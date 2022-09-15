Read full article on original website
Negativity over Shoreline Drive road diet test addressed by Muskegon commissioners
MUSKEGON, MI – Expressing concern about community negativity over a study into narrowing Shoreline Drive, Muskegon city commissioners have added a new parameter that could halt it early. The first phase of the study that will temporarily reduce one lane in each direction of Shoreline Drive is set to...
As group eyes Grand Rapids soccer stadium, questions swirl over housing, neighborhood impact
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — In a growing downtown, where vacant, city-owned property is in short supply and housing is in high demand, is building a soccer stadium adjacent to the David D. Hunting YMCA a good use of available land?. It’s a question city leaders may have to answer....
Grand Rapids Business Journal
City moving needle on housing
(Watch for this story Monday morning on WZZM TV 13) Although communitywide efforts are working to address issues with housing, demand continues to outpace development in Grand Rapids. In 2020, the city of Grand Rapids commissioned a study on housing needs within the region. The results, as reported by Bowen...
New plans show development of a 10-story building in Grand Rapids
Developers want to add 318 studio, 86 one-bedroom, and 17 two-bedroom apartments to the building that's planned to sit near Division Avenue and Wealthy Street.
‘Plants save the day’: West Michigan garden guru focuses on sand in ArtPrize work
A local gardening icon is bringing his talents to ArtPrize in a new way.
West Michigan city’s $2.9M federal grant for project expected to support 500 food industry jobs
OCEANA COUNTY, MI -- A $2.9 million federal grant is expected to support 500 jobs in the food processing industry of a West Michigan city, Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced Saturday, Sept. 17. The award to the city of Hart in rural Oceana County is part of a U.S....
City officials investigating barbed wire near Richmond Park
Grand Rapids plans to look at issues with barbed wire near Richmond Park. If you’re not paying attention, it can be a major safety hazard.
Walkers irked by barbed wire on trail north of Grand Rapids park
A man walking his dog was shocked Wednesday when the dog ran into a makeshift barbed wire fence while the two explored trails just north of Richmond Park in Grand Rapids.
927thevan.com
Water Main Break Leads to Boil Water Advisory for Some Holland BPW Customers
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 15, 2022) – Three water customers of the Holland Board of Public Works will need to go through the inconvenience of boiling their water for a little while. That was because a water main broke on Thursday morning in the area of East 32nd Street...
WILX-TV
M-21 AgTech Corridor hopes to attract new businesses to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Everyday, as many as 36,000 vehicles drive up and down M-21 between Flint and Grand Rapids. That’s a lot of potential customers – which is why there is an effort to draw new businesses to the M-21 Corridor here in Mid-Michigan. The effort is being led by the M-21 AgTech Taskforce.
House destroyed by fire, investigation underway
Firefighters are working to learn the cause of an early morning house fire near Cedar Springs. It started around 2:30
Michigan’s Dragon Trail gets $1M grant to reach finish line in 2023
WHITE CLOUD, MI – The stage has been set for the completion of Michigan’s Dragon Trail at Hardy Dam. On Wednesday, the Newaygo County Board of Commissioners appropriated $1.05 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the completion of the project, which comprises 11 segments forming a 47-mile loop around Hardy Pond in Newaygo and Mecosta counties.
Body cam shows Kent Co. deputies, firefighters working together after house explosion
CALEDONIA, Mich. — A woman is in critical condition Monday after a house exploded in Caledonia. The fire was called in just after midnight Monday near the corner of 76th Street and Kalamazoo Avenue. Fire crews from the Kent County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene with the Cutlerville...
whtc.com
Two Hurt in Wild Lake Michigan Drive Motoring Situation
TALLMADGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 16, 2022) – Two persons were hurt in a wild motoring situation between Allendale and Standale on Friday afternoon. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, Central Dispatch were getting calls around 4:30 PM of a vehicle driving “erratically” on Lake Michigan Drive between 24th and 14th avenues. The white Honda Pilot was initially heading westbound and then turned east, going the wrong way.
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
Why Taste of Cairo in Grand Rapids closed within months
The owners of an Egyptian restaurant that opened in Grand Rapids in June have closed their doors for good.
Police investigating deadly crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders are at the scene of a deadly crash in Grand Rapids. It happened late Saturday night at the intersection of College Avenue and Fulton Street. A News8 crew on scene confirmed the crash involved a motorcycle and a van. Officers say the crash is deadly, but did not […]
Harshest winters ranked for Muskegon, and why
Our winters here in Muskegon can bounce from a severe winter one year to very mild the next year. A method has been developed to evaluate how severe each winter is compared to other winters, stretching back to 1950. Yesterday I detailed how the Accumulated Winter Season Severity Index (AWSSI)...
2 killed after car vs. motorcycle crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a crash that left two people dead. Police say a car was going westbound when it made a turn and struck a motorcycle going eastbound. The 47-year-old motorcycle driver from Grand Rapids died at the scene. The 44-year-old female passenger...
wgvunews.org
MiBiz with Mark Sanchez
Patrick Center: Wednesday afternoon. Time for our bi-monthly conversation with MiBiz senior writer, Mark Sanchez. Calvin University launching a startup garage business incubator. Walk me through this. Mark Sanchez: Yeah. Business incubator…many universities today and colleges run business incubators or organizations, economic development groups in the community, they run these...
