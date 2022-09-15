Read full article on original website
Report: Son Of Legendary NFL Quarterback Will Get First Career Start Today
On Saturday afternoon, the Temple Owls will start the son of a Hall of Famer at quarterback. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Temple will start true freshman quarterback E.J. Warner. He's the son of Kurt Warner. Temple kicked off the season with D'Wan Mathis as its starting quarterback. After...
NBC Sports
Why Jimmy G will get $350K after huge win over Seahawks
The 49ers’ decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo as Trey Lance’s backup quarterback paid off in their Week 2 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. After coming in for an injured Lance in the first quarter, Garoppolo walked out of Levi’s Stadium with a win and $350,000 richer.
NBC Sports
Keeping Jimmy G looks like smart move after Lance injury
SANTA CLARA — It might have seemed like a botched move a few weeks ago but now, 49ers general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan are looking pretty smart for keeping Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster. Early in the first quarter of the 49ers' matchup with the Seattle...
NFL World Reacts To Charissa Thompson's Outfit Sunday
NFL players and coaches aren't the only ones dressed to the nines on Sunday afternoon. Fox Sports host Charissa Thompson broke out a pretty cool dress for Week 2 of the season. It's very colorful. Fans were impressed. "That dress is sick!" one fan wrote. "Dress looks amazing," another fan...
Bill Belichick says Pittsburgh Steelers Chase Claypool has abilities similar to Rob Gronkowski
New England Patriots head coach and legend Bill Belichick heaped some major praise on Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool
NBC Sports
Beverley. Now Schroder. Could the Lakers bring Russell Westbrook off the bench?
The Lakers are stacked at guard — especially point guard. Russell Westbrook is a point guard. Patrick Beverley is a point guard. People may think of Kendrick Nunn as a two-guard, but he’s 6’2″ and has played every minute at the point (according to Basketball-Reference.com). Now the Lakers have brought veteran Dennis Schroder back into the mix at the point.
Look: Paige Spiranac Threw Out First Pitch Before MLB Game Last Night
It's been a big week for Paige Spiranac. On Friday night, the golf social media influencer threw out the first pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Spiranac was the perfect choice to throw out the first pitch because X-Golf at American Family Field officially opened its doors on Friday. The Brewers...
2022 NFL starting quarterback Passer Rating leaders
QB reports as of Sunday's Week 2 NFL action (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports) We're two Monday games away from the end of Week 2 in the NFL, with the opening act and the follow-up to the 2022 season providing plenty of solid quarterback play across the league. Which starting QBs have the highest passer rating so far? Here are the top 10, listed in descending order... (Note: We're excluding non-QBs and mop-up duty statistics in the this ranking.)10. Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports) Stats: 13-of-21, 154 yards passing, 1 TD/0 INTs. Passer Rating: 100.19. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (USA TODAY Network) Stats: 41-of-71,...
NBC Sports
Tyler Lockett told teammates Russell Wilson was using the same hand signals as in Seattle
Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett noticed during Monday night’s game that his old teammate, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, was using the same hand signals he used to use in Seattle. Lockett was mic’d up for the game and can be heard in the highlights telling other Seahawks players what...
Meet New Dallas Cowboy Starting QB Cooper Rush’s Wife
Cooper Rush will be starting in the upcoming matchup between the Cowboys and the reigning AFC champs, the Cincinnati Bengals. It’s a big moment for the 28-year-old backup quarterback tonight. It is only the second time Rush has started in his NFL career. And it’s no doubt that the QB’s wife, Lauryn, will be cheering the QB on tonight – along with millions of Cowboys fans.
NFL History: All Super Bowl MVPs
There have been a total of 57 Super Bowl MVPs handed out in the history of the NFL, yet only
NBC Sports
NFL Twitter reacts to Jimmy G replacing injured Lance
Jimmy Garoppolo is under center once again for the 49ers. As expected, NFL Twitter reacted rationally. Starting quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field in the first quarter of San Francisco’s home opener against the Seattle Seahawks with an ankle injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
NBC Sports
Cardinals beat Raiders on Byron Murphy fumble return in OT
The Cardinals were down 20-0 at halftime of Sunday’s game in Las Vegas and they were down 23-7 in the fourth quarter, but they won’t be leaving Nevada with an 0-2 record. Kyler Murray played a terrific fourth quarter to force overtime with the score tied 23-23 and they wound up winning the game with their defense. Linebacker Isaiah Simmons forced Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to fumble the ball and cornerback Byron Murphy returned the ball 59 yards for a game-winning touchdown.
NBC Sports
Frank Reich: We were pathetic Sunday, but we aren’t that far off
The Colts have been one of the most disappointing teams in the league through the first two weeks of the regular season and there wasn’t much mincing of words after Sunday’s 24-0 loss to the Jaguars onSunday afternoon. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner called it an “embarrassing” performance and...
Free agent WR Cole Beasley receiving offers; hopes to land with contender
Nearly two months after a report indicated Beasley was drawing interest on the market, ProFootballNetwork.com’s Aaron Wilson notes the 10-year veteran has received multiple offers. While it is not known which teams have submitted contract proposals to Beasley, Wilson adds the Houston native would like to land with a contender.
NBC Sports
Here's how Tom Brady fared in Buccaneers' Week 2 win vs. Saints
If Tom Brady's kryptonite exists, it's probably the New Orleans Saints. For some reason, Brady has had enormous difficulty beating the Saints and scoring points against them since he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ahead of the 2020 NFL season. Brady entered Sunday's Week 2 game in New Orleans with...
NBC Sports
Jameis Winston is expected to play, Alvin Kamara likely out
The Saints have several key offensive players listed as questionable to face the Buccaneers on Sunday and the outlook isn’t good for one of them. Running back Alvin Kamara went from limited in practice on Wednesday to out of practice the final two days of the week to create doubt about his availability for this weekend’s NFC South matchup. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Kamara is not expected to play as the Saints try to open the season with two straight wins.
NBC Sports
What we learned as Lance injured, Jimmy G steps up in 49ers' win
This is why the 49ers re-signed veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The 49ers felt they would be capable of winning a lot of games this season whether Trey Lance or Garoppolo lined up at quarterback. The thinking, of course, was that if anything happened to Lance, 22, a first-year starter, the...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 2 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Steelers
The New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers are both teams in transition with young quarterbacks at the helm, and they'll meet in Week 2 at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It's actually the first Patriots-Steelers game since 1998 that won't involve Tom Brady and/or Ben Roethlisberger playing quarterback. The Patriots...
