2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto
In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
As Ethereum Merge Happens, Another Crypto Sees Unexpected 66% Rally: Vitalik Buterin Says 'Celsius' Converted To 'Fahrenheit'
The native token of the Celsius Network CEL/USD unexpectedly rallied 66% immediately after the Ethereum ETH/USD Merge, leaving many market participants confused. What Happened: CEL surged from around $1.9 to a high of $3 within 60 minutes of the Ethereum Merge on Sept. 15. Some traders reported that CEL reached...
Cardano ($ADA) Founder Says Ethereum ($ETH) ‘Is Becoming Hotel California of Crypto’
On Friday (September 16), Charles Hoskinson, who is Co-Founder and CEO of Input Output Global (“IOG”), the blockchain technology company behind Cardano’s R&D, expressed his disappointment with Ethereum’s staking model. It all started on Thursday (September 15), when one Cardano fan pointed out that Kraken has...
Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token
Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum At The Start Of 2021, Here's How Much You'd Have Today
The year 2021 could go down as the year of many things, including another year that cryptocurrency became more of a mainstream topic and investment. As cryptocurrencies became more talked about, many also gained in value in 2021, including three of the most popular names. Here’s a look at how...
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Why Tesla Shares Popped Today
A Tesla executive just shared a five-year plan with investors. A discussion on cost-cutting provided a feasible vision for offering an entry-level vehicle that could appeal to more of a mass market. Tesla recently indicated it is considering building a lithium refining facility to help get costs lower. You’re reading...
Ethereum Price Stalls While Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 Post Merge
Finally, the Ethereum Merge long-awaited Merge has occurred. As the most hyped historic event in the crypto space, many people projected different sentiments about the upgrade. Parts of the pre-merge reactions were negative. With the official conclusion of the Paris upgrade, popularly known as the Merge, the Ethereum network transited...
30-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried reveals how he made his billions
Five years ago Sam Bankman-Fried hadn't bought his first bitcoin, but today, he's one of the youngest billionaires in the world thanks to the cryptocurrency, and one of the most powerful people in the young but fast-growing crypto industry. Bankman-Fried, who has been touted by some as the next Warren Buffett, still drives his Toyota Corolla, and he tells CNBC that he plans to give 99% of his fortune away to charity. CNBC's Kate Rooney travels to FTX headquarters in the Bahamas for an in-depth interview with the man some call "Crypto's White Knight."
Is Coinbase Doing Right by Your Staked Ethereum?
The Merge upgrade shifted Ethereum's mining protocol to the more cost-efficient and scalable proof of stake. Coinbase has offered customers with staked Ethereum 2.0 rewards for their patience, but the rate has fallen sharply over the past year. The only way out for staked Ethereum 2.0 investors is through a...
Cardano Might See Investment Inflows Following Issues with Ethereum: Crypto Market Review, September 16
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $22,323,287 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1Lr4fLrX4Ja7uz3JbfXMvNsVgU2dRmuu6S. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Samsung Most Active Investor in Blockchain and Crypto Sector
The second most active investor is United Overseas Bank. Alphabet, Google’s parent firm, participated in investment rounds totaling $1.51B. Blockdata, a research organization, analyzed the investments made by major firms in blockchain and cryptocurrency startups between September 2021 and mid-June 2022, and found that South Korean electronics giant Samsung was the most active, having invested in 13 companies during that time period. The second most active investor is United Overseas Bank, with 7 separate firms, followed by the two American financial powerhouses, Citigroup (6) and Goldman Sachs (5). Despite the market volatility, these firms have shown immense faith.
Move Over, Cryptocurrencies: A Digital Euro Could Be Coming With Help From Amazon
Amazon was one of five entities selected by the European Central Bank to help it develop a potential digital euro.
FTX still has $1 billion to deploy, says CEO Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried went from buying his first bitcoin to becoming a multibillionaire in just the past five years. CNBC's Kate Rooney joins 'Squawk Box' to report on Bankman-Fried's rise to the top of the crypto industry.
Op-ed: Tune out the forecasters. Here’s how investors should approach this bear market
Economists, Wall Street analysts, hedge fund managers and public prognosticators have been all over the map lately in trying to divine the ways of Wall Street. Some have suggested the market has already bottomed and the bear market is over. related investing news. Others are calling for another 20% decline...
Turning point for the crypto community? Where bitcoin goes from here
It's been a strenuous year for the crypto business. After hitting a high of more than $68,000 in November 2021, bitcoin has plunged to hover around $20,000. But for long-term ETF investors, some experts advise to take crypto's comedown in stride. "If you're going to do this right, then what's...
Home Depot’s customers have been resilient despite economic headwinds, CEO says
Home Depot's business has remained strong even as turbulent economic conditions pinch consumers' wallets, CEO Ted Decker told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday. His comments were in response to Cramer questioning him about whether he has seen the same signs of recession that FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam warned of on Thursday's "Mad Money."
Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $42M BTC From Coinbase To Binance
What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just transferred $42,257,475 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase, and the investor then sent these funds to Binance. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency...
