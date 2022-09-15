Read full article on original website
Trae Tha Truth Comes To Rescue Of Mississippi Families Amid Water Crisis
Jackson, Mississippi – Trae Tha Truth took a trip to Jackson, Mississippi, earlier this week to assist families crippled by the ongoing water crisis in the city. The Houston, Texas native took to Instagram on Monday (September 12) with a post highlighting his trip to Jackson and the families he met there that need clean water sources as they’ve been dealing with the crisis for over 20 years.
Water giveaways wrap up around Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Saturday was the last day for many water giveaways in Jackson after the boil water advisory was lifted. Volunteers came out to Lynch Street C.M.E. Church to help pass out cases of bottled water, cleaning supplies, paper towels and baby wipes that were donated from people across Mississippi and Louisiana. Even […]
Guaranteed Income Programs Like Magnolia Mothers Trust Are Helping Black Single Mothers Support Their Families
One of the poorest and most underserved states in the Union for the African American community is not where you'd expect to find the longest-running guaranteed income program. Magnolia Mother's Trust gives Black single mothers in Jackson, Mississippi, $1,000 a month for one year, no strings attached. The program provides...
JSU to host water distribution for Jackson community on Monday
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University is slated to host a water distribution for the Jackson community on September 19. The distribution will occur from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JSU Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center located at 1700 John R. Lynch Street. The university...
Parents Circle tours Mississippi Civil Rights Museum
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A group of grieving Israelis and Palestinians who have lost children to violence are visiting Jackson this weekend. The group learned about racial tensions from the past and present at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. It’s part of the Parents Circle’s “Reflection and Reconciliation: Journey to the U.S. South” tour. It’s […]
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Mocked Jackson At An Event After More Than 150,000 Of The City's Residents Had No Clean Water
“In the most disgraceful Governor sweepstakes, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is a winner,” one person tweeted.
The Salvation Army distributes ‘life-saving’ water in Jackson, Mississippi
Heavy rain and flooding caused damage to the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Mississippi, on Aug. 29, leaving more than 180,000 residents without clean drinking water. The Salvation Army’s response was immediate and critical to the welfare of the community. While the city was still putting together plans...
Hinds County homes can receive utility relief after water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) announced that it is issuing supplemental Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) payments to Hinds County households experiencing increased financial pressure related to the water crisis. Households need to have previously been determined eligible and received payment for LIHEAP benefits from […]
Gov. Reeves tells Hattiesburg audience it’s ‘great day to not be in Jackson’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day after declaring victory in helping to restore clean water to tens of thousands of people in Jackson, Gov. Tate Reeves took a swipe at the capital city at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. “It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s also,...
‘They let us down’: Water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, flows from systemic racism
Brooke Floyd lives with her husband and twin children on a cul-de-sac in a leafy, middle-class neighborhood in the historic capital city of her state. Chastity Bass, a single mother, lives with her five children in a considerably poorer section of that same city, in a small apartment that is part of an affordable housing complex.
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday."It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson."—Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, belittling his own capital city that just spent more than 1.5 months without clean running waterpic.twitter.com/KOuPdFLu9D— Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 16, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
The Crisis in Jackson Won’t Keep
Almost two weeks after the water pressure dropped in Jackson, Miss., things are slowly returning to normal. The water crisis, moving in slow motion for decades thanks to the city’s crumbling infrastructure, came to a head on August 30 when heavy rains caused the Pearl River to overflow its banks and cut service to the city’s main water treatment plant. Jackson was already under a boil-water advisory—now, many residents could not get anything from their tap, and location and luck played huge factors in who experienced the most impact.
City of Jackson to crackdown on buildings not up to code
JACKSON, Miss. — The City of Jackson is beefing up on its building code enforcement process to make sure facilities are up to code. With this new enforcement, Jacksonians will have the opportunity to report buildings. Interim Director of Planning Chloe Dotson said Jackson wants to crack down on...
Class Action Suit Targets Private Companies Using Cameras for Vehicle Insurance Fees
Amy Divine, a Madison, Miss., resident, opened a mail envelope on July 1, 2022, and discovered an official-looking ticket from the Ocean Springs Police Department claiming she owned a vehicle that passed through the city on March 22, 2022, “without vehicle insurance.”. The letter, dated April 4, 2022, indicated...
‘The Last Will Be First’: National Infrastructure Bank’s Plan for Jackson’s Failed Water System
Something absolutely can be done to permanently fix the devastating water problem in Jackson, Miss. Like many poor communities across the nation, Jackson’s water system has suffered from decades of neglect and low maintenance. Roughly 150,000 residents were under a boil-water notice for more than a month before heavy rainfall and river flooding overwhelmed the pumping system on Aug. 29, 2022. Now, on an urgent basis, the system needs $1 billion to fully repair the water-treatment plant and another $1 billion to bring the rest of the water-distribution system up to a state of good repair.
'I thought they were running around shooting the mall': Father, son shopping for shoes recall moment shots fired at Northpark Mall
RIDGELAND, Miss. — A father and son were at Northpark Mall Saturday the moment shots rang out, capturing their reactions on cell phone video. Travis McMillon's son, Ethan McMillon, 8, was seen in complete shock from the video that was taken on Travis' cell phone. This content is imported...
Yazoo City leaders unsure of sidewalk grant
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Mayor and Aldermen is hesitant to put up $300,000 for a sidewalk grant that they believe could be better used for roads. The Yazoo Herald reported the city’s previous administration approved a grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation for sidewalks. However, the city has […]
Focused on Mississippi: Governor’s Mansion
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s a Tuesday morning when the curator of the Governor’s Mansion, Lauren Miller, opens the front door at precisely 9:30 a.m. to greet any visitors who may be there. This time, it’s not a busy day. Just one person showed up to take the free tour. It just so happens that […]
