The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Is No Longer Excited About Crypto

In November 2021, the cryptocurrency space was in full madness mode. Call it cryptomania. Retail investors, especially millennials and Gen Z, were investing heavily in cryptocurrencies and other crypto projects driven by FOMO, Fear of Missing Out. Institutional investors were investing in crypto projects like those related to decentralized finance,...
EWN

Coinbase Unveils cbETH Wrapped Ethereum Staking Token

Coinbase launches a new token called Wrapped Ethereum Staking or cbETH. The token comes with a diverse set of use cases in the broader liquid staking ecosystem. Coinbase has unveiled its own liquid staking token dubbed cbETH ahead of the highly anticipated Ethereum merge. Coinbase Launches Its Own Liquidity Staking...
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Shares Popped Today

A Tesla executive just shared a five-year plan with investors. A discussion on cost-cutting provided a feasible vision for offering an entry-level vehicle that could appeal to more of a mass market. Tesla recently indicated it is considering building a lithium refining facility to help get costs lower. You’re reading...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Stalls While Bitcoin Dips Below $20,000 Post Merge

Finally, the Ethereum Merge long-awaited Merge has occurred. As the most hyped historic event in the crypto space, many people projected different sentiments about the upgrade. Parts of the pre-merge reactions were negative. With the official conclusion of the Paris upgrade, popularly known as the Merge, the Ethereum network transited...
CNBC

30-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried reveals how he made his billions

Five years ago Sam Bankman-Fried hadn't bought his first bitcoin, but today, he's one of the youngest billionaires in the world thanks to the cryptocurrency, and one of the most powerful people in the young but fast-growing crypto industry. Bankman-Fried, who has been touted by some as the next Warren Buffett, still drives his Toyota Corolla, and he tells CNBC that he plans to give 99% of his fortune away to charity. CNBC's Kate Rooney travels to FTX headquarters in the Bahamas for an in-depth interview with the man some call "Crypto's White Knight."
Motley Fool

Is Coinbase Doing Right by Your Staked Ethereum?

The Merge upgrade shifted Ethereum's mining protocol to the more cost-efficient and scalable proof of stake. Coinbase has offered customers with staked Ethereum 2.0 rewards for their patience, but the rate has fallen sharply over the past year. The only way out for staked Ethereum 2.0 investors is through a...
u.today

Cardano Might See Investment Inflows Following Issues with Ethereum: Crypto Market Review, September 16

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,000 BTC Off Coinbase

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $22,323,287 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1Lr4fLrX4Ja7uz3JbfXMvNsVgU2dRmuu6S. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
thenewscrypto.com

Samsung Most Active Investor in Blockchain and Crypto Sector

The second most active investor is United Overseas Bank. Alphabet, Google’s parent firm, participated in investment rounds totaling $1.51B. Blockdata, a research organization, analyzed the investments made by major firms in blockchain and cryptocurrency startups between September 2021 and mid-June 2022, and found that South Korean electronics giant Samsung was the most active, having invested in 13 companies during that time period. The second most active investor is United Overseas Bank, with 7 separate firms, followed by the two American financial powerhouses, Citigroup (6) and Goldman Sachs (5). Despite the market volatility, these firms have shown immense faith.
CNBC

Turning point for the crypto community? Where bitcoin goes from here

It's been a strenuous year for the crypto business. After hitting a high of more than $68,000 in November 2021, bitcoin has plunged to hover around $20,000. But for long-term ETF investors, some experts advise to take crypto's comedown in stride. "If you're going to do this right, then what's...
CNBC

Home Depot’s customers have been resilient despite economic headwinds, CEO says

Home Depot's business has remained strong even as turbulent economic conditions pinch consumers' wallets, CEO Ted Decker told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday. His comments were in response to Cramer questioning him about whether he has seen the same signs of recession that FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam warned of on Thursday's "Mad Money."
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Just Transferred $42M BTC From Coinbase To Binance

What happened: An anonymous Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just transferred $42,257,475 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase, and the investor then sent these funds to Binance. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency...
