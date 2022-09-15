Ether plunges after The Merge as hedge funds bet against bitcoin competitor: CNBC Crypto World

Read full article on original website
Ether ends week with wild trading day, and White House reveals regulation guidance: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Jake Boyle of Caleb & Brown discusses what's driving the post-merge volatility.
Turning point for the crypto community? Where bitcoin goes from here
It's been a strenuous year for the crypto business. After hitting a high of more than $68,000 in November 2021, bitcoin has plunged to hover around $20,000. But for long-term ETF investors, some experts advise to take crypto's comedown in stride. "If you're going to do this right, then what's...
Should I buy stocks now or wait? Two experts weigh in on the current market
While stock market investors have been seeing red for a large part of 2022, Tuesday was an exceptionally bad day. The Consumer Price Index report published early Tuesday morning showed inflation is still on the rise despite the Federal Reserve continuing to raise interest rates. According to Investor's Business Daily,...
Stocks drop as FedEx warns about gloomy environment ahead
FedEx warns about recession and the market drops. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
Wall Street’s top analysts bet on these stocks as economic uncertainty increases
The market outlook is becoming increasingly uncertain, given unwieldy inflation and a slowing economy. Stocks ended Friday with losses. They were ultimately unable to bounce back from a deep sell-off on Tuesday in which the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 1,200 points. related investing news. Against this backdrop,...
30-year-old crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried reveals how he made his billions
Five years ago Sam Bankman-Fried hadn't bought his first bitcoin, but today, he's one of the youngest billionaires in the world thanks to the cryptocurrency, and one of the most powerful people in the young but fast-growing crypto industry. Bankman-Fried, who has been touted by some as the next Warren Buffett, still drives his Toyota Corolla, and he tells CNBC that he plans to give 99% of his fortune away to charity. CNBC's Kate Rooney travels to FTX headquarters in the Bahamas for an in-depth interview with the man some call "Crypto's White Knight."
Twilio, Devon Energy and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
CNBC's Halftime traders Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors, Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management, and Joe Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners answer investment-related questions from CNBC Pro subscribers. Look out for an email where you can submit your questions directly to the Halftime team.
Move Over, Cryptocurrencies: A Digital Euro Could Be Coming With Help From Amazon
Amazon was one of five entities selected by the European Central Bank to help it develop a potential digital euro.
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: AutoZone, Take-Two Interactive, bluebird bio and more
Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. AutoZone (AZO) – AutoZone gained 3.9% in premarket action after the auto parts retailer reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter. AutoZone's same-store sales rose 6.2% compared to a year ago, twice what analysts had predicted amid continued strength in its commercial business.
FedEx plunge could spell bad days ahead for market as bellwether Dow Transports index hits new low
A traditionally boring part of the market is beating the S&P 500 in 2022. How analysts say to play it.
Chartmaster says to keep on selling
Carter Worth of Worth Charting says the S&P's breaking trend is to the downside. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Jeff Mills and Steve Grasso.
How to play some single stocks using options
The traders offer up info on how to play individual stocks using options. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
Jim Cramer: My biggest worry with the Fed and why it has us in a holding pattern
There's a broad perception that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell does not care one whit about corporate news. He's strictly a creature of broad government economic reports — the consumer price index, the producer price index, industrial production, retail sales and, of course, the nonfarm employment numbers. He also cares about what his fellow Fed people say. But for the most part, an earnings blowup is a tree falling in the woods: He's not around to hear it make a sound.
A 75 basis point rate hike by the U.S. Fed is 'lock and loaded' says OCBC Bank
Vasu Menon of the bank says, however, that a 75 basis point hike itself won't rattle the market. Rather, he adds, the question is whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will continue with more 75 basis point hikes or "step it up" to 100 basis points.
Home Depot’s customers have been resilient despite economic headwinds, CEO says
Home Depot's business has remained strong even as turbulent economic conditions pinch consumers' wallets, CEO Ted Decker told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday. His comments were in response to Cramer questioning him about whether he has seen the same signs of recession that FedEx CEO Raj Subramaniam warned of on Thursday's "Mad Money."
What Cramer is watching Friday — FedEx's disaster, Street hates Adobe deal, Uber cyberattack
After a terrible quarter, FedEx (FDX) cuts numbers severely for the next and withdraws full-year guidance. FedEx shares tank more than 20% in the premarket, taking down the rest of the market. I wrote Thursday night about how this latest sell signal on Wall Street will hurt some stocks more than others. Thankfully, we've positioned the Club portfolio to be in a lot of those others.
The Final Call: LVS, WMT & UBER
The final trades for this week. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Options Action traders, Carter Worth, Mike Khouw and Scott Nations.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: FedEx, Adobe, Boeing and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. FedEx – Shares of the delivery giant slid about 21.4% after the company preannounced disappointing results for the recent quarter, citing weakness in global shipment volumes, and several Wall Street analysts downgraded the stock. CEO Raj Subramaniam said he expects the economy to enter a "worldwide recession" on CNBC's "Mad Money" Thursday. FedEx dragged its peers UPS and XPO Logistics down about 8.3% and 4.7%, respectively.
Gold dips as dollar firms ahead of U.S. Fed meeting
Gold prices slipped on Monday as investors braced for aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame high inflation. The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee is set to begin its two-day meeting on interest rates on Sept. 20. Gold prices slipped on Monday, pressured by a firmer dollar...
Stocks slip as rates continue march higher ahead of Fed meeting this week
Stocks fell on Monday, building on last week's steep losses, as interest rates surged ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 3.51%...
