'll require a trip to the injured list.
Reds' Luke Farrell: Outrighted to Triple-A
Farrell cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Farrell was designated for assignment by Cincinnati on Thursday and will choose to accept an outright assignment rather than testing free agency. He made 17 appearances (11 starts) at Triple-A Iowa earlier this year and posted a 5.03 ERA and 1.46 WHIP in 59 innings.
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Heads to bench
McCarthy will sit Friday against the Padres. His off day comes against lefty Blake Snell, but it isn't necessarily a sign that he's now stuck in a platoon, as he'd started against each of the last eight southpaws the Diamondbacks have faced. McCarthy's been on fire lately, slashing .366/.416/.606 with four homers and eight steals in his last 18 games, but it will be Daulton Varsho who starts in right field Friday while Emmanuel Rivera handles DH duties.
Pirates' Oneil Cruz: Hits two-run homer
Cruz went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Mets. Cruz hit an eighth-inning home run that sent Tyler Heineman home. It was Cruz's sixteenth homer of the year, his second in three days, and his fifth this month. Cruz is having his best stretch since he was called up to the big league club June 20. The rookie shortstop is slashing .288/.311/.644 this month after going 17-for-59. Cruz has also struck out 23 times in that span, but has raised his batting average from .202 to .221.
Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Remains sidelined
Haniger (back) remains on the bench Saturday against the Angels. Haniger left Sunday's game against Atlanta with tightness in his lower back and hasn't seen the field since. It's still not clear exactly when he'll return, though he was at least able to swing and run prior to Friday's series opener. Sam Haggerty will be the right fielder Saturday.
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: DFA'd by Cubs
Schwindel (undisclosed) was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. Schwindel was on the injured list at Triple-A Iowa over the last few weeks, but he'll lose his spot on the Cubs' 40-man roster as part of a move after Esteban Quiroz's contract was selected Saturday. Schwindel performed well in 2021 after being acquired by the Cubs, but he hit just .229 with eight home runs, 36 RBI and 23 runs over 75 major-league games this year.
Saints' Mark Ingram: Questionable for Sunday
Ingram (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. Ingram was able to log limited sessions during Week 2 prep, which can't be said for the Saints' top running back Alvin Kamara, who didn't practice Thursday or Friday. Both Kamara and Ingram are questionable for Week 2, but the latter has a better shot to suit up Sunday given their respective activity levels this week. In the end, Ingram's availability and potential increased workload will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
Rays' Randy Arozarena: Absent from Saturday's lineup
Arozarena isn't starting Saturday against the Rangers, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Arozarena is getting a rare day off after he hit just .182 with a double, three RBI, two runs and two stolen bases over the last five games. Ji-Man Choi will serve as the designated hitter and bat seventh.
