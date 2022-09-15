LG links with Parsons School of Design for super-giant AI project

SEOUL, Sept. 15 (UPI) -- South Korea's LG Group will be working with the Parsons School of Design in New York to develop artificial intelligence that can help people learn art and design.

During the next three years, LG AI Research and Parsons plan to tackle various projects for advancing AI technologies, incorporating Parsons' expertise in fashion, design and media.

The main focus will be on developing AI-powered applications relevant to design and art practices with the goal of publishing their findings.

According to LG AI Research, one of the first tasks of the joint effort will be to elicit generative AI technologies that can be meaningfully integrated into everyday practices of artists and designers.

LG AI Research hopes that its super-giant AI platform EXAONE, the source for the virtual fashion designer introduced during the New York Fashion Week earlier this year, will be able to help with that function.

The company is also working to build an extension to its current platform called EXAONE Atelier that will integrate all the research results from the collaboration with Parsons.

"By engaging in a deeper level of collaboration with Parsons, LG AI Research hopes to develop an expert AI that incorporates not only thoughts and ideas but also know-how and expertise of various human experts so that human creativity and productivity can be maximized," LG AI Research chief Bae Kyung-hoon said in a Tuesday statement.

Cynthia Lawson Jaramillo, dean of Parsons' School of Design Strategies, also expressed her hope for the new partnership.

"For more than 125 years, Parsons has been committed to the forefront of art and design education. This partnership further solidifies that commitment, as what is more future-facing than exploring the intersections of art, design, creativity and AI," she said.