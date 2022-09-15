Read full article on original website
Former player Joel Anthony brings Miami Heat culture to Montreal as an executive
Polite, soft-spoken and perhaps even librarian-like, Joel Anthony would be an odd vessel to take Heat culture to Canada if not for the seven years he spent sponging up all he could from team president Pat Riley, coach Erik Spoelstra and the rest of the Miami Heat’s superintendence.
