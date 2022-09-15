Joe went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cubs. Joe's playing time has almost completely dried up in September, but he's been in the lineup for two of the last three games. His homer Sunday was his first since Aug. 19, though he saw just 16 at-bats across seven games in that span. It was his seventh homer of the year to go with 27 RBI, 54 runs scored, six stolen bases and a .241/.343/.362 slash line across 458 plate appearances. The uptick in playing time for Joe is likely due to Michael Toglia being mired in an 0-for-18 slump.

